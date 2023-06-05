The 2023 French Open is the second Grand Slam tournament of the year and the 127th edition of the tournament. This post covers the tournament’s schedule and streaming platforms to watch the 2023 French Open online without cable TV.

2023 French Open: Event and Broadcast Schedule

The 2023 French Open is scheduled for May 28 to June 11 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

The National Broadcasting Channel(NBC), Tennis Channel, and Peacock TV will jointly broadcast the tournament in the United States.

In France, you can follow live actions from the Stade Roland Garros on France Télévisions and Amazon Prime Video. France Télévisions will cover the entire tournament, except night sessions on the Court Simonne-Mathieu and Philippe-Chatrier court.

Also, Prime Video will only provide exclusive coverage of ten evening sessions (starting May 29 to June 7).

Date Event Time (Eastern Time) Broadcast Platform Sunday, May 28 First Round 5 A.M. — 4 P.M. Tennis Channel 12 P.M. — 3 P.M. Peacock Monday, May 29 First Round 5 A.M. — 4 P.M. Tennis Channel 11 A.M. — 3 P.M. Peacock, NBC 3 P.M. — 5:30 P.M. Peacock Tuesday, May 30 First Round 5 A.M. — 5 P.M. Tennis Channel Wednesday, May 31 Second Round 5 A.M. — 5 P.M. Tennis Channel Thursday, June 1 Second Round 5 A.M. — 5 P.M. Tennis Channel Friday, June 2 Third Round 5 A.M. — 5 P.M. Tennis Channel Saturday, June 3 Third Round 5 A.M. — 1 P.M. Tennis Channel 12 P.M. — 3 P.M. Peacock, NBC 3 P.M. — 5:30 P.M. Peacock Sunday, June 4 Fourth Round 5 A.M. — 1 P.M. Tennis Channel 12 P.M. — 3 P.M. Peacock, NBC 3 P.M. — 5:30 P.M. Peacock Monday, June 5 Fourth Round 5 A.M. — 5 P.M. Tennis Channel Tuesday, June 6 Quarterfinals 5 A.M. — 12 P.M. Tennis Channel Wednesday, June 7 Quarterfinals 5 A.M. — 5 P.M. Tennis Channel Thursday, June 8 Women’s Semifinals 6 A.M. — 2 P.M. Tennis Channel 11 A.M. — 2 P.M. Peacock, NBC Friday, June 9 Men’s Semifinals 8 A.M. — 4 P.M. Tennis Channel 11 A.M. — 3 P.M. Peacock, NBC Saturday, June 10 Women’s Single Final and Men’s Double Final 9 A.M. — 2 P.M. Peacock, NBC Sunday, June 11 Men’s Single Final and Women’s Doubles Final 9 A.M. — 2 P.M. Peacock, NBC

See the list of official broadcast partners that’ll provide live coverage of the 2023 French Open on cable and online.

Peacock will broadcast matches from Round One, Round Three, Round Four, Women’s Semifinals, Men’s Semifinals, Women’s Finals & Men’s Double Finals, and the Men’s Finals. Check out Peacock TV’s French Open 2023 streaming schedule.

Peacock TV’s base (Premium) subscription costs $4.99/month, while the ad-free (Premium Plus) plan costs $9.99/month.

France.tv is the France Télévisions digital streaming service. You can stream the 2023 French Open online on the France.tv website or mobile app (Android or iOS) for free. Create a France.tv account or sign in to your account to live stream the tournament on your device anywhere in France.

Although you can access France.tv outside France using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), doing so might violate the streaming service’s terms of usage.

You can watch French Open matches on NBC and the Tennis Channel with a YouTube TV subscription or if you’re in a YouTube TV family group.

YouTube TV ($72.99/month) offers a free trial for new subscribers—trial length varies depending on region and subscription period.

Note: The Tennis Channel debuts on YouTube TV on June 1, 2023.

If you’re subscribed to any Hulu + Live TV plan, tune in to NBC to watch the 2023 French tournament. You’ll miss out on second-round and quarterfinals matches, though—they stream exclusively on the Tennis Channel.

A Tennis Channel Plus subscription offers broad coverage and immersive experience of all Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

For the 2023 French Open, Tennis Channel will broadcast all non-final matches, except night session games on the Philippe-Chatrier court. The Men’s and Women’s Finals are exclusive to NBC and Peacock.

Tennis Channel Plus is available in the United States only and costs $109.99/year (there’s no monthly subscription).

You can stream the tournament at zero cost if Tennis Channel is part of your satellite/cable TV package. Open the Tennis Channel website or app and link your cable TV to stream the 2023 French Open.

If you reside in Austria, you can watch a German broadcast of the 2023 French Open matches on Servus TV’s website or mobile app. Servus TV broadcasts the tournament for free, so you don’t need to buy a plan or subscription.

Eurosport is the best platform to follow live actions from the 2023 French Open anywhere in Europe (except France). You need a Eurosport Pass to stream French Open matches and other live sports events. The Eurosport Pass subscription fee will vary depending on your country or region.

You can access Eurosport on any web browser or via Eurosport’s Android/iOS mobile app. Eurosport also has dedicated apps for Android TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV, and gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One).

2023 French Open: Who’s Winning?

Rafael Nadal won’t participate in the 2023 French Open due to a hip injury. That makes this year’s tournament the first French Open since 2004 without Nadal. Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray also pulled out of the tournament to prioritize and prepare for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament.

Without these top-ranked players, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are the favorites to win the men’s final. For the Women’s Single championship, many are betting on defending champion Iga Świątek to clinch her third French Open title.

Can’t watch the French Open online in your region? Head to the Roland-Garros website for live scores, photos, video highlights, player news, etcetera.