Starting a new exercise routine can feel overwhelming. But if you choose the right workout tracker app, it can make your fitness journey a lot easier and more pleasant.

Finding the perfect app for your exercise routine can be daunting in the sea of options on the Apple App Store and Google Play. To ease your search, we created a list of the top 12 workout tracker apps. These apps are designed to assist in planning, organizing, and tracking gym sessions, ensuring you make the most of your fitness endeavors this year.

Table of Contents

Top Workout Tracker Apps For Your Exercise Routine

Here are some of the best workout log apps for Android and iOS that can help you get back in shape.

1. Strava – Best Overall

Strava is an excellent fitness-tracking app that caters to over 30 sports, ideal for runners, cyclists, hikers, swimmers, and more. It fosters healthy competition by letting you challenge yourself or others who have covered the same routes. Strava allows connection with friends for motivation, support, and real-time feedback on workout posts. Privacy settings enable control over sharing running routes and workout data. An added safety feature, the Beacon, allows real-time location sharing with an emergency contact. Using your phone’s GPS or a connected device, the app maps your activities and compares your performance with others on shared segments, creating leaderboards.

Strava is often called “the best fitness app for running” in user reviews. Besides running, it accommodates various workouts, supported by GPS technology that efficiently tracks performance. You can link it to heart rate monitors or popular GPS devices like Apple Watch, Garmin, or Fitbit.

While the free version offers a lot, the $79.99/year (or $11.99 per month) paid membership unlocks advanced features like enhanced data insights, route-building, and additional perks. New users can enjoy a 30-day free trial.

Price: Free, subscription available

Download for: Android, iOS, Web

2. FitNotes – Best for Android

FitNotes is a straightforward and uncomplicated workout tracker available for free on Android devices. Its emphasis on simplicity and a clean design makes it easy to use. The workout log, accessible through the built-in calendar, allows a quick view of your daily workouts by quickly swiping between them.

You can include weight, reps, distance, and time when logging exercises. Additionally, the app allows you to create routines for quick access to commonly used exercises, organizing them by assigning specific exercises to particular days within the routine.

However, there are a few downsides to consider. FitNotes lacks a plate calculator for weightlifting and doesn’t facilitate tracking body measurements. Additionally, its exercise library is limited. Despite these limitations, FitNotes is an excellent option for beginners entering the realm of workout logging, thanks to its user-friendly interface and straightforward approach.

Price: Free

Download for: Android

3. HeavySet – Best for iOS

HeavySet stands out as a top choice among basic workout apps exclusively available for iOS users. When you start using HeavySet, you’ll notice its well-structured design and seamless data entry. Its user-friendly interface features large buttons, ensuring easy logging of workout sets even during intense training sessions.

The app provides a fluid experience, requiring a single tap to log a set. HeavySet incorporates intelligent predictions, streamlining the logging process. Despite its simplicity, the app offers customizable options for setting up workout routines. Users can specify rep ranges, select weights based on intensity levels, and create personalized supersets. However, HeavySet lacks certain features found in more comprehensive apps, such as a plate calculator and a broader range of exercises, and it also lacks an Android version.

Price: Free, in-app purchases

Download for: iOS

4. Jefit

Jefit is a fitness app renowned for its comprehensive workout management and tracking capabilities. With a database of over 1,000 exercises with detailed descriptions and images, Jefit offers diverse routines tailored to individual fitness needs. The interface is intuitive, and users can easily log workouts, track progress, and analyze data through its functional interface.

What sets Jefit apart is its social integration. You can share routines, download plans, engage in contests, and sync data across various platforms. It’s primarily designed for strength training, emphasizing tracking weight, reps, and more, although it’s versatile for other workouts. The app allows customization, enabling users to design workout plans targeting specific muscle groups.

The free version is ad-supported and offers extensive functionality, including workout planning, progress tracking, and calendar-based scheduling. Opting for the Elite membership unlocks extra features such as video-based exercise guidance, advanced analytics, and goal settings. Though the price has risen over time, the annual membership ($69.99 or $12.99 monthly) remains relatively reasonable for the vast array of offerings.

Price: Free, subscription available

Download for: Android, iOS, Web

5. J&J Official 7 Minute Workout

The J&J Official 7 Minute Workout app, brought by Johnson & Johnson, is a top-notch, no-nonsense free workout app. It’s all about quick, effective exercise sessions at your pace. With just a chair and seven minutes, you can get a fulfilling workout. The app offers various routines, including the classic seven-minute workout, an intermediate 16-minute routine, a core workout, and options for newcomers.

The app’s interface is user-friendly and intuitive, with audio and visual cues guiding your exercises. A helpful video demonstration aids in understanding the movements.

One cool addition is that you can integrate your music playlists from Google Play Music into your workout session. The app caters to different fitness levels and is entirely free to use, making it accessible for everyone.

Price: Free

Download for: Android, iOS

6. Body by Blogilates

Body by Blogilates, also known as Blogilates, ranks among the top free workout apps available online and is a perfect choice for someone looking for pilates-type exercises. Its paid tier offers extra features, but the free version is pretty impressive as well. What’s great is that you can access workouts without creating an account if you prioritize privacy.

The app features video workouts led by energetic workout expert Cassey Ho. She guides users through challenging routines that focus on pilates, calisthenics, weights, and some cardio exercises. You can participate in challenges, follow workout series over multiple days, and explore healthy recipes, all free of charge.

