Gmail is everywhere. With over 1.8 billion users worldwide, it’s the go-to email service for many. However, it has its limitations. If you would prefer not to use it, we have the best gmail alternatives for you.

The Best Free Gmail Alternatives for Business or Personal Use

With these several solid Gmail alternatives, there’s bound to be one email app on this list that has the features you need.

1. Best for Microsoft Users: Outlook.com

You don’t have to be limited to a desktop email application just because you want to use Outlook instead of Gmail. Microsoft provides a web-based Outlook option at no charge, and you can log in with your existing Microsoft account.

If you do decide to use Microsoft Outlook on your desktop or mobile device later, you can simply use your Outlook.com account. Plus, you have a built-in calendar and address book for a handy organized package.

Notable Features

Create inbox rules to manage incoming emails.

Customize Quick Actions for those you use often.

Request read receipts automatically or manually.

Unsubscribe with a click.

Set up both in-app and desktop notifications.

Outlook.com is available for free with an optional upgrade to Microsoft 365 for premium features including ad-free email, more OneDrive and email storage space, advanced security features, and more. Plans start at $1.99 per month.

2. Best for Apple Users: iCloud Mail

Like those who prefer Microsoft products, maybe you’re partial to Apple. In this case, iCloud Mail is the way to go. Even if you don’t have an iPhone or Mac, you can create a free iCloud account and use the mail service, along with other services, without spending a dime.

While iCloud Mail on the web may not be as full-featured as similar email clients, you can sync it with your Apple devices for a seamless transition.

Notable Features

Set up automatic email forwarding.

Create and manage email aliases.

Schedule and compose an automatic reply.

Create inbox rules for handling messages.

Enable Mail Drop for sending large email attachments.

iCloud Mail is available for free with your Apple ID. You can opt for additional storage and features like a custom email domain, ability to hide your email address, and Private Relay with iCloud+. Plans start at $0.99 per month.

Tip: Learn how to access iCloud content on your Android device.

3. Best for Email Encryption: Proton Mail

Maybe what you want is an added sense of security with an encrypted email provider. Proton Mail is a private, independently audited service with open source end-to-end and zero-access encryption.

Even if your recipient doesn’t use Proton Mail, you can send password-protected messages. Additionally, Proton Mail blocks tracking pixels, hides your IP address, and keeps ads out of your way.

Notable Features

Enable desktop notifications to stay up to date.

Send password-protected messages that expire in 28 days or a custom timeframe you choose.

Schedule emails to send later.

Request read receipts.

Create filters to manage your incoming messages.

Proton Mail is available for free with paid subscription plans for extra features like unlimited messages per day, a custom email domain, 15 GB of storage, unlimited folders, and more. Plans start at $3.49 per month.

4. Best for Privacy and Security: Tutanota

Another email service provider known for security is Tutanota. With end-to-end encryption, zero ads, and the option to remain anonymous with no phone number or personal data required, Tutanota is a secure email service you’ll want to explore.

Also open source like Proton Mail, Tutanota provides you with not only a secure mailbox, but an encrypted calendar, address book, inbox rules, and filters as well.

Notable Features

Filter your inbox by read, unread, or messages with attachments.

View email headers with a click.

Easily export or download emails, your calendar, and your contacts.

Merge similar contacts.

Create repeating events.

Tutanota is available for free with optional paid subscription plans for features like 20 GB of storage, unlimited calendars, custom domains, calendar sharing, and more. Plans start at $3.85 per month.

5. Best for Extra Services: Mailfence

If one thing you like about Gmail is its connection to Google Calendar, Contacts, and Drive, then take Mailfence for a spin. Along with email, you can create events and manage your schedule, add or import your contacts, and upload and store documents.

You’ll receive all the basic email features you need including spam filters, the ability to create and use tags, and an archive. But of course, you can take advantage of bonus features too.

Notable Features

Add other email accounts like Hotmail, Outlook, or Yahoo Mail for a unified inbox.

Activate “Short Domain” for your @mailfence.com email address.

Create email signatures and customizable templates.

Set up two-factor authentication for added security.

Add a personal key for secure emails.

Mailfence is available for free with optional paid subscription plans for features like aliases, email domains, filters, mobile sync, and more document storage. Plans start at $3.85 per month.

6. Best for Yahoo and AOL Fans: Mail.com

Whether you currently use or have previously used Yahoo or AOL for email, you’ll get the same familiar feel with Mail.com. Once you create your account and log in, you’ll see a handy list of services along the top of your personalized page.

You have the Cloud for storing files and photos, Contacts for your besties, and an Organizer for your calendar of events. You can also use the Online Office, play some Games, take advantage of the Translator, or visit the Blog.

Notable Features

Use Quick Response to reply instantly without composing an entire email.

Choose from attractive stationeries both with and without images.

Pick from a variety of domain names per industry.

Create inbox filter rules for better organization.

Enable spam protection, virus protection, and manage both block and allow lists.

Mail.com is available for free with optional premium features including scheduling emails, read receipts, 12 GB of cloud storage, an ad-free inbox and more. Premium Mail is $9.99 for three months or $29.99 for 12 months.

Which Gmail Alternative Will You Pick?

Which email provider will you choose, and will you use the free version or opt for a premium plan? Let us know!

