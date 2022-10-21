Updating your password every few months is important if you want to maintain the security of your online accounts. If you want to change your Netflix password or you’ve simply forgotten it, don’t worry — updating it is easy.

Here’s how to change your Netflix password on any device.

Table of Contents

How to Change Your Netflix Password on a Web Browser

The easiest way to change your password is by loading the Netflix website on a web browser. This method will work regardless of whether you use Windows, Mac, or mobile devices.

Load the Netflix website and click the S ign in button.

On the login page, input your email and password to sign in to your Netflix account.

Click your profile picture icon in the upper right corner of the page, then select Account .

In the right-hand menu, select Change password .

Enter your current password in the correct field, then add your new password and press Save . The only requirement is that it’s between 6 and 60 characters long. However, we recommend choosing a secure and unique password that hackers will be unable to guess.

You will be automatically signed out of your account and will have to sign in again on all devices that you access Netflix on.

Note: If you’ve forgotten your password, click Forgot Password? or Forgot your Password? then follow the prompts to reset it via email or text. More on this below.

How to Change Netflix Password on an Android or iPhone

To change your Netflix password on a mobile device, you can either head to the website above on any web browser or change your password via the mobile app.

To change your password via the app on an Apple iOS or Android device:

Open the Netflix app and sign into your account. Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner of the app.

Tap Account to access your account settings.

Tap Change password .

On the change password page, input your new and old passwords where directed. As above, the only requirement is that it’s between 6 and 60 characters long. Tap Save to confirm.

Note: If you have trouble keeping track of your passwords and account details, we recommend using a password manager. These help to store your unique passwords safely and securely so that you don’t need to worry about forgetting them.

How to Change Your Netflix Password if You’ve Forgotten It

If you can’t sign in to Netflix because you can’t remember your password, email address, or phone number, you can still reset your password and get back to watching your favorite shows.

To reset your account password via email:

Load https://netflix.com/loginhelp in your web browser. Click Email , then enter your email address and select Email Me .

The email you receive will outline the steps you need to take to reset your email.

To reset your password via text:

Load https://netflix.com/loginhelp in your web browser. Click Text Message ( SMS ) then enter your phone number and select Text Me .

You will receive a verification code via text. Enter this on the website to reset your password.

If you don’t remember your email address or phone number, you can still reset your password:

Load https://netflix.com/loginhelp in your web browser. Click I don’t remember my email or phone . If you don’t see this, you will have to contact Netflix support as the option isn’t available in your area.

Type your first and last name and the credit/debit card number used on your account, then select Find Account .

Finally, if all else fails, you can contact Netflix customer support to recover your sign-in information.

How to Change Netflix Password on Streaming Devices

You can also change your password using most streaming devices and smart TVs.

To change your password on a device like a Firestick or Roku device:

Go to the home screen . Head to the Netflix channel. Select Settings . Select Change Password . The app will link you to the browser where you can change your password.

Back to the Movies

Netflix is one of the most well-known streaming services with a broad range of movies and TV shows to keep you entertained. With this step-by-step guide, you should easily be able to change or reset your password and get back to watching your favorite Netflix movies.