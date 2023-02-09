Valentine’s Day is a controversial holiday. Some people love it, while other people hate it. We simply see it as another day to celebrate love and give a thoughtful gift to your significant other.

If flowers and chocolates aren’t your things and you want something practical and useful for your other half, check out our list with some of the best Valentine’s Day tech gift ideas.

The Best Valentine’s Day Tech Gifts

Traditional Valentine’s Day gifts always contain hearts and cheesy quotes; otherwise, they can be completely useless. Cards and photo frames make a great gift if you’re looking for something simple and sentimental. But if you want your loved one to remember this Valentine’s Day – a cool gadget says it better. After all, they will think of you every time they use it.

Follow our gift guide and get inspired to pick the perfect gift for your other half this Valentine’s Day.

1. Amazon Kindle (2022)

Some things don’t change, and books still make the best gifts. An e-reader is even better. If your partner loves reading, they’ll appreciate the new upgraded 2022 version of the base model Kindle.

The upgraded model has the same crisp e-ink display and storage that you’ll find on the more expensive models, but also for a bargain price of just $99. If you want a water-resistant Kindle that your partner can take to a relaxing hot bath, check out the more expensive top-of-the-line Kindle Paperwhite.

2. Apple Watch Series 8

A smartwatch is one of the best tech gifts you can give someone. And the new Apple Watch 8 is one of the most wanted smartwatches.

The latest Apple Watch features the new S8 chip for improved performance, new watch faces, and a gorgeous always-on display. Series 8 is more durable than its predecessors, dust-proof, swim-proof, and crack-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about your loved one accidentally breaking their brand-new wearable. The watch also has an extended 36 hours battery life (in low-power mode).

Similarly to iPhone 14, the Apple Watch 8 can detect when the wearer is in a car crash and automatically initiate the emergency call in 20 seconds unless you cancel. The only downside of this gift is a hefty price tag, starting from $399.

3. Mini Bluetooth Speaker

If you live in a smart home with every possible smart device already present in the household – from a robot vacuum to a smart speaker – you can still surprise your favorite person with a gadget gift they’ll appreciate. We recommend checking out a mini Bluetooth speaker like the Tribit StormBox Micro 2. Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers a lot of quality sound for its small size and a modest price of $59.

We previously reviewed the StormBox Micro and found it impressive. Micro 2 has improved sound and extended battery life compared to its predecessor. Thanks to the speaker being so small and wireless, it’s easy to bring it anywhere, whether it’s a camping trip or a workout session. It’s also dustproof and waterproof (IP67), making it a perfect gift for someone who enjoys listening to their music playlists or podcasts in the shower.

Does your partner often forget to charge their phone? The StormBox Micro 2 has a charge-out feature that turns the speaker into a power bank and allows you to charge your smartphone or tablet.

4. Sleep Earbuds

Forget AirPods and other wireless earbuds. The best way to show your significant other you care about them is to give them the gift of improved sleep. QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds are a pair of premium earplugs which use active noise cancellation to help you block the sounds disturbing your sleep and wake up fresh and ready for the new day.

QuietOn 3.1 looks like a pair of true wireless earbuds, only smaller and lighter. These earbuds are designed specifically for people with sleep issues. Their primary purpose is to block out any distracting noise from outside using active noise cancellation. Similar products in the same niche allow you to listen to an ambient sound while trying to sleep. However, if you’re a light sleeper, you’ll find the sound of silence that QuietOn 3.1 provides a better option.

QuietOn 3.1 is shipped with a selection of different size ear tips made of durable form so that you can find the right fit for you. The earpieces themselves are small and light, suitable even for side sleepers. If your partner lives near a busy street with a lot of nighttime traffic, or if they’re a light sleeper who needs total silence at night, the QuietOn 3.1 is a perfect gift for them that will make all the difference.

5. Heated Blanket

If you’re looking for a versatile gift to make this winter cozier for your partner, consider getting them a heated blanket. Also known as an electric blanket, a heated blanket combines the comfort of warm material with integrated electrical wires to deliver optimal heat. A gift like this will set the atmosphere for a romantic evening together and help your partner save on their electric bill.

Sunbeam Royal Luxe heated blanket is one of the best electric blankets on Amazon. It has 12 heat settings and can automatically turn off the heating after 12 hours if you forget to unplug it. It’s made of 100% polyester, comes in different sizes and colors, and is machine-washable. A truly royal gift for just $39.

6. Laifen Swift Hair Dryer

Want a Dyson Supersonic for your partner but not sure if you want to spend $400 on a hair dryer? We recommend an alternative that will still blow them away and save you a few hundred bucks. Laifen Swift is one of the closest Dyson competitors that created a product that’s just as powerful but also much cheaper than a Dyson.

Laifen Swift is a stylish, lightweight hair dryer that boasts three temperature, two speed settings, and three different nozzles for styling your hair. An LED Ring indicator shows you if the air is hot, warm, or cold at all times. Thanks to the 1400W of power, Laifen Swift dries your hair in minutes, freeing up more time for you to spend doing something you like.

You can easily take this hair dryer with you while traveling. Laifen Swift weighs only 0.9 lbs and doesn’t heat your hands during use – meaning you can put it in your bag right after use and keep moving.

