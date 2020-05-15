When you’re stuck at home, there are only so many things you can do to entertain yourself. If you’re sharing your living space with other people, playing board games is a great way to kill time. Cards Against Humanity is an all-time classic here.

“A party game for horrible people” as it’s described on the site, the game is actually a lot of fun for everyone. While it’s definitely NSFW, it’s a great way to let steam off and just have a few laughs with your friends and even family.

Here’s how to play cards against humanity online and what you’ll need for it.

Before Playing Cards Against Humanity Online

With games like Cards Against Humanity, half of the fun is to see how your friends react to your picks. So before you start the game, we recommend setting up a video call in one of the popular video conferencing apps. If you’ve never done this before, you can quickly learn how to set up Zoom and how to join a Zoom meeting.

Of course, you also need to make sure your mic and webcam are in working order. Finally, ask all the participants if they know the rules of the game. Give them a little refresher if necessary.

Cards Against Humanity has two types of cards: black and white. Each round, a player asks a question from a black card. Then everyone else picks one of the white cards from their hand to submit the funniest (and most inappropriate) answer. The winner is the player who, by the end of the game, submits the most cards with the funniest answers.

Once everyone’s clear on the rules and ready to play, go to one of the following sites to play cards against humanity online.

№ of players: up to 6.

Level of difficulty: honestly, a little too simple.

Playingcards.io is the top option on our list for a few reasons. First is the simplicity of it all. Although this is both an advantage and a downside of this site.

The interface is rather minimalistic, and at times doesn’t quite resemble the real Cards Against Humanity game. That’s because the game on the site is actually called Remote Insensitivity and has a different visual representation. At the same time, Remote Insensitivity has all the same cards and is extremely easy to play on the site, even for complete beginners.

One cool feature here is that the game isn’t automated at all. That means you have to deal, move cards, and discard yourself. That helps create a realistic feeling and adds to the game night atmosphere.

To start the game, go to Playingcards.io. Then scroll down to the Create a new room section. From there, choose Remote Insensitivity and click Start Game. You’ll get a shareable link that you can use to invite other players.

№ of players: up to 50.

Level of difficulty: enough to surprise an experienced player and impress a beginner.

All Bad Cards has all the chances to become your favorite online game to play with friends. The first thing you’ll notice is a great interface that perfectly mimics that cheeky feel that only Cards Against Humanity has.

While other websites on our list existed long before it, All Bad Cards was created very recently for people bored at home and looking for new ways to entertain themselves.

In order to start the game, head to the website and click New Game. The site will then ask you to type in your nickname. You’ll get a shareable link to invite other people, and you can also add up to 10 AI players. Once everyone’s ready, click Start to begin the game.

A few more impressive features of this site include the capacity to host a game for up to 50 players, as well as a family-friendly version of Cards Against Humanity (seriously).

№ of players: from 3 to 20.

Level of difficulty: advanced. Good pick for those who own every CAH Expansion pack.

Pretend You’re Xyzzy is another Cards Against Humanity clone that will be your favorite if you’re a fan of the depth of the game. The original game comes with numerous expansion packs that add up to hundreds of cards and hilarious combinations. Pretend You’re Xyzzy claims to have them all, which makes the game that much more interesting.

The downside here is that you can’t start the game unless you have 3 or more players join in. However, once you have the right amount of people, it’s up to you to customize your game and add as many cards as you wish. You also create your own rules, as well as who can play and who can simply watch the game if they don’t feel like joining.

To play the game, head over to the website, fill in your nickname and click Set. That will take you to the game customization screen. Choose the amount of players, card sets you’d like to use, as well as the game password. Share your game URL and wait for other people to join and start the game.

№ of players: 1.

Level of difficulty: not recommended if you’re feeling lonely already.

If all else fails, Cards Against Humanity Lab is your last resort. A perfect pick for when all your friends are busy but you still just want to have a few laughs with yourself.

Cards Against Humanity Lab is the official site for CAH online experience. However, it’s not exactly social since you’re the only one playing. Here, the computer deals you a black card, and you have a selection of white cards to choose the funniest answer from. There’s also an option to say none of the cards on the screen are funny at all.

You can probably guess the purpose of this tool. The CAH AI learns which cards are best or worst combinations in the game. It might not seem fun at first, but you’ll find that many cards in the CAH Lab are not the ones you’ve played before. That’s because the site is used to research future game editions.

So if you’re a true fan of the game, head over to the website and enjoy a few rounds of CAH on your own.

Make Your Own CAH Entertainment

Being stuck at home is the best time to change the rules and start making your own games. You can make your own deck of CAH by downloading and printing it from the official website. There’s even a special family-friendly version that you can play with your folks.

Have you played Cards Against Humanity online before? What other games would you play online with your friends?