ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, is an advanced AI-powered language model. It’s great for having interactive conversations and helping you with a wide range of online tasks. However, the requirement of phone number verification to register and access ChatGPT worries those users who prioritize their privacy and personal data.

If you want to use ChatGPT without providing your real phone number for verification, there are alternative methods you can try. In this article, we’ll explore different ways to use ChatGPT without needing your actual phone number.

Table of Contents

Why ChatGPT Requires Your Phone Number

OpenAI ChatGPT requires users to provide their phone numbers for account verification. While some people may not want to share their private numbers, there are valid reasons behind this requirement. Here are some reasons why ChatGPT asks for your phone number to create a new account.

Maintaining Security and Authenticity . Phone number verification helps confirm that you’re a real person and reduces the risk of misuse or fraudulent behavior. When you link your phone number to your ChatGPT account, it creates a more secure environment, making it harder for fake or malicious accounts to be created.

. Phone number verification helps confirm that you’re a real person and reduces the risk of misuse or fraudulent behavior. When you link your phone number to your ChatGPT account, it creates a more secure environment, making it harder for fake or malicious accounts to be created. Preventing Abuse . In the past, some people have misused ChatGPT for harmful purposes like spreading spam, fake information, or engaging in harmful behaviors. To prevent this, ChatGPT now requires phone number verification. This helps keep users accountable and discourages anyone from using the technology for dangerous activities.

. In the past, some people have misused ChatGPT for harmful purposes like spreading spam, fake information, or engaging in harmful behaviors. To prevent this, ChatGPT now requires phone number verification. This helps keep users accountable and discourages anyone from using the technology for dangerous activities. User Protection . Phone number verification also helps prevent others from accessing your OpenAI account without permission and offers a way to recover or secure your account if needed.

. Phone number verification also helps prevent others from accessing your OpenAI account without permission and offers a way to recover or secure your account if needed. Compliance with Regulations . Finally, this type of verification is necessary to comply with regulations and ensure user protection. It helps OpenAI meet legal requirements, including data protection and privacy rules.

Even though phone number verification is currently a requirement for ChatGPT, according to OpenAI, they continue exploring alternative options and methods to improve user privacy and provide more flexible access to its services.

If you’re still unconvinced and are looking for a way to use ChatGPT without sharing your primary phone number with OpenAI, here are a few different methods you can try.

Use ChatGPT With WhatsApp

If you reside in specific countries where ChatGPT is not officially available, you can use WhatsApp as an alternative to a phone number for account verification.

This option is available for Android and iOS users in countries such as India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nigeria, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Ukraine, Malaysia, Egypt, and Turkey. You can also try using VPN to switch to a server in one of those countries and then access chat.openai.com via WhatsApp.

While WhatsApp still requires a phone number for sign-up, you can utilize a landline or VoIP number during the registration process.

Use a Virtual Phone Number to Access ChatGPT

Virtual phone number services offer temporary numbers that can receive verification codes via SMS. You can find these services online, which provide an excellent solution for maintaining privacy while using ChatGPT.

By using a VoIP number, you can complete the verification process without sharing your personal phone number. Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services allow you to obtain a phone number that operates over the internet. With VoIP, you can use a virtual number to receive the verification code for ChatGPT. Many VoIP providers offer free or low-cost options, making it an affordable choice for ChatGPT users who value their privacy. By using a VoIP number, you can easily receive the verification code and activate your ChatGPT account without providing your personal phone number.

Use Google’s AI Bot – Google Bard

If you have a Google account, you can try using Google Bard, an AI chatbot from Google, without providing your phone number. It uses Google’s own LaMDA language model instead of GPT-3 and is slightly different and limited compared to ChatGPT.

However, while Bard has some limitations, like being unable to help with coding, it can still be a good way to explore AI chatbots without sharing your phone number. Visit https://bard.google.com to give Bard a try. It’s a great ChatGPT alternative if you want to experience artificial intelligence chatbots without the phone number requirement.

