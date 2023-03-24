Are you a fan of anime and looking for new, exciting shows to watch? Look no further! Hulu is home to some of the best anime to keep you entertained. From classics like Cowboy Bebop to recent hits such as My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan, there’s something for everyone here.

In this article, we’ll explore our top picks of the best-dubbed anime available on Hulu so you can start binging your way into the world of Japanese animation.

Genre: Action, Adventure

IMDb Score: 9.0

Attack on Titan is an adventure anime set in a world where humans live within defensive barriers, fearing man-eating monsters known as Titans. Eren Yeager lost his mother in one of the Titan attacks and is determined to avenge her.

Although Eren joined Survey Corps, a military organization that fights against Titans, he realized there is more to the monsters, and to beat them, he’ll first need to understand them.

Genre: Action, Adventure

IMDb Score: 8.4

This anime is set in a world filled with superpowers (called quirks) and where anyone can become a hero. But the story follows Izuku Midoriya, a middle schooler born without quirks. Will that stop him from becoming a superhero?

Izuku was chosen by the number one superhero, All Might, to inherit his quirk and become his successor. The young boy’s life changes, and he is accepted into a special school where superheroes are trained.

Genre: Crime, Drama

IMDb Score: 9

Death Note is a well-known Anime, and now you can watch it dubbed on Hulu. If you are unfamiliar with it, this is the perfect opportunity to see what all the craze was about back in 2006 when the series came out.

Get immersed in a world where a high school student, Light Yagami, discovers a magical notebook that gives him power over life and death. Light uses the Death Note to create a world without criminals. All he has to do to eliminate someone is to write the name in this magical notebook. Light becomes a god, but this immense power will put him to the test. Will he be good or evil?

Genre: Action, Adventure

IMDb Score: 9

If you are looking for a unique Shounen show, try Hunter X Hunter. Gon Freecs is a boy determined to become a Hunter, just like his father was. Other Hunters search for treasures or capture criminals, but Gon is different. He wants to become a hunter so he can find his father.

To succeed in his mission, Gon pairs up with Leorio, Kurapika, and Killua, friends who help him overcome all the hardships and struggles on his adventure as an official Hunter.

Genre: Action, Adventure

IMDb Score: 8.4

Naruto is a story of a young Ninja whose only dream is to become a Hokage, the village leader, just like his father was. But he is shunned away by society since the day he was born because he is a vessel for a demon known as the Nine-Tail Fox.

Naruto never abandoned his goal of becoming a village leader, but the path to it was filled with training and hardship through which he earns new friends.

Genre: Action, Adventure

IMDb Score: 8.2

Ichigo Kurosaki is an ordinary teenager but can see ghosts. His home is attacked by an evil spirit known as Hollow, and his parents are killed. An injured soul reaper Rukia Kuchiki made Ichigo an immortal soul and tasked him with protecting the innocent souls on their way to the afterlife.

Ichigo must find the hollows and heal Rukia, but he quickly learns that the Soul Society and his world are much more complex than he initially believed.

Genre: SciFi, Adventure

IMDb Score: 8.9

In the future, humans live in colonies throughout space. The peace and order in the colonies are preserved by the Inner Solar System Police and hired bounty hunters known as the Cowboys. Spike Spiegel is one such bounty hunter.

He hunts across the known space, trying to survive and escape the past that haunts him. But he is not alone in his endeavors. Accompanied by a group of skillful friends, and a super-intelligent dog, Spike sets out for the adventure of his life.

Genre: Action, Comedy

IMDb Score: 8.7

Saitama is a superhero known as the One-Punch Man because he can defeat any enemy with just one punch. Unfortunately, that means that no one threatens Saitama, and he is bored as no one can challenge him.

Soon enough, he joins the Hero Association but fails to be recognized for his deeds. That is until the whole world is in danger, and only One-Punch Man can save it.

Genre: Comedy, Drama

IMDb Score: 8.1

Souma Yukihira has dreams of taking over his father’s family restaurant. Even as a child, he entertained the guests with his culinary skills. But when his father gets a new job, he is forced to close the restaurant.

Young Souma was taken to an elite culinary school, the Tōtsuki Culinary Academy, where only a handful of students graduate. He must compete against other students and alums to prove his worth and graduate.

Genre: Fantasy, Action

IMDb Score: 9.1

Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, gifted alchemists, tried to use the taboo human transmutation to bring their deceased mother back to life. Then the experiment goes wrong, and Ed loses his hand. But his brother, Al, lost his whole body, and his soul had to be trapped in a suit of armor to stay on earth.

On their quest to become recognized alchemists, the brothers discover a government conspiracy regarding a philosopher stone, neighboring nations, and their father’s past.

