The Criterion Collection is a curated series of films released on Blu-ray and DVD (formerly on LaserDisc). You can think of it as a list of movies you’d probably watch in film school.

Criterion says, “All we ask is that each film in the collection be an exemplary film of its kind.” Serious film lovers appreciate that Criterion movie releases are lovingly restored and have extra features, but what if you just want to stream the films, restored or not?

We’ve compiled a list of sixty of the best films from the Criterion Collection available on streaming services other than the Criterion Channel, the online subscription service Criterion launched in 2019. Because who needs yet another streaming service! You can find many Criterion films on services you might already subscribe to or can get for free.

For All Mankind, (Al Reinert, 1989). Made from original footage of NASA moon missions with the soundtrack from Brian Eno. HBO Max Gimme Shelter, (Albert and David Maysles and Charlotte Zwerin, 1970). Famous disaster at a Rolling Stones concert. HBO Max Buena Vista Social Club (Wim Wenders, 1999). Cuban music. HBO Max Hoop Dreams (Steve James, 1994). High school basketball players in Chicago. HBO Max, Showtime, Showtime Anytime Harlan County, USA (Barbara Kopple, 1976). Coal miners vs. the power company. HBO Max Nanook of the North (Robert Flaherty, 1922). How to make an igloo. HBO Max Minding the Gap (Bing Liu, 2018). Skateboarders in Rockford, Illinois. Hulu

Beauty and the Beast (Jean Cocteau, 1946). Definitely not the Disney version. HBO Max Time Bandits (Terry Gilliam, 1981). Little Kevin travels through time and meets historical figures. HBO Max The Seventh Seal (Ingmar Bergman, 1957). Medieval knight plays chess with Death. HBO Max The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (Luis Buñuel, 1972). Surreal dreams-within-dreams. Amazon Prime Video

Diabolique (Henri-Georges Clouzot, 1955). Strange things happen after the murder. HBO Max Carnival of Souls (Herk Harvey, 1962). Roger Ebert said this film is like a “lost episode of The Twilight Zone.” HBO Max, Tubi, Pluto TV, Vudu Funny Games (Michael Haneke, 1997). It’s an idyllic lakeside vacation home. What could go wrong? HBO Max

Seven Samurai (Akira Kurosawa, 1954). Samurai vs. bandits. Kurosawa’s finest film. HBO Max Yojimbo (Akria Kursawa, 1961). Crime lords try to recruit the ronin. HBO Max Samurai I: Musashi Miyamoto (Hiroshi Inagaki, 1954). Fugitive and his friend. HBO Max Kill! (Kihachi Okamoto, 1968). Former samurai turned yakuza gang member. HBO Max

