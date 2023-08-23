Did you know that Facebook turned 17 in 2023? Time flies, and your Facebook account might be older than you think. In case you’re wondering, “When did I join Facebook?” The good news is that it’s easy to find out when you created your account.

If you’re wondering when someone else joined Facebook — for example, so you can share posts or events with them that they might have missed — it’s a little trickier to find that out. It’s easy when you know how, though, and we’ll show you two ways to find out your account creation date, as well as how to find out when a friend joined Facebook.

Table of Contents

When Did I Join Facebook? How to Find Out

Find Out When You Joined Facebook Using the App

To find out when you joined Facebook using the Facebook app, there are a few simple steps to follow.

Open the Facebook app. At the upper right corner of your screen, beneath the Messenger icon, click the icon that shows your profile pic with three horizontal lines . Tap the Cog icon at the top right of your screen. Tap the Search icon (that looks like a magnifying glass) at the top right of your screen.

Tap in the search bar , then type “ Access your information. ” Tap Access your information from the list of options. Scroll down and tap Personal Information . Under Profile Information , you should see a heading which says “ Your Account Creation Date .” The date you joined Facebook should be underneath this.

How to Find Out When You Joined Facebook in Your Browser

If you’re wondering, “When did I join Facebook?” but you don’t have a device with the app to hand, you can find out this information by going to the Facebook website in your browser. Here’s how to do that:

Navigate to facebook.com . Click your Profile icon in the top right corner and select Settings & Privacy > Settings . Next to Access Profile Information , click View .

It may take a few seconds for your profile information to load. Scroll down and click Personal Information . Under Your Account Creation Date , you should see the date you joined Facebook.

How to Find Out When Someone Else Joined Facebook

What happens if you want to find out when someone else joined Facebook? You might want to do this in order to share posts they’ve missed. Though it takes a bit of effort, it’s fairly easy to find out when an account was created. The easiest way to do this is in your browser:

Go to facebook.com and navigate to a friend’s profile to find out when they joined Facebook. You can do this by going to your friend list or typing their name into the search bar. On their wall, click the Filter button next to Posts , then choose a date. Use the drop-down menu next to Go To to choose a year, then click Done . A good starting point is 2004, since that was when Facebook was created. In this instance, there are no posts for 2004, so we’ll try another year until there are posts.

In this example, we’ll try 2009. We can see some posts from March 14, 2009. We might try searching for February 2009, to see if this friend was on Facebook then. As you can see, February has no posts, which means March 14, 2009 was the first time this person posted on Facebook, and likely when they joined.

Some accounts will display the creation date when you reach it, but not all will. If your friend has hidden their Facebook status on a specific date, you may not be able to see the post when their account was created.

That’s it! No more wondering, “When did I join Facebook?” as it takes just a few seconds to find out your account creation date through the Facebook app or in your browser. Finding out when a friend joined Facebook is a bit more complex, and you’ll need to do it in your browser, but it’s still pretty quick and easy to do. Knowing when your friend joined Facebook means you can easily fill them in on any events or posts they may have missed. While you’re here, why not find out how to see all your likes on Facebook?