Genre: Action, Adventure

IMDb Score: 8.3

Goku and his friends live peacefully on a farm when a God of Destruction, Beerus, wakes up and starts threatening the world. Goku transforms into a Super Sayan God and accepts to fight Beerus.

He loses but manages to appease Beerus. However, this episode was only the start of the new series of adventures in the Dragon Ball universe.

Genre: Fantasy, Action

IMDb Score: 8.5

The story of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the Joestar family through the ages. Each generation spawns a family member whose initials form the title’s own JoJo, and who has intense psychic strength.

Each part of this anime series follows a different member of the Joestar family on their very unique adventures. However, the last three parts take place in an alternate universe where you get to meet the Joestar family all over again but heavily altered.

Genre: SciFi, Horror, Drama

IMDb Score: 8.3

Aliens attacked Earth, and they came in the form of parasites. They burrow into the human brain and take complete control over their bodies. Shinichi Izumi avoided having a parasite take over his mind, but one burrowed into his right hand.

The alien and the human have no choice but to cooperate to survive. As soon as other aliens learn about their coexistence, they want to kill them. Migi, the parasite, agrees to help Shinichi free humanity from his own kind.

Genre: Historic, Action, Adventure

IMDb Score: 8.6

Mugen and Jin, an outlaw and a ronin, save Fuu Kasumi, but in the process, they kill the local magistrate’s son in the process. They are sentenced to death, but Fuu saves them by hiring them as her bodyguards.

The trio sets on an adventure to find a samurai that smells like sunflowers. Fuu has been searching for this particular individual for years, and she finally sees hope of finding him. But more often than not, she has to stop Mugen and Jin from killing each other.

Genre: Comedy, Action

IMDb Score: 8

A strange yellow tentacled creature breaks the moon, and promises he’ll destroy the Earth in a year. But he decides to give humans a fighting chance. He gets employed as a high school teacher, where he trains students how to become skillful assassins.

The students eventually learn the truth behind their strange new professor and decide he must be stopped. They have until the end of the school year to kill the creature, but it’s not an easy task. They come to know him as Koro-sensei, a teacher with many superpowers, impossible to kill.

Genre: Fantasy, Action

IMDb Score: 8

Thousands of people get trapped inside a Virtual Reality Mass Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game. If they try to break out by force, they die. If they die in the virtual world, they die in the real world too. They have to play through 100s of game levels and survive until the end in order to free themselves.

Kazuto “Kirito” Kirigaya plays through different virtual realities discovering that there’s a much bigger secret hiding behind the games, one that involves even the government.

Genre: Action, Drama

IMDb Score: 8.7

Set in an alternative world, Code Geass follows the story of a rebel known as Zero. The Holy Empire of Britannia conquered the whole world, and the imperial family rules it ruthlessly. Zero has the power of Geass, which allows him to command people with just one word.

But Zero is not only giving hope to the ordinary people of Japan, now known as Area 11, under the rule of Britannia. He is also trying to get revenge on his own family, as he is none other than the emperor’s exiled son.

Genre: Action, Comedy

IMDb Score: 7.9

A high school girl, Ryuko Matoi, is investigating her father’s death. The clues lead her to the Honnouji Academy, where she enrolls as a student, but the school is completely under the control of student council president Satsuki Kiryuin and her four underlings. They wear special Goku uniforms that give them superpowers.

Ryuko must challenge the elite four and Satsuki. She wields a scissor-shaped sword that can cut through Goku’s armor, but as the story progresses, Ryuko learns the truth about her father and the alien parasites known as the Life Fibre, of which the Goku clothes are made.

Genre: Crime, Action, Drama

IMDb Score: 8.2

If you are into cyberpunk psychological thrillers, Psycho-Pass is the perfect anime for you. Akane Tsunemori is a novice inspector who was just assigned to the Division One of the Public Safety Bureau. She needs to solve crimes involving potential criminals.

Tsunemori and her unit need to find a criminal mastermind Makishima, capable of hiding his criminal potential even from the Sibyl System, a powerful computer that can predict human behavior.

Genre: Action, Adventure

IMDb: 7.6

Afro is a Samurai, and he is a No 2 warrior in futuristic, but feudal Japan. In order to become the No 1 warrior, he needs to kill the samurai who currently carries that title. But Afro’s reason for defeating Justice, the current No 1 warrior, is much more personal. He needs to avenge his father’s death.

Dubbed Anime is the perfect way to escape and explore a rich world of fantastical stories, captivating visuals, and inspired characters. Whether you are new to the genre or an experienced anime fan, there’s something for everyone available on Hulu. What’s your favorite dubbed anime? Let us know in the comments below!