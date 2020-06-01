Since it first launched back in 2005, the social sharing site Reddit has grown to become a must-view site for millions of users across the globe. It’s the focal point of an endless number of niche communities (some good, some bad), where users can share posts, images, videos, and more with other like minded users.

For the real Reddit addicts, a special subscription service is available that can supercharge the Reddit viewing experience. This service, previously called Reddit Gold but now renamed to Reddit Premium, offers various benefits that are restricted to normal Reddit users, as we’ll explain further.

What Is Reddit Gold?

If you’ve ever been “gilded” for a post and haven’t got a clue what it offers you, here’s your answer: It’s the ultimate way to support Reddit, gaining you a few perks in the process.

What is Reddit Gold? Reddit Gold, now renamed Reddit Premium for clarity, is a membership service for the Reddit site, open to all users and costing $5.99 a month.

A Reddit Premium membership itself gains the user the ability to turn off Reddit ads, display a custom mascot (named “snoos”), change site themes, create member-only subreddits, gain access to the Premium-only r/lounge subreddit, and see new comments highlighted (useful for Reddit power users).

You’ll gain a special badge to show off your Premium membership on your profile—perfect for the clout hunters. A Reddit Premium membership also gives you Reddit Coins on a monthly basis, which you can use to “gild” or award posts or comments you wish to support.

You gain 1000 Reddit Coins when you first subscribe, with 700 a month for each additional month you remain subscribed. These can be used to award other users with their own perks, with Reddit Silver, Gold, and Premium awards available. You can buy additional coins, should you need to.

Reddit Gold, Silver, And Platinum: Reddit Benefits Explained

You can spend any amount of Reddit Coins you wish on a post or comment. The number of Coins you decide to spend will determine the award given to that Reddit user.

The Silver award is at the bottom of the list, costing 100 Reddit Coins. This displays an award against the post or comment, offering no other benefits other than to display support for that user’s contribution to Reddit.

If you want to take things further, you can gift a Gold award instead. Yes, the name of the old Reddit Premium subscription service lives on in this award, giving the recipient a week of Reddit Premium, 100 Coins, and a Gold label next to their post. This costs you, the gifter, 500 Reddit Coins.

If you really want to show your support to a user, you’ll want to gift a Premium award. This gifts a month of Premium membership to that user, along with 700 Coins and a Platinum label next to their post. This will cost you 1800 Coins, so you’ll need to save up to spend these or buy extra Reddit Coins to cover it.

While it’s rare to see, you can also gift the Argentium award, costing 20,000 Reddit Coins. This gives the recipient 2500 Coins of their own, as well as a three-month Reddit Premium membership.

There are also other minor awards available, costing varying levels of Reddit Coins to gift. These come with their own perks, from labels to a small number of Reddit Coin gifts.

How to Purchase Reddit Premium And Reddit Coins

As we’ve mentioned, there are a few ways to gain a Reddit Premium subscription. You can buy one yourself, or you can have it gifted to you as part of a Reddit Gold or Premium award.

If you buy a Reddit Premium subscription, you’ll gain a number of Coins to spend on other users. However, this may not be enough to immediately gift Reddit Platinum awards, so you may want to purchase additional Reddit Coins separately.

You can purchase both from the Reddit menu when you sign in.

Sign-in to your Reddit account, press your username in the top-right, then press either Reddit Coins or Reddit Premium. You can also press the Get Coins button to quickly purchase additional Reddit Coins to quickly purchase Reddit Coins instead.

To purchase Reddit Premium, press the Get Premium button at the Reddit Premium sales page.

This will display the available purchase options for your region, including PayPal or direct card payments. Select your preferred payment option, then complete the purchase as directed.

To purchase additional Reddit Gold coins, scroll down and select one of the available options on the Reddit Coins sales page. The purchase options for these Reddit Coins vary from 500 Reddit Coins (for $1.99) up to a maximum of 40,000 coins (for $99.99).

You’ll be directed to the available purchase options for your region. Select the payment option you’d like to use, then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the payment.

The Reddit Premium membership or the additional Reddit Coins you purchase will be added to your account immediately after successful payment.

How to Gift Reddit Awards to Other Users

A Reddit Premium membership gives you various Reddit Coins to spend, and you’ll need a way to spend it. The only way to do this is to spread the wealth and use it to gift other users with Reddit awards.

You can do this on any post or comment in any subreddit on the Reddit site.

Under each post or comment, you’ll see a Give Award button. Press this to begin the gifting process.

This will bring up the Give an award options menu, where you can select the award you want to gift. Select your preferred award and add a private message for the recipient, or press the Make my gift anonymous to stay secret. Press Next to continue.

If you don’t have enough Reddit Coins, you’ll be asked to purchase extra coins at this point. Otherwise, Reddit will ask you to confirm the gift. This will gift the user with the perks associated with that award immediately.

Getting The Most Out Of Reddit

With a Reddit Premium subscription, not only do you gain the benefit of an ad-free user experience and various other member-only features, but you also get to use your free Reddit Coins to support other users and give a little back to your favorite Reddit communities.

If you want to get more out of the Reddit user experience, you can use the Reddit advanced search feature to track down posts and other content you might have missed. Bad behavior on Reddit isn’t usually tolerated, so you might need to check for a Reddit shadowban if your posts aren’t getting the attention they deserve.