Though the free content is extensive and exceptional, you can opt for a subscription for added benefits. The Workout Pass ($3.99/month or $39.99/year) unlocks the Workout Calendar, challenges, and programs. The All-Access Pass ($6.99/month or $69.99/year) provides goal-setting features, a daily journal for tracking progress, water intake monitoring, and a visual meal tracker.

Price: Free, subscription available

Download for: Android, iOS, Web

7. Workit Workout Tracker

Workit is a free workout log app on iOS and Android platforms. It provides straightforward data entry, routine creation, workout logging, and progress tracking tools. The app offers an extensive library of exercises with descriptions, animations, and YouTube video links, making it easy to follow along. Plus, it features a helpful plate calculator for confident weight loading.

You can kickstart your fitness journey with popular programs like Stronglifts, Starting Strength, PPL, and more. Additionally, you have the flexibility to design their own workout routines. Workit enables easy visualization of progress by exercises and targeted body parts and keeps tabs on cardio sessions.

If the free version isn’t enough, you can purchase a subscription and enjoy the perks of the pro version for $4.99 per month. It removes ads, allows users to track body stats, and offers additional features for a more enhanced experience.

Price: Free, subscription available

Download for: Android, iOS

8. Simple Workout Log

Simple Workout Log is a free Android app designed for straightforward workout tracking. Its simplicity, functionality, and structure make exercise logging easy. With a clean interface, users can effortlessly record sets while accessing their exercise history, performance graphs, and a convenient plate calculator. The app allows exercise customization into routines and showcases performance through graphical representations.

It offers distinctive features such as a summary page displaying stats from previous workouts, robust graphing tools for strength and cardio exercises, the capability to log supersets, cloud backup, and the option to export data to Excel.

Moreover, Simple Workout Log provides a web version for desktop use, enabling users to review data and create routines conveniently. An ad-free Pro version is also available for users seeking an uninterrupted experience.

Price: Free, subscription available

Download for: Android, Web

9. GymBook – Strength Training

GymBook, available for iOS, is a workout log app that excels in visual data representation. Its striking and informative graphic displays make tracking workouts and body measurements seamless. The app is compatible with Apple Watch, so if you want to sync your device with a fitness app, GymBook may be the best choice for you.

It provides various features for free, including unlimited workouts, exercises, log notes, and detailed workout analysis. While GymBook offers around 100 predefined workouts and sample workouts, users can easily add and modify exercises. Heat maps visualize which body parts might feel the workout’s impact the most. Also, the app presents helpful graphs for exercises and body measurements, making progress monitoring straightforward. However, some users may find entering weight, reps, and other data challenging, and the app lacks the display or use of 1RM (one-repetition maximum). You can unlock advanced features with a fee.

Price: Free, in-app purchases

Download for: iOS

10. Nike Training Club

Nike Training Club (also known as NTC) initially made its workout app free during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has remained entirely free since.

The app offers a diverse array of workout videos catering to different needs, from quick yoga sessions for relaxation to engaging 15-minute activities for both kids and adults. Besides workouts, users can explore a range of healthy recipes and receive valuable advice on nutrition and exercise.

The workouts are presented in video formats, often featuring trainers guiding users through exercises, offering tips, and providing motivation. The sessions vary, from short routines to longer ones extending up to 60 minutes.

For those seeking structured routines, the app offers programs with multiple weekly workouts, often segmented into stages, providing a more organized fitness regimen. To boost motivation, users can strive to achieve various milestones and goals outlined within the app.

Price: Free

Download for: Android, iOS

11. Strong Workout Tracker Gym Log

Strong is a user-friendly workout planning and logging app free for iOS, Android, and Apple Watch health enthusiasts. It’s equipped with essential tools for effective activity tracking, featuring an extensive library of exercises and a straightforward method for entering workout data.

The app makes it quick to add, remove, or rearrange sets and exercises, ensuring easy customization of routines. It conveniently populates past data and maintains a comprehensive history, charts, and records of your workouts. Building custom routines by selecting activities is hassle-free, allowing users to create personalized workout regimens.

The free version of Strong permits unlimited workout saving but limits custom routines to three. For unlimited routines and additional pro features, you can upgrade to a Strong PRO subscription for $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

Price: free, subscription available

Download for: Android, iOS

12. MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is a great choice to plan exercises, record sets, and reps, and monitor progress easily. The app also functions as a calorie counter. Its nutrition and fitness features stand out, combining exercise logging with a robust food-tracking system.

MyFitnessPal has maintained its position at the top due to its capability to track exercise statistics and calorie intake, aiding users in adapting habits for their health goals. It syncs with numerous apps and devices—more than 50—to consolidate workout data and provides access to a library of 50 workout routines for starters.

With a vast database containing over 14 million foods, including restaurant items, MyFitnessPal is rich in features. It boasts over one million positive reviews on the iTunes Store, making it one of the most reliable fitness apps.

Focusing on nutrition, MyFitnessPal offers a comprehensive system for tracking food intake alongside valuable health and fitness tips from experts. If you want an all-in-one solution to monitor workouts, MyFitnessPal is a solid option. You can use the app for free or unlock the monthly premium subscription for $9.99.

Price: Free, subscription available

Download for: Android, iOS

Choose Your Ideal Fitness Companion App

These apps offer tailored solutions for your fitness journey, from Nike Training Club’s diverse workouts to Strong’s Apple Watch integration. Whether you’re a gym enthusiast, weightlifter, or aiming for a healthier lifestyle, these apps cater to varied needs.