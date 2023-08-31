TikTok’s Repost feature works much like the Retweet feature on Twitter: You can re-share content uploaded by somebody else with your friends and followers and credit the original creator. Because the Repost button is close to other buttons in the Share menu, it’s too easy to repost a video unintentionally. If you accidentally repost a video or repost something, then change your mind for whatever reason, you’ll be glad to hear it’s quick and easy to undo or delete your repost.

We’ll show you how to delete a repost on TikTok, but first, we’ll look at how to repost content.

Table of Contents

How to Repost a Video on TikTok

It’s easy to repost content you want your friends to see on TikTok. Here’s how to do that:

Find a video you want to share with your friends. Select the Share icon at the bottom right of your screen (the curved arrow). Tap the yellow Repost icon to repost the video.

Your video has been reposted, so your friends will see it on their For You pages.

How to Delete a Reposted Video on TikTok

So you’ve reposted a video, and now you want to delete it? It should be as simple as going to your profile and deleting the offending repost, right? Wrong. TikTok doesn’t work like Twitter, so the repost won’t appear on your profile. Instead, it only appears on your friends’ For You pages. So how do you delete a repost on TikTok?

Go to the reposted video. Hopefully, you can remember what you reposted! On the right side of the video, near the bottom of your screen, tap the Share icon (it looks like a curved arrow). Tap the yellow Remove Repost button. Your repost will now be deleted. You should see a confirmation message at the top of your screen, saying, “ Your repost has been removed .”

You no longer need to wonder how to delete a reposted video on TikTok. As you can see, it’s straightforward and takes just a few seconds. From now on, you don’t need to worry if you accidentally share a clip you never intended to repost or if you change your mind after reposting another creator’s video.

How about if you want to delete a TikTok video that you uploaded initially? The steps for this are slightly different. While you’re here, you might also want to check out our beginner’s guide to how to make and edit TikTok videos, which contains everything you need to start creating on TikTok.