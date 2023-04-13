The world of virtual reality is loaded with some truly incredible and innovative gaming experiences, but not all VR games require a controller. In the past few years, developers have been pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of immersive entertainment without any physical controllers and expensive setups.

Whether you’re looking for an active workout or just a great way to pass the time, this list contains 12 of the best VR games that can be enjoyed without having to use any buttons or gesture-based commands. All you need is a reliable VR headset compatible with the games you’d like to play.

Benefits of Playing VR Games Without Controller

If your gaming sessions are long, you are probably aware of how uncomfortable it can be to constantly hold a controller in your hands. Your hands get sweaty and tired, and it can influence your gameplay. Fortunately, many VR games can be played without controllers thanks to the new exciting features such as headset trigger buttons and hand tracking.

VR games played without a controller offer a much more immersive gaming experience. The controller in your hand sends a signal to your brain that the VR experience is not real. With these VR games, you’ll start playing as soon as you put your headset on, and your brain won’t get such signals. You’ll have a feeling as if you simply stepped into a new world.

With VR games without a controller, there’s no need to change batteries, worry about where you left the controllers, or pick them up and down whenever you start or finish your game. Instead, you’ll put your headset on, and immediately start playing.

Another benefit of games without controllers is that you won’t need to learn how to operate a joystick or memorize which button performs which action. Move naturally with your hands and simply point where you want to go. You can use hand gestures and movements to select game options and much more. Even if your favorite games can’t be played with hand movements, they surely respond to the headset trigger.

If you like battle simulation games, Trooper 2 is an excellent choice. It’s one of the most fun to play VR games and you don’t need a controller to play it. It requires only a headset trigger. It’s available to all Android users, no matter if you have a Google Cardboard headset or any other custom-made VR headset.

Step into the shoes of an elite soldier and battle your way out of different levels, all the while fighting the armies of robots. Trooper 2 is fast-paced, perfect for those who love first-person shooter games.

Smash hit is a game available on Oculus, DIY headsets, and mobile platforms. It was designed to be played without controllers. Although available on mobile phones as well, this game truly shines as a VR experience. The aesthetics of this game are superb, and it can get addictive.

Smash Hit is a fast-paced shooter that drives you through different dimensions and environments filled with obstacles. You’ll need to overcome these obstacles in the shape of tiny glass particles. To progress to the next level, simply don’t crash.

VR X-Racer is a simple racing game for all gamers who love Need for Speed or Forza Horizon 5. Although it doesn’t have flashy graphics, being VR, it’s one of the most immersive racing experiences you’ll ever have.

This game has interesting 3D layered visuals, and you’ll race through platforms competing against other vehicles driven by AI. All the race rounds are intense, and not so easy, especially for beginners. You’ll control your little ship by tilting your head to go around obstacles. No need for controllers or headset triggers. If you need to break, just pull your head back.

Available on Oculus, Android, and Steam, Snow Strike VR is a true throwback to your childhood. Play it any time of the year if you miss a good snowball fight. Build a snow fort and defend yourself from an evil snowman. Your only weapons are snowballs.

This game works by moving your head to aim and pressing the headset trigger to shoot. Also, move your head around to dodge the snowballs thrown at you by the snowman. Watch out, he is very good at shooting. There’s no need for a controller, but if you prefer it you can use it.

If you’re afraid of roller coasters, or you don’t have one near you but you still want to experience the thrill of it, try out a VR Roller Coaster. You can start as small as you want and slowly progress to more complicated routes. Choose one of the 60 tracks or make your very own roller coasters and the entire amusement parks around them.

The VR Roller Coaster gaming experience can get even better with good headphones. The sounds will help you immerse yourself in the surroundings and the ride itself. The only thing missing will be the actual vibration of the cart as it slides up and down the tracks.

Become an elite hacker and cruise the net solving various puzzles. Your weapons are viruses, worms, and exploits which you’ll use to steal various valuable data before you get caught by the authorities. Get the thrills of a cyberpunk-like setting, but without actually getting on the wrong side of the law.

Darknet is a strategy game filled with intuitive puzzles. You’ll have to use your headset button to interact with the game and hack your way into various websites. The game is available for Playstation, PC, Android, and Oculus.

Do you remember Frogger, that old game where you controlled a frog that needed to cross a road busy with traffic? VR Street Jump is sort of a remake of that game, but this time you’ll play it in first person and in 3D. Try to avoid traffic as you jump across the 3D highway. Use your headset to move forward. If you get hit, the level will restart.

VR Street Jump is a very sensitive game. You need to perform delicate movements that’ll put you in a perfect position to avoid being hit by the incoming cars and trucks. Press buttons on your headset to move instead of using controllers.

End Space VR is a game with extraordinary graphics. It’ll feel immersive as you play it, and you’ll enjoy the scenery perhaps even more than the actual gameplay. You don’t need the controllers to play End Space VR. Just put on your headset and step onto the space station, a place where your adventure begins.

The goal of the game is to survive while shooting your way through an alien invasion. You can use your headset trigger button to shoot, or gaze at the object to shoot it. This makes the game all the more immersive. Note that this game is available only to iOS users.

Deep Space Battle is another shooter set in space, although with much less flashy graphics. Still, you’ll enjoy your surroundings and beautiful landscape as you fly your little space ship throughout the galaxy. Your goal is to shoot down your enemies as soon as you see them.

You won’t need controllers for this game because the head movement and the gyroscope in your phone are enough to adjust your flight trajectory and aim. You’ll be able to shoot multiple enemies at once and enjoy some impressive and massive space explosions.

Landfall is a game that will take you to post-apocalyptic Earth, in which mankind struggles to survive after the oceans flooded the land. But the newly built civilization is unstable and conflict thrives. Humanity is divided into two factions, each looking to control the land abundant with resources.

Your task is to defend your homeland and destroy your enemies. You’ll be given a 3D panoramic view of the land so you can devise your tactics. But when it comes to the actual battle, you can opt to play the game as a 1st person shooter.

Experience the thrills of illegal street racing from the comfort of your home with a 360-degree view. Use your VR headset and choose from the large selection of cars to drive. As you win the races and earn rewards, you’ll be able to upgrade your vehicle and prepare it for the next levels.

Control the cars by pressing the headset buttons. If your phone’s gyroscope is good, you’ll be able to experience more precise and immersive gameplay. VR Racer is one of the most polished VR games out there, so expect no lag and sudden FPS drops.

Death Sky Walk is a game for the brave ones out there. Skip it if you are afraid of heights as in this game you’ll walk on ropes in extremely high environments. You won’t need a controller to play this game as the headset is enough to navigate forward.

Because you are placed high, expect winds to play a significant role in how you’ll maintain your balance. They can easily knock you off. But this is exactly what makes this game thrilling and challenging at the same time. Not to mention that the sound effects make the game seem too real despite the unimpressive visuals.

Whether you’re a gamer who likes to explore exciting new worlds without the limitation of a controller or just looking for ways to de-stress in your own home, there are plenty of options out there. We hope this list has given you some insight into the best VR games that can be enjoyed without using a controller. Enjoy immersing yourself in creative gaming environments and let us know what you think about these awesome VR experiences!