Virtual reality gaming is slowly entering the mainstream thanks to affordable VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2. Players are also less restricted now due to cross-platform compatibility. This means in some VR games, you’ll be able to join your iOS and Android buddies using your VR gear.

That said, this is the perfect time to jump into the virtual world. In this article, we created a list of the best free VR games you can play to gain some VR experience without spending any money. Here are the best free VR games you can play now.

If you’re a fan of horror games and survival shooters, you should check out Propagation VR. Combining survival horror with virtual reality leads to stress and dread-inducing experience, but in a good way.

Propagation is a horror game that drops you inside an apocalyptic subway where you fight wave after wave of scary monsters. All you have is a shotgun and a pistol to defend yourself against zombies, mutant spiders, and other horrors. The game sessions last for around half an hour, and you’re going to feel every minute of it due to the intense and immersive experience.

In addition to the base game, you can also purchase a DLC that unlocks co-op play and voice chat.

Highlights

One map with four difficulty settings.

Movement is restricted by the space you have in the real world.

Realistic weapons handling.

Optional co-op support for a fee.

Spy on your neighbors, collect information and find the communist spies.

The Red Stare is a free virtual reality game where you take on the role of a secret agent. The action takes place in your virtual apartment where you receive information from your handler via fax machine and phone and keep track of your neighbors’ every move.

This is a low-action game that tests your deductive reasoning skills. Observe your targets, pay attention to what they’re doing and what items they have in their flats, and gather enough evidence to prove who the communist spy is.

Take note you need a minimum play area of 2×1.5 meters with 360-degree tracking.

Highlights

A realistic point of view that matches your real-life POV.

Beginner-friendly VR mechanics.

Virtual space is resized based on your room size.

The Lab is a collection of small VR games developed by Valve into a single application. It’s ideal for you if you just bought your VR gear and are looking for a tutorial or introduction.

Play fetch with your robot dog, defend a castle using nothing but a longbow, explore space, and have fun! The minigames are entertaining, and they teach you all the VR gaming basics. The Lab is probably the best way to get your feet wet in virtual space.

Highlights

Variety of minigames with different gameplay mechanics.

The best introduction to VR gaming.

Includes sightseeing experiences for non-gamers.

Echo VR is one of the first mainstream sports games for the Oculus platform, and it’s still one of the best. The game is simple: maneuver with your team in a zero-gravity environment against an enemy team to score a goal. It’s like football, but it gets your pulse running much quicker.

While exclusive to the Oculus system, Echo VR offers an exciting zero-g arena in a gorgeous sci-fi setting. The movement system is intuitive and incredibly enjoyable, but it’s challenging to master. All in all, Echo VR is great for beginners and virtual reality enthusiasts.

Highlights

Immersive zero-g experience in a sci-fi setting.

Competitive play that will make you sweat.

Play solo or team up with your buddies.

Join online tournaments to win prizes and challenge yourself.

Gather your friends, create games, play together, or meet new people from all over the world and hang out with them in their worlds.

Rec Room is a game wrapped inside a community platform. It’s like a casual open-world MMO where you make friends, chat, and play with other people. You can play all sorts of minigames like laser tag, bowling, and paintball. The beauty of Rec Room is the ability to create almost anything you can imagine.

Rec Room is also a cross-platform game that you can play on PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, and other platforms. You don’t have to spend all of your time in VR.

Highlights

Online multiplayer game where you interact in real-time.

Customizable avatar.

Play unlimited community-created games and create your own.

Cross-platform compatibility, so the VR headset is optional.

VRChat is a virtual social gathering place comparable to Rec Room. Create your custom avatar, chat with random people, play minigames, and create your little world. Explore thousands of community-driven worlds and make new friends.

That said, VRChat focuses a lot more on the game’s social aspect. Through your avatar, you can express yourself almost as well as in the real world, thanks to eye tracking, lip-syncing, and a full range of emotes. Your avatar has a mouth and a face that will match your expressions, making online socializing much more realistic.

Highlights

Customizable avatar with facial expressions and lip-sync.

Wide variety of minigames.

Create your own world or explore countless others.

At some point in your life, you probably imagined yourself swinging from building to building like Spiderman. Now you have the chance to experience that in virtual reality!

Spider-Man: Far From Home Virtual Reality is a fun web-slinging adventure. The game is all about scaling the tall Manhattan buildings and enjoying the feeling of freedom that it brings. You can also fight some enemies by shooting webs at them or racing them instead. The game is pretty basic, but it’s the only one that lets you experience the joys of web-slinging from rooftop to rooftop, and it will give you a quick thrill.

Highlights

Become Spiderman.

Immersive swinging physics.

You can sling and fight at the same time.

If you need a dose of adrenaline, this VR experience might be what you’re looking for.

Epic Roller Coasters is a virtual roller coaster ride. In essence, it’s a simulation, so you’re not doing much gameplay-wise. It simply gives you the feeling of riding a roller coaster through beautiful virtual environments, possibly coupled with motion sickness.

That said, Epic Roller Coasters also offers a shooter mode if you want to interact more with the setting. Take a ride equipped with guns and get some target practice along the way.

Highlights

Physics-based simulation.

Beautiful graphics and diverse environments.

Optional shooter mode.

Become a monkey and chase your friends in a fun game of tag.

Gorilla Tag is still an Early Access game, but it offers a charming experience if you’re playing with friends. You’ll need some time to get used to the controls because you only need to move your arms to run, jump, and climb. The game is pretty easy, but mastering it is challenging.

That said, Gorilla Tag is one of the most popular online VR games, so you’ll always find an active server to play on when your friends aren’t around. Keep in mind the game is also under development so that developers may add new features in the future.

Highlights

Parkour through the jungle as a gorilla.

Hand and arm movement only – you don’t need buttons or sticks to maneuver.

Chat with everyone on the server and develop new rules and ways of playing the game.

Surgeon Simulator VR is one of the best introductions to virtual reality, although it’s just a demo for the HTC Vive (also supports Valve Index). It’s a simple and fun game where you play as the medic from Team Fortress 2, so you’re bound to get a few laughs out of the download.

The game starts immediately without giving you any tutorials or explanations. You have to figure things out on your own. Thanks to the friendly interface and game mechanics, you can practice VR movements like picking items, pressing buttons, and other basic gestures.

Highlights

Fun introduction to virtual reality movement and controls.

Wide variety of “medical” tools to play with.

Works with other VR headsets like the Oculus Rift S, but without official support.