With the Valentine’s Day sale, you can get a Laifen Swift for $139 (and spend the rest of the $400 on a fancy Valentine’s Day dinner). You can choose one of the colors present on the website or wait for the company to launch the Valentine’s Day-inspired Swift SE collection with the popular purple and pink color options.

7. Apple AirTag or an Alternative

Does your loved one always lose track of their belongings? Apple AirTag is an excellent device for tracking items with Bluetooth signals. It can be a lifesaver when you misplace your items or when they’ve been stolen. The only downside is if you’re not an iOS user, you won’t be able to track your things using AirTag. Luckily, there are a few great AirTag alternatives that Android users can buy.

Chipolo One

Chipolo One is a great gadget to help you or your loved one keep track of your possessions. It’s extremely lightweight and easy to attach to a variety of items. Chipolo One has a range of 200 feet. When the tracker is out of range, you’ll get a notification on the mobile app about it so that you don’t lose your stuff.

The tracker is water-resistant and comes with a 2-year battery life. Right now, you can get their Valentine’s Day special – Love Bundle which includes 2 Chipolo One and 1 Chipolo Card tracker (to put in your wallet or the back of your smartphone’s case) – with a 35% discount for $52. Then both you and your partner can choose different items that you want to keep track of.

Pebblebee Clip

Another AirTag alternative compatible with both iOS and Android is a Pebblebee tracker. Pebblebee has two types of trackers: Clip and Card. The Clip has a loophole where you can attach your keychain and connect your PebbleBee tracker to your keys, backpack, camera case, luggage, or bike. The Card is designed for the thinnest locations, such as your wallet or a pocket.

Aside from being compatible with multiple OS, PebbleBee seems to be outdoing Apple. PebbleBee has a rechargeable battery, with up to 6 months on a single charge for Clip and 12 months for Card, an LED indicator light that can help you find your items in the dark, and the consumer network choice with the option to use the Apple Find My app or PebbleBee app.

8. All-in-One Charging Cable

If your loved one is a real technophile with many different gadgets that require a lot of different chargers, they’ll surely appreciate one of the all-in-one inCharge cables by Rolling Square. InCharge is the only cable they’ll need to carry around, no matter how many different gadgets they need to keep powered up.

InCharge XL by Rolling Square can adapt, fold, and extend. InCharge XL is made of extra durable materials, such as Aramid fiber, zinc aluminum alloy, nylon, and TPU. It comes in three sizes: 1ft (30cm), 6.5ft (200cm), and 10ft (300cm), and the price starts at $29 (for the 1ft version), making it a great and affordable little Valentine’s Day gift. The biggest 10ft cable still folds into a neat bundle that fits easily in your pocket. With such a cable length, you won’t have to worry about having a socket by the bed in your hotel room.

The inCharge XL has USB-C on both ends, with one adapting into USB-A and another adapting into a Lightning/Micro USB charger. It supports charging speeds up to 100W and Apple fast charging up to 27W.

9. Power Bank

How often do you find yourself trying to reach your significant other only to find out later their phone’s battery unexpectedly died? A thoughtful gift of a portable power bank can solve this problem for the two of you and make sure you can always reach one another on your phone.

Ugreen Portable Power Bank

Ugreen Portable 20000mAh 20W power bank is one of the best mini power banks you can use to charge your phone on the go quickly. It’s a simple charger that can hold about two to three full charges for most phones. The Ugreen power bank will charge your phone from zero to 60% in about half an hour, which is impressive for its size and price of just $45. Included with the power bank, you’ll get a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable.

TAU Power Bank

If you’re looking for something even more pocket-sized, check out the TAU power bank by Rolling Square. It’s a compact power bank that you can attach to your set of keys and carry with you without even noticing that it’s there. TAU has hidden connectors for all devices – Apple, MicroUSB, and USB-C.

Included in the package is a dock you can mount to the wall and attach a charging cable. That way, whenever you come home, you can simultaneously hang your keys on the wall and recharge your power bank.

Don’t Forget About the Romantic Atmosphere

Even if you agree with your partner that you don’t want to exchange gifts this Valentine’s Day, you probably still want to do something special on this day. Sometimes a little thing, such as the proper lighting, can set the mood and help you create a romantic atmosphere. Nobody does smart lighting better than Twinkly, and they have two perfect light solutions for any Valentine’s Day romantic evening – Flex and Festoon.

Flex is a smart neon wall light by Twinkly that can help you surprise your partner by customizing your home space. Flex is similar to an LED light strip, but it’s wrapped in a flexible tube that allows you to bend it any way you like.

This smart light is available in 6.5ft and 10 ft lengths and delivers over 16 million colors. Once you connect Flex to your home Wi-Fi network, you can choose from various color effects and customization options. However, the most challenging thing will be figuring out what shape you want to create with your Flex light. If you hurry up, you can still get Twinkly Flex with a 30% discount (the sale ends on Valentine’s Day).

Festoon is an excellent decoration for any outdoor activity. Whether you’re organizing a surprise dinner on the roof or an improvised wine night on the balcony – this smart light chain of 20 to 40 bulbs will add a dreamy feel to it.

Pair them with a romantic playlist or your favorite Netflix series on a projector (make sure you have your Netflix subscription renewed), and you have your perfect Valentine’s Day celebration that you won’t forget.