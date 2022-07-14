Netflix has been the king of streaming for a while now but it didn’t take long for its competitors to steal the spotlight. These days there are so many choices for streaming services that if you’ve found yourself growing jaded with Netflix, whether it’s the constant churning out of so-so original series or the steep price point, you don’t have to settle for it.

You can find any TV series or movie you feel like watching on multiple streaming platforms, easily cutting Netflix out of the equation.

Whether you’re looking for free or low-cost streaming, or want a lot of content to choose from, there are plenty of options.

Tubi is a streaming service that has a huge library of free movies and shows to watch. They span across all genres, including action, comedy, horror, documentaries, thrillers, anime, and much more. You can find both blockbuster movies as well as indie films, depending on what you’re interested in. The only catch here is that Tubi does include ads, but when you’re getting so many great titles for free you’ll hardly mind them.

You can create a Tubi account in order to get more features such as saving your spot in movies or shows, and creating a watch list. Another great feature on Tubi is that it includes a live TV section, which runs news as well as entertainment channels.

Another great contender against Netflix is HBO Max. This streaming service has a great selection of movies and shows, with plenty of classics as well as some of the best new movie releases. HBO Max includes a few “hubs” with content from companies they are partnered with, as well as their own original content. These include DC, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Studio Ghibli, and more.

HBO Max has plans starting at $9.99 a month to use the streaming platform with ads, or you can have an ad-free experience for a plan costing $14.99. With an account, you can save shows to a watch list and keep track of what you’ve been watching. If you’re looking for a high quality selection of movies and shows, HBO Max is a great option.

Likely the most similar streaming service to Netflix, Hulu is also one of the more popular ones out there. It is definitely a viable alternative to Netflix and certainly not as costly as the latter. Hulu also has plenty of good original shows and movies, but they don’t clog up the library as Netflix original releases sometimes can, and it’s clear that time is spent to make Hulu originals the best they can be.

Hulu is also a very affordable alternative, with plans including ads starting at $6.99 a month, and ad-free plans at $12.99. There are also add-ons you can choose to subscribe to, including live tv with Disney Plus and ESPN, or premium add-ons like HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz. With all these options, Hulu can be your all-in-one stop for streaming movies and shows. If you’re looking for a service that is most similar to Netflix, Hulu could be your best bet.

Peacock TV has a large selection of movies and shows, including titles like Die Hard, Saw, Downton Abbey, Halloween, and much much more. You can also find original releases, and theatrical releases streaming on Peacock. You can also tune into multiple live TV channels if you don’t have something specific in mind to watch.

There are a few different tiers you can subscribe to in order to stream Peacock TV. First there is the free plan, which allows you to watch many of Peacock’s offerings with the inclusion of ads. Then there are paid plans, the first tier at $4.99 a month, which gives some additional features, however it still includes ads. The priciest tier only goes for $9.99 a month, giving you all features and no ads. It’s definitely an affordable alternative compared to Netflix.

Paramount as a company has ownership over many big-name franchises and studios, making it a great streaming platform to find titles you can’t find anywhere else. This includes titles from media outlets such as CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and Smithsonian. There are lots of family-friendly movies on this service. You can also find all the Hollywood blockbuster movies Paramount owns on their service, both new and old alike.

There are a few different options for plans with Paramount Plus. First, you can go for the $4.99 a month plan which grants you access to many of their movie and show offerings, and a limited amount of ads. You can also go with the Premium plan which goes for $9.99 a month, which includes all shows and movies and more features such as no ads and the ability to download content. Finally, you can also do a Paramount and Showtime bundle for $9.99 a month.

Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that has tons of different channels to choose from, playing movies, shows, reality TV, news, documentaries, and music. You can find these among many different channels, divided by category. Pluto has something for everyone, and you can often find great classic movies, nostalgic TV shows, or interesting documentaries, among much more. The best part about Pluto is that it’s always free, but does include ads.

There is also an on-demand section of Pluto, where you can watch any movie or show available without having to wait for it to come on. If you want a free alternative to Netflix for streaming content, Pluto TV is a great service to check out.

Stream Your Favorites on These Services

No matter your reason for ditching Netflix, you should know that there are many alternatives out there to still get access to great movies and shows. Many of these can also be used for free, or for a very affordable price.

Do you enjoy using any of these services?