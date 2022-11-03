Making connections on the business social media platform LinkedIn can be wonderful for your career. If you want to take things a bit further, consider finding and joining a LinkedIn Group.

From technology to retail to finance and beyond, you can find LinkedIn groups related to most any industry. This gives you a spot to meet and connect with industry experts or those who have similar interests.

Table of Contents

What Are LinkedIn Groups?

Similar to groups on Facebook, groups on LinkedIn are places for people to come together and share ideas, discuss a common interest, and even further those career-related connections.

You’ll find posts (conversations) from group members that you can interact with such as liking or commenting. You can also send invitations to connect with fellow group members to expand your business network and have private discussions by sending message requests.

Think of a LinkedIn group like a virtual club. Whatever the occupation, industry, or interest that draws you to LinkedIn, consider looking for a group that encourages it, helps you explore it further, or gives you a spot to connect with like-minded people.

How to Find Groups on LinkedIn

You can browse the available groups on LinkedIn or search for one using a keyword. Sign in on the LinkedIn website or open the app on your mobile device to get started.

Note: Keep in mind that not all groups are “Listed” for others to find. Some groups are kept private and accept members by invitation only (Unlisted). If you do receive an invitation, simply use the direct link the group admin provides and follow any subsequent prompts to join the group.

Find a Group on the LinkedIn Website

To browse through groups on LinkedIn, do one of the following:

Go to the Home tab and select Groups on the left side below your profile box.

tab and select on the left side below your profile box. Select the Work drop-down menu on the top right of LinkedIn and pick Groups .

Then, choose Discover. If you’re already a member of a group, you may see Search instead of Discover.

You’ll then see groups listed in order of the highest membership. Select a group to learn more or scroll to the bottom to move onto the next page and continue browsing.

To search for a group using a keyword instead, head to the Search bar at the top of LinkedIn.

Type a keyword such as “writers,” “content marketing,” or “banking” and you’ll see a list of suggestions appear. When you see your keyword with “in groups,” select that option.

You’ll then see a list of groups pertaining to your keyword. Again, select one for more information or scroll down to go to the next page of results.

Find a Group in the LinkedIn Mobile App

If you use LinkedIn on Android or iPhone in addition to or instead of the web, finding a group is just as easy. Currently, there isn’t an option for you to browse all groups but using the search feature you can find one that interests you.

Open the app on your device and go to the Search box at the top. Enter a keyword to see the suggestions in a drop-down list. Select the option with your keyword and “in groups” from the list.

You’ll then see the number of results at the top, can tap to see more details for a group, or continue scrolling down on the page to see them all.

How to Join a LinkedIn Group

When you find a group that you want to become a part of, be sure to review information about the group first. When you select a group to view, you’ll see an About This Group section near the top of the group page.

Use the Show all link at the bottom of that section to see the details. This can include a brief description of the group, its purpose, and who should join. You’ll also see whether the group is Listed, when it was created, and optionally any group rules you should know.

Then, select the Join button at the top of the page below the group name and number of members.

You’ll see the same About This Group section and Join button for groups on the LinkedIn website as well as in the mobile app.

After you request to join, the group manager reviews your request and might ask for additional information. It’s up to the group manager whether or not to accept new members.

How to Access Groups You Join

Once you join a group, you can access that group on the web by going to the Home tab and selecting Groups on the left. Alternatively, open the Work drop-down menu on the top right and pick Groups.

In the mobile app, tap your LinkedIn profile icon and select Groups.

Both on the web and in the LinkedIn app, you’ll see groups you’ve joined on the Your Groups tab.

LinkedIn groups that you join also appear in the Interests section of your profile.

About LinkedIn Group Membership

While a LinkedIn group may have their own rules for starting conversations and posting relevant content, below are a few general details for becoming a group member.

Start a conversation : Enter your text into the Start a post in this group box on the group’s home page.

: Enter your text into the box on the group’s home page. Message a group member : Access the member list on the group’s home page and select Message next to the member’s name.

: Access the member list on the group’s home page and select next to the member’s name. Update your group settings : Go to the group’s home page, select the three dots for More on the top right, and choose Update your settings or Update group settings on mobile.

For additional information, consider reviewing the LinkedIn Group Best Practice page and document.

Do you want to take the love you have for your industry and your career to the next level? Would you like to learn more about a different industry that interests you? The next time you log into the website or open the mobile app, check out a LinkedIn group.

For more, look at tips for creating your LinkedIn resume.