Video game strategy guides have been around for about as long as video games themselves have. You may remember the physical book guides that were available for specific games, such as the Prima game guides. Or, even further back, guides and tips that were published in video game magazines such as Nintendo Power or Electronic Gaming Monthly.

Now that the internet is available, the presence of video game guides has expanded tremendously. You can find information on practically every video game ever made, making it easier than ever to get through that part you’ve been stuck on.

Since there are so many guide sites available, it can be hard to find the right ones for your needs that are reliable in helping you out.

Use this list of sites to find the video game strategy guides you need.

The site most well-known for its extensive collection of game guides is GameFAQs. The amount of information they have for video games is enormous, so you’re likely to find what you need here. Their guides are mainly user-submitted, so there’s usually more than one guide listed for any given game.

Besides guides, they also have cheats listed for games, a question and answer section, and an active community with forums to help you with any game issues you might have. So if you’re stuck on any game, or just want to play any game better, GameFAQs should be your first stop.

Key features:

Over 200,000 guides

Active community boards

Tons of in-depth game information

You may know IGN for their video game reviews and news content, however they also provide a pretty large amount of video game guides as well. These guides are wikis collaborated on by multiple users, constantly being updated in order to provide the best information.

The guides are also formatted so it’s easy to find the information you need to get to relatively quickly. Throughout their guides you’ll also find videos included to show you how to complete each section.

Key Features:

Easy-to-follow guides

Interactive game maps

Lots of guides available

Whether you need more general game walkthroughs or want to figure out how to do something more specific, YouTube has many different kinds of videos to suit your needs. It also can be easier to search for the part of the game you need help on in a video format rather than word-based guides.

Key Features:

Plenty of in-depth videos available

Find videos with or without commentary

Lots of different types of guides

GamePressure has a wealth of information laid out in a very clean format, making it easy to find exactly what you need. You can also download guides in different formats if you’re going to want to access it offline.

GamePressure also has a mobile app available, so that you can easily pull up any of their guides from your phone. This is very helpful if you don’t always have your computer around, but want to have a well-formatted and easy to navigate guide while you play.

Key Features:

Lots of guides available

Mobile app to access guides

Clear and concise layout

If you aren’t able to find guides to a specific game on other sites, it’s possible Neoseeker may have it. They have lots of guides for some less popular games out there, though they also have a wide selection of game guides in general. Their guides are also made by user collaboration, so they are very in-depth with lots of helpful information.

You can also find FAQs and cheats for games on this site, as well as a very active community with forums to discuss games or ask any questions you may have. Overall it’s a great site for guides with a simple layout to make solving video games much easier.

Key Features:

Very thorough guides

Lots of guides for RPG games

Active user base

You might use Steam to buy video games, but did you know there’s also tons of user-made guides available too? If the game you’re playing is on Steam, you can probably find guides for it on their Steam Guides section.

These guides are usually more specific to certain aspects of a game, but also very helpful in this regard. Guides are also rated by users so that you can find the most helpful ones. However, the best part about Steam guides is that you can access them while you’re in-game using the Steam overlay. This makes it simple to quickly check on what you need to do and go right back to playing.

Key Features:

Easily accessible in-game

Lots of guides for specific strategy

Guides are rated by users so you can find the best ones

If you enjoy looking on wikis to help you find video game information, Gamepedia has tons of game-specific wikis with loads of information. With over a million contributors to the site, each wiki is incredibly detailed and will provide you with everything you need to know to finish a game, get achievements, or do a 100% completion.

There are a lot of guides for online MMO and multiplayer games here, which can benefit from a wiki format as most of them are very non-linear. However, you’re likely to find many other games or game series on here as well. The wikis themselves are also very well-formatted, and are themed with the game they are about. Overall it’s a great guide experience and extremely helpful for your gaming needs.

Key Features:

Massive amount of info on games

Pleasant and easy to navigate wikis

Lots of wikis for online games

GamerGuides has a wide variety of game guides available in many different genres, so it’s a great site to check out if you’re having trouble finding a game. The guides themselves are also being updated often, so you can be sure you’re getting reliable information.

Each guide has plenty of information, pictures, and graphs so you can easily see what is being mentioned throughout the guide. If you want to have an offline version of any guide, there is also an option to download guides if you upgrade to a premium subscription on the site. The guides are also all written by verified authors, providing the most accurate information.

Key Features: