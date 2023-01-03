Canva is a graphic design tool that lets users create professional-grade images and artwork from thousands of templates. But to access Canva Pro features requires a paid subscription. And while the Pro plan is definitely worth the monthly subscription fee, there are many reasons you might want to cancel the plan.

In this article, we’ll explain how to cancel your Canva subscription on each available platform.

Table of Contents

How to Cancel Your Canva Subscription

If you want to cancel your Canva subscription, you can do so via your web browser, mobile, Android app, or iOS app. Once you cancel your subscription, your plan will end after your current billing period. This means you’ll have access to all of the paid features up until that point.

After canceling, your designs and Brand Kit will be saved in case you want to upgrade to Canva Pro or Canva for Teams in the future.

Cancel Canva Subscription on Computer

Load Canva.com in your web browser. Choose the gear icon in the top-right corner to open your Canva Account settings .

Select the Billing & plans tab.

Select the three horizontal dots .

Choose Cancel subscription .

You may have to press Continue Cancellation once or twice and input your reasons for canceling. Finally, hit Submit to confirm your decision.

If the option isn’t available, you might’ve used a mobile app to upgrade. In this case, you’ll have to use the app to cancel your plan.

Cancel Canva Subscription on a Mobile Device

Load the Canva website homepage in your web browser or open the Canva app . Tap the three horizontal lines in the bottom-right corner.

Tap your name .

Select Accounts settings .

Choose Billing & plans .

Tap the three horizontal dots .

Select Cancel subscription .

Cancel Canva Subscription on Android

To cancel a Canva Pro subscription on Android, you can use the Google Play Store or the Canva app.

Open the Google Play app . Tap your Account icon .

In the pop-up window, select Payments and subscriptions .

Tap Subscriptions .

Select Canva and tap Cancel Subscription . Press Confirm to finalize the cancellation.

Cancel Canva Subscription on iOS Device

If you subscribed to Canva on an iOS device (like an iPhone or iPad), the only way to cancel your subscription is through the Apple App Store.

Open the Settings app. Tap your name .

Select Subscriptions .

If that option isn’t available, tap iTunes & App Store . Tap your Apple ID then select View Apple ID . Sign in, then tap Subscriptions . In subscriptions, select Canva and tap Cancel Subscriptions .

To Cancel or Pause Your Subscription?

If you just want to take a break (and you’re on a monthly plan), rather than canceling your Canva Pro account, you can simply pause your subscription. Pausing your plan lets you avoid paying for a few months while you need some downtime.

But if you’re looking for a more advanced graphic design program to replace Canva, we recommend Adobe Photoshop.