Unfortunately, Google Bard isn’t available worldwide yet. Go to the AI bot’s page to check if you can use it from your location.

Use Bing ChatGPT

If you prefer to use ChatGPT without going through mobile number verification, you can explore another AI tool called Bing ChatGPT, which is provided by Microsoft’s search engine, Bing. This version of ChatGPT doesn’t require phone number verification.

Instead, you’ll need a Microsoft account to use Bing ChatGPT. Unlike signing up through OpenAI, you can obtain a Microsoft account using a VoIP phone number (e.g., those available through Google Voice). To get started with Bing ChatGPT, simply visit the website https://www.bing.com/new. By offering this alternative, Microsoft provides users with more flexibility and options to access the benefits of ChatGPT without compromising their privacy.

Use ChatGPT on Snapchat

Another option you can explore to use ChatGPT without a mobile phone number is a Snapchat bot. Snapchat features its own AI chatbot called My AI, powered by ChatGPT. The advantage is that Snapchat doesn’t require a phone number to sign up.

While My AI’s capabilities may be more limited compared to the full version of ChatGPT, you can still enjoy interacting with the chatbot on both mobile and web platforms.

To use Snapchat’s My AI bot, log into your Snapchat account on the app or create a new account, then go to your Chats tab, and you’ll see a chat with My AI on top of your chat list. That way, you can use a phone number-free option to interact with an AI bot similar to ChatGPT while also utilizing other features of Snapchat.

Use the Reddit ChatGPT Discord Channel

Another way to access ChatGPT without the requirement of a phone number is by utilizing the Reddit ChatGPT Discord channel.

The /r/ChatGPT subreddit has a public Discord server with ChatGPT bots. Once you create or sign in to your Discord account, you’ll have access to a variety of chatbots, including ChatGPT-1, ChatGPT-2, Bing-AI-1, and Bing-AI-2.

To do that, follow the steps below.

Open Reddit on your device. Join the server at https://www.reddit.com/r/ChatGPT.

Select the Discord server. Log into your Discord account and accept the invite.

You can then interact with various chatbots, including ChatGPT-1, ChatGPT-2, Bing-AI-1, and Bing-AI-2, without needing a phone number.

Use ChatGPT With a Temporary Phone Number

Temporary phone number services provide disposable numbers that are valid for a short duration. These numbers are commonly used for online verifications and can be useful for ChatGPT registration. Apps like Dingtone and similar platforms offer free temporary phone numbers to receive SMS messages.

By obtaining a temporary number, you can receive the verification code and enter it into the ChatGPT app or website to complete the registration process. Temporary phone numbers ensure that your personal phone number remains private and secure.

Use a Friend’s Phone to Access ChatGPT

If you have a trusted friend who already has a ChatGPT account, you can ask them to verify your account on their device. Each phone number can be used for verification on two ChatGPT accounts.

Remember that sharing your account with a friend may grant them access to your account by resetting your password. Make sure to only use this method with someone you trust to avoid accidentally giving a random person access to your personal information.

Contact OpenAI Support Team

If you have concerns about providing a phone number for ChatGPT verification, you can contact OpenAI’s support team. They are equipped to address your queries and may offer alternative verification methods or guidance on using ChatGPT without a phone number.

Contacting the support team allows you to clarify any doubts you may have and find a suitable solution that meets your privacy requirements.

Use ChatGPT With No Phone Verification

While phone number verification is a requirement for using ChatGPT, there are workarounds available for those who prefer not to provide their phone number. By utilizing alternative options like WhatsApp verification, online SMS verification tools, Bing ChatGPT, Snapchat’s My AI, the Reddit ChatGPT Discord channel, or Google Bard, users can access the benefits of ChatGPT without needing a phone number verification. These options provide flexibility, privacy, and the opportunity to explore the capabilities of AI chatbots.