You’ve probably heard of chatbots (or bots) before. They’re supposed to replace mobile apps, email marketing, and change the customer service industry for good. They’re also supposed to take on a good chunk of your responsibilities as a business owner like increasing your revenue, attracting new customers, collecting data, and cutting your costs.

If you also find the idea of someone (or rather something) else doing your job for you appealing, have a look at this list of the best Facebook Messenger bots for business. We found some of the best Messenger bots out there that you can use as examples if you’re looking to create your own.

What’s a Facebook Messenger Bot?

Facebook Messenger bot, or Facebook chatbot is an automated messaging software powered by AI that converses with people. A chatbot can be placed on any website or page, but with Facebook’s user base of over a billion people it makes sense to use Messenger as a platform.

Bots can understand questions, answer them, and perform simple tasks like providing information or scheduling appointments. It’s a time-saver for both customers and businesses. Using a Messenger bot, you can get the information you’re looking for, avoiding installing yet another app, making phone calls, or wasting time on Google.

Why Use a Messenger Bot for a Business?

One of the biggest advantages of using a Messenger bot for business is obviously the wide reach of Messenger as a platform. People don’t just use Messenger as a standalone messaging app anymore. Many use Facebook Messenger when they wish to speak with a business about a customer service issue. Plus, if you’re looking to connect with your customers, creating a Messenger bot is a lot easier than building a mobile app.

Some other benefits include reaching new customers, helping you handle transactions, re-engaging your past clients, and improving customer service.

Top Facebook Messenger Bots for Business

We put together a list of some of the best Messenger bot examples. Have a look at how other businesses use them and get inspired to add your own Facebook Messenger bot.

Not many people like filling out surveys. As a business owner, sometimes you have to jump through hoops to get your customers to give you feedback in a form of answering a few questions. That’s because this interaction happens after the customer received the service you provided and they aren’t getting anything out of it.

Using a Messenger bot to ask them to fill in a survey takes the seemingly difficult part out of the task. There’s no need to download, or fill in the registration form. The customers simply type in the answers.

Surveybot is easy to use, as there’s no coding involved. All you need is to create a survey using the Surveybot website and then forward the link to your customers in Messenger. Surveybot will collect the responses for you so you can analyze them later.

Domino’s Pizza bot is a great example of using Facebook Messenger bots to speed up the ordering process for both you and your customers. When using a bot to take care of the ordering process, you’re freeing up one or more of your employees (or yourself) to take care of other tasks, saving your company time and money. Plus, since bots don’t take breaks, your customers won’t have to wait till someone becomes available to take their order.

Domino’s Pizza bot curates the entire ordering procedure from start to finish. You start by selecting to Order, to Track Order, or to access Customer Support. When ordering, the bot will show you all of the pizza options available and you can add them to cart by selecting to Add to Order. The whole process is very straight-forward and doesn’t take longer than a minute.

One more thing that Domino’s Pizza bot does is re-engaging with the company’s past customers. The bot saves the information about people who have completed orders through it in the past and asks if they’d like to make the same order.

You might imagine that interacting with a chatbot is a lot different to interacting with a human business representative on Messenger. You can set your bot to engage with your customers in a playful yet informative manner and make them feel like they’re talking to a friend online rather than a business.

Pure Adrenaline Gym bot uses emojis, gifs, and a type of language that doesn’t feel dry or machine-like. The whole interaction with this bot resembles the process of actually talking to another person online, making people feel more comfortable and more likely to make a purchase from you.

If your business is tied to scheduling appointments and meetings, have a look at what Sephora does with their Facebook Messenger bot for business. Using a Messenger bot will enable your clients to schedule appointments easier and faster whenever they’re online. There’s no need to call or browse through the company’s website in search of the contact details. You might even be able to use a bot to replace a customer service specialist.

Sephora is a beauty brand that was one of the first companies to start using Messenger bots. Their bot helps customers to schedule in-store service appointments. The procedure is very simple and only takes a couple of minutes. You just need to select Book a Service, then choose the service you’d like to schedule, time and location that’s closest to you.

Your Messenger bot can help you drive your customers to buy your products and services. You can create a bot that will collect information about your customers’ likes and dislikes and give them personalized recommendations. A good example of a bot like that is Kayak Messenger bot.

Kayak Facebook Messenger bot gives users recommendations on flights and hotels based on their needs. When a user first messages Kayak, the bot will ask them a series of questions to find out what they’re looking for on their trip. There’s also an option to ask Kayak bot travel-related questions which is a great alternative to spending hours on Google searching for relevant information. The bot can be of great help for anyone traveling for the first time and not knowing where to begin.

You can apply the same strategy for getting your customers to make purchases if your business offers a wide range of products for different types of people, like an online store or a delivery service.

Evernote isn’t just an excellent note-taking app, they also have a convenient Evernote Messenger bot that they use to handle customer queries online. Contacting customer support is always associated with long waits and busy phone lines. With Evernote, you can just message the bot and get an immediate reply.

When you first message Evernote on Messenger, the bot will ask you to provide your email address and to detail your query. This way, you don’t feel anxious about waiting for the company’s reply, but instead get reassured that a customer service specialist will be in touch with you as soon as possible.

If you have a problem with customer support or get a lot of queries from your clients, you can set up a similar Facebook Messenger bot for your business to make your customers feel heard and improve your business image.

Create a Facebook Messenger Bot for Your Business

Owning your own business means having to deal with the competition 24/7. If you’re always looking for a way to beat your competitors and connect with your customers in a more efficient way, give Facebook Messenger bot a go. You can create a Messenger bot for your website, as well as a Facebook page.

Have you ever used a Facebook Messenger bot for business purposes? If you were setting up one for your own business, what tasks would you have it perform? Share your thoughts on Facebook Messenger bots with us in the comments section below.