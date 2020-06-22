Today when you’re buying a new gadget, the most difficult part is choosing from the vast variety of options. The good news is, if you’re in the market for a new Android phone, no matter which model you choose you’ll get a similar user experience. That means you can pay more attention to specific features that you find important.

Aside from the price, you have to take into account things like battery life, camera quality, overall performance, and other specs. To make your choice a little easier, we’ve put together a list of the best Android smartphones of 2020.

Whether it’s the top features, sleek design, or durability you’re looking for, you’ll find a phone on this list that matches your needs. What’s interesting is that we did a best Android Smartphones in 2019 and the list is pretty similar in terms of brands, just newer models.

OnePlus 8 Pro For Best Overall

Pros: Loaded with great extras, a beautiful 120Hz fluid display, long battery life, great performance

Cons: Low availability on the market

Price: Starts at $899

The OnePlus 8 Pro is probably the best Android smartphone you can buy today. It’s packed with great high-end features, like a bright 120 Hz display, a quad camera setup, and a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 processor.

If you’re looking for the best Android smartphone with good battery life, OnePlus 8 Pro won’t disappoint. This phone will easily last you a day on a single charge. On top of that, OnePlus 8 Pro introduces a new feature – wireless fast charging, which will help you avoid wasting too much time charging your device.

The only downside here is the smartphone’s lack of availability with most carriers.

OnePlus 8 For Best Practical Solution

Pros: Great battery life, excellent 90 Hz display, powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, a large 128 GB of storage

Cons: Lower camera quality compared to the OnePlus 8 Pro

Price: Starts at $699

If you can’t find or afford the OnePlus 8 Pro model but still want to buy a OnePlus smartphone, OnePlus 8 is a good alternative. It’s the cheaper flagship of the brand which still has great specs and you can get it for a reasonable price.

The main difference between the two phones is that OnePlus 8 doesn’t have wireless charging, and the camera quality is lower. However, if those aren’t the main features you care about, consider opting for this model instead.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra For Premium Fans

Pros: A proper premium Android phone, top-of-the-shelf specs

Cons: High price

Price: Starts at $1,199

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the ultimate flagship smartphone. If you’re looking for a phone with the top specs, you won’t find anything that tops the Ultra right now.

A powerful processor, great battery life, and a beautiful 6.9-inch screen are just a few things to expect from this handset.

Even then, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is rather expensive. At the same time, the biggest asset of this phone – its 5x optical, 100x digital zoom feature – partially makes up for the price bump.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus For Quality Android Experience

Pros: Great performance with an impressive 12 GB of RAM, long-lasting battery, 6.7-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Cons: Not quite as expensive as the Ultra model, but still a very pricey smartphone

Price: Starts at $999

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is a great premium Android smartphone with all of the top features that you can expect from a flagship Samsung phone. Similar to the Ultra model, S20 Plus comes with an impressive camera setup of four lenses, including the 64MP telephoto lens. The main difference is that the S20 Plus doesn’t have the Ultra’s Space Zoom feature.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is a good choice if you’re looking to get a top-of-the-line Android smartphone without paying extra for exclusive camera features.

Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL For Best Camera

Pros: Smart camera with Night Sight mode, faster Google Assistant, offers the true Android experience

Cons: The display pales in comparison to other smartphones on the list

Price: Starts at $399

If you’re looking for an Android phone with the best camera, Google Pixel 4 is the best choice for you. The smartphone has a telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom.

On top of that, this camera is smart. Thanks to the updated camera software you can tweak the brightness when taking photos and get the perfect pictures even at night.

Google Pixel 3A For Best Value

Pros: Clean Android, impressive camera, unlimited Google Photos cloud storage, low price

Cons: Mid-range hardware

Price: Starts at $279

Google Pixel 3A offers the best value for the price. It’s one of the best camera phones on this list thanks to the AI-powered photography features. You can also expect a long-lasting battery and, while not the best, still solid performance.

As for the drawbacks, one is the 5.6-inch OLED display that isn’t the best. Also bear in mind that Pixel 3A is made of plastic. Still, Google Pixel 3A is a great choice for anyone looking to get a top smartphone at a low price.

Moto G Power For Buyers On A Budget

Pros: Clean design, large battery, low price

Cons: Specs aren’t on the flagship level

Price: Starts at $189

For those looking for the ultimate budget pick, Moto G Power is the best choice. While this smartphone’s specs are far from the flagship level, it’s the best value for the price on the list.

The main selling point of Moto G Power is its long-lasting battery. The smartphone also has a decent quad-lens camera and offers good performance. Plus, you can’t beat the price.

ASUS ROG Phone 2 For Gaming

Pros: Unique design for gaming, a beautiful 120Hz display, great battery life

Cons: Gaming-specific design that might be too much for a non-gamer

Price: Starts at $899

ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers) Phone 2 is a perfect smartphone for anyone spending a lot of time playing mobile games. This phone is specifically designed for gaming, with secondary charging, Air Trigger touch sensors, and an external cooler to prevent your device from heating up while playing.

The only downside is that it’s hardly a multi-purpose smartphone, and you’re not likely to enjoy it as much if you’re not a gamer.

Choose The Best Android Smartphone For You

At the end of the day, the best Android smartphone is the one that fits your needs the most. You’re bound to find one like that on our list.

Are you in the market for a new smartphone? What model are you thinking of getting? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.