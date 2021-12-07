It’s handy and straightforward to let the router use DHCP to decide what IP addresses devices get. We don’t have to pick them, assign them, and better yet, try to remember them.

Devices like printers often have web-based management, which can be configured and maintained from anywhere. That makes printers a top candidate for static IPs.

Why Assign a Static IP Address to a Device?

It seems like more work, yet it does make life simpler and easier. If the device needs to be accessible from other devices, a static IP address is the way to go. Imagine having a web server where the IP address changes daily. It’s like changing your phone number every day.

When thinking of other devices that need to be accessible from anywhere, smart TVs, security systems, home automation, and camera systems come to mind.

Another reason, to a lesser extent, is security. A router can issue hundreds, if not thousands of IP addresses. It doesn’t care whose device it is. By using static IPs and limiting the number of IP addresses available, rogue devices have a harder time getting on the network. It can also help resolve an IP address conflict.

What IP Addresses Can I Use?

The Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) has set aside the following blocks of IPs for private use. Private use means you can only use the IP addresses in a private network. They aren’t for the outside world. IANA defines the following ranges for private IPs:

10.0.0.0 to 10.255.255.255 – equals 16,777,214 IP addresses

172.16.0.0 to 172.31.255.255 – equals 1,048,574 IP addresses

192.168.0.0 to 192.168.255.255 – equals 65534 IP addresses

If the router is being used already, it has a range. It’s easiest to stick with that range. Some routers pre-define the range.

Make a Static IP Plan

If the network has ten or fewer devices connected, a plan isn’t necessary. Just put them all in a single range, like 192.168.2.10 to 192.168.2.19. Skip the rest of this section.

If the network has more than ten devices, it’s wise to make a plan. This is just one way to make a plan. If it doesn’t work for you, change it.

Count all the devices that will connect to the network. Group the devices by type. For example, there may be 3 phones, 2 smart TVs, 4 cameras and a DVR, 2 IoT devices like smart fridges, and a printer. Assign blocks of IP addresses for each device type and leave room for growth. If the 192.168.2.0 to 192.168.2.255 range is being used, the blocks might be assigned like: Phones and tablets: 192.168.2.20 to 192.168.2.29

TVs: 192.168.2.30 to 192.168.2.39

Cameras and DVR: 192.168.2.40 to 192.168.2.49

IoT devices: 192.168.2.50 to 192.168.2.59

Printers: 192.168.2.60 to 192.168.2.69

Some best practices for using ranges:

Begin a device type IP range with a number ending in zero and end the range with a number ending in 9

Increment ranges in tens. Any less can become confusing, and you can easily outgrow them. Plus, it allows for additional devices of the same type in that range. If the number of devices is already close to 10, make the range cover 20 IP addresses, like 192.168.2.40 to 192.168.2.59.

Whatever the router’s IP address is, leave its entire block open for the addition of networking equipment, like other routers, switches, firewalls, etc. For example, if the router uses 192.168.2.1, then reserve 192.168.2.2 to 192.168.2.9 for networking equipment.

In a spreadsheet, assign the devices their IP addresses. This becomes an inventory of devices and makes it easier to identify the devices on the network. It’s a good idea to assign the first IP in a range to controller devices. For example, the DVR is the controller of the cameras, so it will have an IP of 192.168.2.50.

If you plan it on a spreadsheet, it may look like this:

How to Assign Static IPs to Devices in the Router

Consult our article on how to find the IP address of the router if you’re using a Mac or not comfortable using the Command Prompt. Select the Start menu and search for CMD. Command Prompt will be the top result, so select it.

When the Command Prompt window opens, enter the command <pre>ipconfig</pre> and press Enter.

The value for Default Gateway is the IP address of the router. Write this down somewhere.

Open a web browser and enter the IP address of the router in the location bar, then press Enter. This will open the router’s web-based management page.

Assign Static IPs – Asus Router

Login to the Asus router, find the LAN button, and select it.

Select the DHCP Server tab. This router allows for staying in DHCP mode while assigning static IPs to selected devices. If desired, it can be configured to use only static IPs.

Scroll to the Manual Assignment section. Where it reads Enable Manual Assignment, select Yes.

Select the drop-down box under Client Name (MAC Address) and choose a device in the Manually Assigned IP around the DHCP list. All devices currently connected to the router are listed. To see devices that you previously connected, select Show Offline Client List.

It will show the device’s current IP address in the IP Address field. This can be left as is, or it can be changed at this point. Add the IP address of a DNS server in the DNS Server (Optional) field, if needed. Select the plus sign button to add the device to the list of manually assigned IP devices. Repeat this for all the desired devices.

Once all the desired devices have been assigned static IPs, select the Apply button to set the changes.

Assign Static IPs – TrendNet Router

Log in to the TrendNet router and select the Advanced tab.

In the left-side menu, select Setup, then select LAN Settings.

Scroll down to the Add DHCP Reservations section. Check the Enable box, then enter the details of the device to receive a static IP address. Ensure the details are correct and then select Add.

The device just added will show in the DHCP Reservations Ready Group. If everything is correct, select Apply and the device will have a static IP.

Assign Static IPs – Belkin Router

Log in to the Belkin router and select the Configuration tab. Then under Connectivity select Local Network. Now select the DHCP Reservation button.

In the DHCP Client Table window, any devices that are currently connected are shown. If it’s the device that requires a static IP address, check the Select box, then select Add Clients.

In the same window, you can manually add clients as well. First, enter the device details, then select the Add button. Once all the devices requiring static IP addresses are defined, select Save to commit the changes.

What About Assigning Static IPs on Other Routers?

There are at least a dozen router makers out there, and each has several models of routers. It’s just far too many to cover all of them. Reading through the instructions above, though, you’ll see that there’s a pattern; find out where to work with the LAN, look for something named like DHCP Reservation, then follow through to assign IP addresses. If you’re running into issues, please let us know. One of our writers or knowledgeable readers will likely have the answer.