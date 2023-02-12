Do you want to be able to travel without dealing with the hassle of expensive, long-term taxi or ridesharing service subscriptions? Well, Uber has created a service specifically for commuters who need an easy and affordable way to get around town and it’s called Uber One.

Ridesharing took a downturn during the pandemic, but since that’s over, it’s on a steep rise again. So let’s take a closer look at what exactly Uber One is, how it works, and whether or not it’s worth your investment.

Table of Contents

What Is Uber One?

Simply put, Uber One is a subscription service recently launched by Uber. This membership allows you to access exclusive ride and delivery perks, services, and discounts. If you choose to subscribe to Uber One, you’ll get benefits on all the Uber-related services, including food delivery, grocery orders, and Uber rides. It’s the only service program that combines deliveries and rides.

You should know that Uber One membership is completely separate from the free Uber Rewards loyalty program. Instead, it has its own reward system. That means that on top of the perks you get with the membership, you’ll earn points that’ll allow you access to exclusive benefits. In time, you’ll get Uber credits, access to best-rated drivers, priority pickups, and more.

Uber One is similar to the discontinued Uber Pass and Eats Pass services. In fact, it’s their replacement. If you were already subscribed to one of these programs, your membership will automatically be upgraded to Uber One at no additional cost.

Like many subscription services, an Uber One subscription has an auto-renew policy. That means your subscription will be automatically billed each month or year, depending on your type of subscription. But you can cancel the membership anytime, up to 48 hours before the next billing cycle starts. There are no cancelation fees, and you can activate your membership later.

Note that there’s a free trial option that lasts for 30 days, and once you subscribe, your billing period starts after the free trial expires. When you cancel the subscription, you’ll be able to continue using it until the end of the billing term.

How Much Does Uber One Cost?

There are two subscription plans within Uber One, and the cost will depend on your choice. The benefits are the same for both plans, but the difference is in how long you’ll commit. You can opt to pay your membership every month or yearly. Be warned that a yearly plan means you’re committing to the 12-month service, and you’ll pay for it only once at the start of the plan.

You can try the Uber One service with a 30-day free trial program, and only then decide which subscription plan to go with. A free trial can help you see how often you would use Uber One and if it’s worth committing for a year.

If you choose not to continue with the subscription after your free trial ends, make sure to cancel it in time. Uber keeps your payment information and will automatically charge the first month if you don’t cancel it.

The payment plans are:

Monthly: You’ll be charged $9.99 every month.

Yearly: you’ll be charged a $99.99 annual fee as an upfront payment. If you break down this price, it comes down to $8.33 per month. The Uber One annual membership is cheaper than the monthly plan.

What Are the Benefits of Uber One?

As mentioned earlier, Uber One also comes with various benefits and perks that help you save money. Here’s what you’re going to get.

1. Unlimited $0 Delivery Fee

Uber One users appreciate this benefit the most. If you meet the minimum basket subtotal, you’ll get a $0 delivery fee on all orders for food, groceries, or alcohol with Uber Eats or Cornershop. The minimum purchase amount for food and alcohol is $15, and for grocery orders, it’s $30.

However, not all restaurants and stores are eligible for free delivery. Even among those that are eligible, some refused to be part of the Uber One program. Take a look at the app and check which restaurants and shops are Uber One partners. Here’s how you can do it:

Open the Uber Eats app and enter your address. Check the list of suggested restaurants and see which ones participate in the membership program.

That said, even if you find the restaurant that suits you, there is no such thing as completely free delivery. You’ll still have to pay service fees, even as an Uber One member.

2. Priority Service with Best-Rated Drivers

With Uber One, you’ll get premium member support. You’ll be eligible for priority service with top-rated drivers. That means you’ll jump the ride queue and you’ll be treated as a priority.

3. Cheaper Rides

Uber One Pass gives you an extra discount on some of the rides. But not all rides are eligible for this perk. You’ll get 10% off for UberX and Uber Green rides, and 15% off on Confort, Berline, and Van rides.

If you book a ride 30 minutes or more in advance, you won’t be eligible for the discount. Shared rides are also not covered by the discounts.

4. Uber One Promise

If your delivery arrives after the latest arrival estimate, you’ll receive a $5 Uber Cash credit as compensation. This perk signifies that Uber Eats is committed to speedy delivery to satisfy its customers.

5. Guaranteed Member Pricing, Special Offers, and Promotions

Guaranteed member pricing means that you’ll receive 5% off on all eligible rides and pickup orders. Also, all Uber One subscribers have access to special offers and promos so you’ll save more money on other services.

How to Subscribe to Uber One

You can easily sign up for Uber One through their website, or through the Uber app or Uber Eats app. If you’re signing up for the first time, you’ll also be eligible for the 30-day free trial. Follow these steps to sign up for Uber One through the website:

Go to the Uber One web page and click on the Sign up now button.

Enter your email or phone number, or choose an already existing Google, Apple, or Facebook account. Click Continue .

Uber will send you a code to your phone or email you provided. Enter it in a designated box.

Once you are signed up for Uber, click the Join Uber One button at the top of the page.

First-time users receive a one month trial, but still have to add a payment method.

Now, you’ve signed up for Uber One. Signing up through the Uber or Uber Eats app is very similar. Tap the profile icon in the top right corner of the page and then tap the Uber One banner. Follow the instructions on the screen to sign up. They’re very straightforward.

How to Cancel Uber One

You can cancel your Uber One subscription through the mobile app or through the web page.

To do it through the Uber app:

Open the app on your mobile device. Tap your profile icon and go to the Uber One section.

Select Manage Membership . Select End Membership and confirm.

To do it on the Uber website you’ll need to contact Uber Customer Support. Follow these steps:

Log in to your Uber account on the web page. Go to the information page and find a section about canceling Uber One membership. Select the Chat With Us option.

A Customer service operator will guide you through the process of canceling your membership.

Uber One is a new subscription service that offers customers flat rates and other benefits. While it may be worth it for some users, it ultimately depends on your individual needs and circumstances. If you frequently use Uber and want to save money, signing up for Uber One could be a good option. However, if you only occasionally use the app or are happy with the current pricing structure, there’s no need to switch to the new subscription service.