When most people think of smart home accessories, they think of the living room, the kitchen, and the bedroom. Rarely do people think of the bathroom, despite it being one of the most-used rooms in the home.

Smart home technology goes far beyond simple tasks like turning on the lights or changing the thermostat. With the right combination of technology, you can transform your bathroom into a brand-new space with more utility and function than ever before. Here’s how to build the ultimate smart bathroom.

Let’s face it: the toilet is the main draw of any bathroom. It’s the primary reason for the existence of the room. Why not make the toilet the best it can be?

Installing a smart toilet like the Kohler 5401 can make a huge difference in your overall experience of the smart bathroom. The Kohler 5401 has a built-in bidet with adjustable spray shape, water pressure, water temperature, and more.

It also has automatic cleaning, an LCD touchscreen remote, and an elongated design that looks perfectly at home in a modern smart bathroom space.

A smart showerhead can change your showering experience. For example, some are equipped with LEDs that change color when the water is above a certain temperature. Others can play music, like the Moxie Showerhead and Wireless Speaker.

The Moxie is produced by Kohler, and functions like a normal showerhead, except that it has a removable speaker. The speaker promises less than one percent distortion in sound with a seven-hour runtime. There are also 60 angled nozzles for full-coverage spray.

You can listen to your favorite music or the morning news while you shower—just be careful not to spend too long in the shower.

The bathroom is also the go-to space to measure your own body weight. After all, the best measurements are made when you’re naked, and you can’t do that in the kitchen.

A smart bathroom scale can automatically measure your weight, body mass index, and many more data points for you and keep them stored within the app on your phone. The Withings Body Cardio scale is one of the best options that not only looks great but syncs with Apple Watch, FitBit, and Google Health.

It measures your water percentage, muscle and bone mass, and much more, and can store the information of up to eight users. The scale can automatically recognize who is standing on it, too. If you’re trying to get in shape, this scale is a must-have.

There are a lot of different options out there for powered toothbrushes, but a smart toothbrush is an electric toothbrush with a twist. These set themselves apart by providing the user with analyses of their brushing habits to help improve their overall oral health.

Oral-B announced a new smart toothbrush at CES 2020 called the Oral-B iO that uses a pressure sensor to tell you whether you’re brushing too soft, too hard, or just right. It also has a built-in display on its face to to provide feedback.

The toothbrush counts up to two minutes to tell you whether you’ve been brushing long enough, and it also has seven different cleaning modes including Daily Clean, Sensitive, and Whitening.

Perhaps best of all, the Oral-B iO comes with a travel case so that you can take it with you anywhere.



You use the bathroom to shave, put on makeup, and get dressed – and you need a mirror for all of these tasks. A smart mirror can take your morning routine from routine to extraordinary, and it can even help you reach your fitness goals.

NakedLabs’ smart mirror can even display a 3D model of your body that you can rotate and zoom in on so you can take a look at the parts of yourself you normally can’t see. With its scanning ability, you can compare side-by-side models of up to ten of your previous scans.

Other kinds of smart mirrors have Alexa built-in, can display the weather, and much more. A smart mirror is kind of like an all-in-one stop for your morning routine that can help you be prepared for the day to come.

Smart mirrors are available in full-length sizes and all the way down to makeup mirrors. There are a lot of options out there, but you can also find instructions on how to build a smart mirror of your own with a Raspberry Pi and a little elbow grease. Decide what features you want in a smart mirror and find the one that works best for you.