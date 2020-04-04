Armed with some of the best Discord bots out there, you can turn your text and voice server into a truly awesome place to hang out. We’ve handpicked some of the best options.

All of these Discord bots are free and very easy to set up. It should be noted that you should have a small understanding of Discord first, for example knowing how to create and setup your own Discord server is a good start.

We will explain our favorite Discord bots below and provide links so that you can download these bots to your server today.

NuggetBot – A Multi-purpose Moderation Bot

Basic moderation bots are boring, so instead we’d suggest NuggetBot, which features a range of moderation features, commands and extra fun stuff for your Discord channel. Once NuggetBot is added to your server, you are able to manage everything from the NuggetBot dashboard online.

You can set a welcome message for first time users, and assign a role that players are locked to until they accept your welcome rules. You can set controls for logging user information and there is a whole range of moderation tools.

You can also set up autocommands for your Discord users to access. This includes commands for generating random memes, telling jokes, or generating basic arcade games to play inside Discord.

EPIC RPG – an RPG based Loyalty Bot

EPIC RPG is a fun Discord bot designed to bring user loyalty through an economy. With EPIC RPG installed, you can use commands to hunt, fight, and search for coins and loot.

You can also use commands to fight other players and there are regular events each day for players to take part in together such as dungeons and minibosses. Discord users can buy virtual items in the shop to show off their wealth in the server.

Pokecord – Pokemon Inspired Loyalty Bot

Pokecord is renowned as one of the best Discord bots of all time. Why? Because it lets your Discord users collect, battle, and catch Pokemon straight from within Discord. Discord users in your server can use commands to search for Pokemon or fight others. Over time, your Pokemon will level up and become stronger.

Octave – Easy to Use Music Bot

With Octave, you can play music from both SoundCloud and YouTube. Moderators will have the freedom to stop, pause, and remove songs. One of the best things about Octave is that it has a good uptime, meaning it’s unlikely the server will go down that often, so you’ll almost always have music playing in the background.

If you don’t like Octave, we have some other great suggestions for Discord music bots here.

MEE6 – The Best Bot For Influencers

If you have a large audience of fans, MEE6 is perfect. MEE6 is quite comprehensive, with a range of moderation tools focused for content creators with large audiences. You can set up welcome messages and auto-roles so that users must accept rules before joining your server. You can create custom commands that can basically do anything, such as message certain people or give certain roles.

MEE6 also has a leveling system to encourage engagement and user loyalty and strong, customizable filters for cutting out trolls or NSFW content. You can also use MEE6 to create alerts for when any content goes live on Twitch, YouTube, and Reddit.

Carl-bot – More Roles, Better Chat Logs and More

It’s hard to describe what Carl-bot does because it just does so much. One of the best features for Carl-bot is reaction roles. With this, you can set up messages that users can react to. The reaction they choose will determine what roles are automatically applied. It’s useful for letting users identify themselves in large servers.

Carl-bot can also log all messages and it has a very powerful set of moderation tools so that you can send out bans, warnings, or send misbehaving users to private rooms where they can discuss their wrongdoing.

DiscordTip – Cryptocurrency Tipping

If you and your friends are into cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, you can use DiscordTip to make it easy to automate cryptocurrency tipping. There are two main use cases for DiscordTip – you can make commands so that users can send cryptocurrency to each other, or set it so that users can send tips to the discord server owner.

You can also use DiscordTip to keep an eye on your cryptocurrency investments with a number of relevant commands.

Strodl – Multifunction Fun Bot

Strodl is a multipurpose Discord bot with all sorts of entertainment related features. You can use Strodl to play cards against humanity, go on text based adventures, and stream HD music. Strodl bot can also be used to create an economy on your server.

It’s not as good as other economy bots, but Strodl is great for Discord server owners that want a relaxed way to hand out a virtual loyalty currency to their users easily.

Dank Memer – Memes and Fun Galore

Dank Memer is the biggest bot for creating memes and having fun with friends. One of Dank Memer’s highlight features allows you to generate popular meme formats with your own text.

Dank Memer also has a unique currency feature that allows you to rob banks, steal money from your friends, and buy all sorts of goofy items with your gained earnings. There are some basic moderation tools built in with Dank Memer too, but you’re better off picking another bot for that.

ProBot – The Best Dashboard/Interface for Discord Moderation

There’s no doubt that some of the best Discord bots feel a little old school – you’re often forced to use text based commands and any form of UI element isn’t thought of.

ProBot mixes things up by introducing a standalone dashboard that you can use to create welcome pages, view your Discord stats, manage moderation queues, and set automatic responses to certain words. ProBot comes with a variety of great moderation tools too but it’s the powerful dashboard that makes it worthwhile.

Summary

That brings us to the end of our list for the best Discord bots. We hope that you’ve found a selection of bots to try on your server. If you’re still looking for a specific bot, why not reach out to us in the comment section?