Word clouds, or tag clouds, are ideal for displaying visual representations of textual information. You can use them to see common words in surveys, create content, spot keywords, and basically analyze text for frequency or relevance.

Here are several free online word cloud generators to create an attractive word-filled image.

When you visit FreeWordCloudGenerator.com, you can create an eye-catching word cloud in just minutes.

To get started, paste, type, or import a CSV file with your text. You’ll see a default word cloud that you can then customize with the below options.

Customization Options

Narrow down your word list by removing stop words, numbers, or special characters.

Select a font style from seven options.

Choose up to five colors or use a premade palette.

Use a white, black, or transparent background.

Use the slider to select the number of words.

When you finish, open the Download menu to obtain your word cloud as a PNG, JPEG, or SVG file. With a free account, you can also save your creation for future use.

With PresenterMedia, you can create a word cloud by choosing from a variety of free shapes. This is ideal if you want your words inside of a tree, key, trophy, butterfly, crown, or other symbol.

Choose the shape you want to start with but keep in mind that you can change it later if you like. Select Create List to type or paste your text. You can then customize a number of settings for your word cloud.

Customization Options

Turn on or off the Repeat Words option.

Rotate the words or choose from perpendicular, crisscross, or random.

Scale the words in the cloud.

Adjust the weight for each word and remove those you don’t want to use.

Change the text, shape, and background colors.

Choose an attractive font style.

Pick a different shape and customize its appearance.

When you’re done, you can download a PNG or JPG in one of three sizes or save the word cloud to your free PresenterMedia account.

WordClouds.com helps you create the ideal word cloud with a few extra options for adding a word list and customizing the image.

To begin, select Word list at the top. You can then type or paste your list, upload a PDF or Office document, or extract the words from a URL. You’ll see the default word cloud with plenty of options for customizing it.

Customization Options

Choose from a huge selection of shapes, including icons, colored shapes, maps, and text, or upload your own.

Pick from a variety of fonts and use more than one style in the word cloud.

Select the direction for your word list like vertical, horizontal, uphill, downhill, and more.

Choose the colors, use a gradient, or pick a premade theme.

Apply a mask and select the opacity, color, or invert the mask.

Pick a drawing mode that includes text shadowing and canvas padding.

Use the Auto Fit, Repeat Words, and word cloud ratio options.

You can create a free WordClouds.com account to work on your image over time or download it immediately as a JPG or PNG. You can also select the dimensions for a portrait or landscape view download.

With Word Art, you can not only create your word collage with terrific features but look at products to show off your word cloud art.

Select Create on the main page to begin and then Import to type, paste, import, or obtain the text from the web. You can update your word list at any time, including adding, removing, and rearranging the word order.

Customization Options

Choose the size, color, angle, and font style per word.

Pick from a variety of shapes like animals, hearts, emoji, nature, toys, and more.

Select a font style with some options providing bold and italics.

Choose the layout, word amount, and density.

Pick the colors for the text, background, and shape, and adjust the color emphasis.

Use an animation to make words pop when you hover over them and customize the animation speed, rollover, and box colors.

When you finish, save or download your word cloud as a PNG or JPEG, post it on social media, embed it on a web page, or share it via email or URL.

You can also check out HD quality images with a premium Word Art pack and review products using your word cloud by selecting Order at the top.

If you want a simple word cloud maker without too many options to get in the way, have a look at WordItOut.

Select Create at the top and then type or paste your text in the box. You can filter words immediately by selecting the Settings option. When you’re ready, hit Generate to see your word cloud.

Customization Options

Choose a font style or use the random generator.

Pick the word and background colors with color blending, how to vary the colors, and the number of colors.

Select a portrait or landscape layout along with the aspect ratio.

Choose how to vary the sizes of the words.

Pick the minimum frequency and letter case for the words.

Save your word cloud with a title, description, and optionally a related link. You can also provide public or private access and manage your word clouds using an email address. You can then download the image as a PNG, embed it, or share it.

TextMagic offers a text messaging service for businesses but also provides a free word cloud generator that’s fast and user-friendly.

You can start quickly by typing, pasting, or importing your text. Then, select Generate to see your word cloud.

Customization Options

Choose a light, dark, or blue theme.

Pick a font style from almost 10 options.

Select the word and background colors.

Choose the number of unique words for the cloud.

View the frequency and percentage for each word.

Remove individual words from your list that you don’t want in the collage.

When you’re done, you can download the image as a PNG, SVG, or PDF. You can also obtain a shareable link to it.

Another free word cloud tool you’ll want to check out is from Sun Catcher Studio. With ideas for projects, you can make monograms, stencils, fonts, signs, and of course, word clouds.

To begin, type or paste your text in the box on the top left. You’ll see a sample of your word cloud to the right which you can then customize.

Customization Options

Choose from a premade color palette or a monochromatic color for the font.

Pick the rotation angle of the words.

Select a shape for the cloud, such as a symbol or letter.

Choose a background color and fill color for the shape.

Manage your word list by removing common words, picking the minimum and maximum font sizes, and selecting the font weight and padding.

When you’re happy with the word cloud, you can print, save, or download the image as a JPG, PNG, PDF, or SVG at the height of your choice.

MonkeyLearn offers data visualization and text analytics tools, so it makes sense you’d find a word cloud generator on the site too.

To get started, type or paste your text in the box or upload a text file. Pick Generate cloud and get ready to customize your image.

Customization Options

Display your word list by relevance or frequency.

Choose one of five premade color schemes.

Pick the text and background colors.

Select a font style from seven options.

Choose the word quantity using the slider.

Check out extra features including a sentiment analysis, keyword extractor, and NPS feedback analysis.

When you finish customizing your word cloud, you can download it as a PNG or SVG file. You can also download the datasheet as a CSV if needed.

See Your Text as an Image

Similar to graphs and charts, word clouds provide graphical representations of data, but as text. They allow you to easily see the words you need for analysis, creation, or exploration when text is the main focus. Hopefully, one of these free online word cloud generators is exactly what you need for your text-based image.

