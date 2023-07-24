Do you feel disconnected and lonely these days? It seems harder than ever to make meaningful connections with new people. If you’re looking for an easy way to extend your circle of friends, why not try meeting them through Discord?

Discord is an online platform that allows its users to easily join in voice or text chat servers populated by tens of thousands of friendly and engaging individuals from around the globe. In this blog post, we’ll share nine of our favorite Discord servers for making friends.

Table of Contents

Although some servers are private, and you can join them only if you are invited by a host or other members, there are public Discord servers that you can use to make online friends. Some of them are relatively old and well-known, but some are new servers ready to take on new members. So start making friends in one of the most popular communities, and see where that takes you.

Tags: Social, Egirls, Gaming, Fun, Nitro, Anime, Emotes & Emojis.

Number of Members: 445,009

The sheer volume of this server guarantees you’ll find a friend or two here. There are over 445,000 people continuously chatting in this Discord Server and the topics vary from games to crafts, and even astronomy. Join this server and simply jump into the active chat. Since this server is imagined as a virtual chill zone, there’s no need for formal introductions.

There’s no age limit to join this server. People here range from very young to some old-timers. This is the best place where you can find entertainment if you’re bored, but also a place where you can learn something new. Just imagine the experiences all these people have. There are over 40,000 active users at any time.

Tags: Anime

Number of Members: 676,898

Anime Soul Discord is created for sharing all things Anime. If you’re into Anime, this is the place where you’ll meet people with the same interests and tastes as you. Join over half a million people who are discussing daily their favorite animated worlds and characters.

With so many active members you can’t fail to find several friends in Anime Soul Discord. This server took the shape of a social group where you can share anime-related pictures, videos, recipes, and more. If you’re also passionate about manga, don’t worry, there’s a channel dedicated to this form of art too.

Tags: None

Number of Members: 8,533

Choco bar is perhaps not as large as other Discord servers, but it is a perfect choice if you’re looking for a more intimate and tight-knit community. This chill server has no tags because it doesn’t have a main theme. Its goal is to gather different profiles of people and enable them to chat about just about anything.

Nevertheless, there are some topics that are extremely popular. Among them are art, science, fashion, literature, and politics. But the best part is that you don’t really have to be interested in any specific niche in order to make a lot of friends here. Join this server and chat about your daily troubles or the newest accessory you bought.

Tags: Anime, Stickers, Memes, Emojis

Number of Members: 182,569

Another popular anime-tagged server is the Weeb Empire. It gathers gamers and anime lovers from all over the world, and all of them are your potential new friends. What’s so special about this server? Well, it’s one of the most active Discord communities out there. It has around 30,000 members online at any given moment, and they are all chatting and socializing.

This is the place where you’ll surely make some new friends. Just join an already flowing chat, or start your own topic and wait for the people to jump into the conversation. It doesn’t matter if it’s day or night, this Discord server always has someone online to talk to.

Tags: Social, Egirls, Chill, Anime, Emotes, Emojis, Gaming, Nitro, Fun.

Number of Members: 517,527

If you’re looking to increase your social circle, or you’re looking for a new virtual space to hang out in, don’t skip joining the Daddy server. There are over half a million people here and more are joining every day. At any given time, you can find over 40,000 members online ready to make friends.

Although there are specific tags, this friendly server works as a social network and you can chat about anything that comes to your mind. The focus here is on many voice channels where you can join and live talk to a plethora of interesting people. These voice chats can host 60 people at a time. There are some Nitro perks as well for even more enjoyment.

Tags: None

Number of Members: 845,435

Lofi Girl is probably the perfect place where you can find some new Discord friends. It’s a massive community server that counts over 845,000 members. All these people chat about video games, science, mental health, travel, tech, pets, music, and so many more topics, on a daily basis. You can also find a great and detailed list of interesting YouTubers, Podcasts, and Twitch Streamers here.

There are approximately 100,000 members online at any given time. All gathered around the central figure of the famous Lofi Girl, which, by now, is certainly a pop-culture icon. If you need new friends to study with or simply to chill with, consider joining this extremely popular Discord server.

Tags: None

Number of Members: 873,779

If you’re a fan of Roblox games, consider joining the Roblox Discord server. Here you can find people interested not only in playing video games but also in making them. Chat about the most recent developments and releases, or simply find fellow gamers to play with.

The Roblox server is a huge community and no doubt you’ll find some new friends here. There are over 120,000 members active at any moment, playing together, or discussing various gaming-related topics. Don’t be shy, simply join the conversation and see where it takes you.

Tags: Social, Chill, Adults, Anime, Gaming, Fun, Art.

Number of Members: 95,723

Friendscord is a Discord server truly dedicated to making friends. It may not be as big and popular as some servers on the list, but this is the place where you’ll meet some of the most fun and passionate people from all over the world. Join the chat and discuss anything that comes to your mind. But be polite and don’t interrupt other people’s conversations.

The chats and voice channels of Friendscord are active 24/7 and you can join them whenever you want. Here you’ll meet people who’ll game with you, organize movie nights, or simply listen to you venting. This server uses Discord bots to enhance the interaction between its members and the staff is online and available 24/7 if you need help with something.

Tags: Anime, Emojis, Kpop, Roblox, Genshin, LGBTQ, Egirls, Manhwa, Valorant.

Number of Members: 96,053

Royal Weebs is a very welcoming community, a safe space that’s also SFW. However, it does cater mostly to Anime fans, although you can find various topics to chat about such as art, media, memes, and games. In fact, you can find gaming partners here as many Royal Weeb members play Minecraft and Fortnite daily.

This Discord server has plenty of fun and colorful emojis and monthly Nitro giveaways. The moderators are always available, fun, and ready to help. The chat is active, and you can always opt to join a voice chat or a video call if you want. But be warned, most members of Royal Weebs are teenagers and young adults, although there is technically no age limit. This server won’t be everyone’s cup of tea.

All in all, joining a Discord server is great for meeting new people and expanding your social circle. Discord offers an array of different servers you can join to find others who share your interests in gaming, coding, art, or just general chatting. No matter what you’re looking for in your social life online, there’s sure to be a Discord server that fits the bill. So why wait? Find a group of like-minded folks today and make some good friends!