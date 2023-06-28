Wimbledon 2023 is the third tennis Grand Slam tournament of the year and the 136th edition of the Championships. This post covers the tournament’s schedule and platforms to watch Wimbledon 2023 matches online without cable TV.

LONDON, UK – June 2022: Wimbledon tennis championships logo with tennis ball.

Wimbledon 2023 Schedule

The tournament will run for 14 days in July 2023, precisely July 3–16. The Order of Play for each matchday will be available the night before the following day’s play.

Table of Contents

Here’s a summary of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships schedule:

Day Event/Schedule Mon, July 3 Men’s and Women’s Singles First Round Tue, July 4 Men’s and Women’s Singles First Round Wed, July 5 Men’s and Women’s Singles Second Round

Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round Thu, July 6 Men’s and Women’s Singles Second Round

Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round Fri, July 7 Men’s and Women’s Singles Third Round

Men’s & Women’s Doubles Second Round Sat, July 8 Men’s and Women’s Singles Third Round

Men’s & Women’s Doubles Second Round Sun, July 9 Men’s and Women’s Singles Fourth Round

Men’s & Women’s Doubles Third Round Mon, July 10 Men’s and Women’s Singles Fourth Round

Men’s & Women’s Doubles Third Round Tue, July 11 Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarter-finals

Men’s & Women’s Doubles Quarter-finals Wed, July 12 Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarter-finals

Men’s & Women’s Doubles Quarter-finals Thu, July 13 Women’s Semi-finals (Single)

Men’s Semi-finals (Double) Fri, July 15 Men’s Semi-finals (Singles)

Women’s Semi-finals (Doubles) Sat, July 16 Women’s Finals (Singles)

Men’s Doubles Final Sun, July 17 Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Final (Doubles)

Where to Watch Wimbledon 2023 Online

About 2,500 broadcasters will provide live coverage of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships globally. Broadcast availability and schedules vary by country/region.

ESPN is the Championships’ official broadcaster in the United States, Brazil, and South America/Latin America. Eurosport will provide coverage in the United Kingdom and some European countries, including Slovakia, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Iceland, Romania, etc.

In Canada, The Sports Network (TSN) and Réseau des sports (RDS) will broadcast Wimbledon matches in English and French, respectively.

The comprehensive Wimbledon 2023 broadcasters and TV schedule list is available on Wimbledon’s website.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships will stream live on ESPN+, ESPN’s video streaming service. ESPN+ monthly subscription costs $9.99, while the annual plan will set you back $99.

You can stream ESPN+ on mobile devices, gaming consoles, web browsers, set-top boxes, and smart TVs. Install the ESPN app on your streaming device and sign up for ESPN+ to access the Wimbledon live broadcast. Sign up on the ESPN+ website (plus.espn.com) if you’re using a web browser.

Eurosport will split coverage of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships between the Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 channels. The streaming platform will broadcast live Wimbledon matches, player interviews, and highlights.

Install the Eurosport Player app on your streaming device and buy a Eurosport Pass (costs about £6.99 monthly). Note that Eurosport Passes have varying prices depending on your country or region.

The Eurosport Player app is available on mobile (iOS and Android), consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Fire TV, Samsung TV, and web browsers.

A “Hulu + Live TV” plan grants you access to live TV channels, Disney+, ESPN+, and on-demand content (movies, TV shows, documentaries, etc.) in Hulu’s library.

You can watch all Wimbledon 2023 matches and daily highlights on Hulu via ESPN and ESPN2. Hulu’s Live TV plan starts at $69.99/month and is available in the United States only.

The 2023 Wimbledon will be streamed live on the ESPN and ESPN2 channels on YouTube TV. The streaming platform is also available in the U.S. only and offers a monthly plan for $72.99. There’s a 14-day trial offer for first-time subscribers.

You can stream the tournament for free if you sign up for YouTube TV on July 3rd and cancel your subscription by July 16. Joining a YouTube TV family group is another way to watch the Wimbledon 2023 Championships for free.

You can catch all Wimbledon 2023 games on fuboTV via the ESPN channel. fuboTV’s monthly subscription starts at $74.99, and all plans include a 7-day free trial for new customers.

fuboTV supports multiple streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android, iPhone, Roku, Xbox, etc. You can also stream fuboTV on web browsers and select smart TV models—Vizio, Samsung, and Hisense.

All DIRECTV Stream plans (from $74.99/month) have ESPN and ESPN2 in their channel lineup. Create a DIRECTV account, choose your preferred plan, and install the DIRECTV app on your streaming device.

DIRECTV is also accessible from (supported) web browsers, set-top boxes, and smart TVs.

You can watch Wimbledon 2023 via DIRECTV on multiple devices simultaneously on your home network. DIRECTV limits concurrent streaming to three devices for out-of-home streams.

Nine Network holds the right to broadcast the Wimbledon tournament in Australia. If you don’t have cable TV, you can stream the Championships on 9Now—Nine Network’s video streaming service.

9Now is free to use and requires no subscription or payment. However, you’ll encounter occasional ad interruption when streaming live or on-demand content.

If you’re in Canada, buy the $19.99 TSN monthly subscription to watch the 2023 Wimbledon online without cable. Subscribe to the RDS monthly plan (also $19.99) if you prefer the French broadcast.

With a Sling Orange subscription ($40/month), you can watch Wimbledon online on Sling-supported devices. The Orange plan includes all three ESPN channels (ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3) and allows you to stream on one device at a time. Buy the “Orange & Blue” plan ($60/month) to stream Sling TV on up to three devices simultaneously.

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Live Stream Online

YouTube TV and 9Now are the best options to watch the 2023 Wimbledon online for free. ESPN+, TSN/RDS, and Eurosport are cheaper alternatives.

The streaming services above are geo-restricted to specific regions/countries. However, you should be able to access the services anywhere in the world using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).