In 2021, Roblox reached a record number of players with over 202 million monthly active users and this trend is likely to continue into 2022.

With Roblox, the best games are generally the most popular ones. A bigger player base means that there’s always going to be people online when you want to play, and popular games tend to be updated regularly, meaning there’s always new content.

Table of Contents

So, what are the most popular games in Roblox to play in 2022? In this article, we’ll take a look at ten games we think are going to top the charts.

1. Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! has arguably been the most popular game on Roblox in 2021. It’s had almost 26 billion visits and generally has over 100,000 active users at any time. In fact, the game’s so popular that its developers have set up their own studio to develop games independently.

Adopt Me! is a role-playing game (RPG) that began with players either taking on the role of a parent or adopted child, kind of like Sims. But, as it’s grown, it’s become more focused on adopting, caring for, and trading pets.

Adopt Me! also offers a gamepass for 449 Robux that lets players create a house on a growing plot of land on the Adoption Island. This is only available to players with a Premium subscription to Roblox.

2. Tower of Hell

Tower of Hell is the most popular obby (obstacle course) on Roblox. Tower of Hell has the second-most number of total visits of any Roblox game and received a Bloxy Award for Best Round-Based Game.

In Tower of Hell, you race to reach the top of a tower. Sounds easy, right? Not necessarily. The tower is randomly-generated and there are no checkpoints for you to restart at – if you fail, you have to start again.

3. Brookhaven RP

Brookhaven is another extremely popular RPG on Roblox. In fact, as of February 2021, it was the most popular game on Roblox as it averaged over 500,000 players a day.

Brookhaven is a surprisingly simple yet fun life simulation game, leaving all of the gameplay up to the players. You start in an open-world city where your character can get a job, purchase houses and cars, and pretend to do whatever you want with whoever you like. The rest is up to you!

4. MeepCity

MeepCity is the 4th most-visited game on Roblox and usually averages around 50,000 active players at any time. It’s designed as a social hangout game – kind of like Club Penguin. In MeepCity, players customize their estate and visit others in theirs.

You earn coins by selling things to other players, which you can then use to purchase in-game items like pets and customizable furniture for your house.

MeepCity is unique in that servers allow up to 200 players to join – which is much more than the average 30 player limit.

5. Piggy

Piggy is one of the most popular horror games on Roblox. In Piggy (which has a graphics style similar to Peppa Pig), survivors have to complete tasks and evade the evil Piggy before the time runs out. On the other hand, the person playing Piggy needs to try to wipe out all of the survivors.

Piggy was awarded a Bloxy Game of the Year Award and was the fastest game to reach a billion visits. Part of the appeal is that there’s an underlying and ongoing plot to the game that’s being gradually revealed with each season.

6. Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 was the most popular Roblox horror game prior to Piggy taking its place (although it generally seems to have more active players). Murder Mystery 2 is a social deduction game very similar to the card game Town of Salem.

Each round, one player is randomly chosen as the Murderer and another is the Sheriff. The remaining players are innocent bystanders. These three groups have different victory conditions. The murderer tries to eliminate all of the innocents, the sheriff tries to find the murderer, and the innocents just try to survive (usually by helping the sheriff).

7. Royale High

Royale High is a fantasy RPG adventure game on Roblox. As of November 2021, it’s the 7th most-visited game on Roblox and has around 50,000 active players at any time. It began as a Winx Club roleplay game but quickly evolved into what it is today.

In Royale High, each player is a high schooler from a noble family who has supernatural powers. Players role-play and socialize while levelling up their character to gain in-game currency. There’s a surprisingly expansive world in Royale High with players able to teleport to various realms, each with different characteristics.

8. Jailbreak

Jailbreak is the most popular Roblox action game at the moment, featuring a game style quite similar to Grand Theft Auto. It’s one of the longest-running games to consistently feature a spot near the top of the front page.

Jailbreak is described as a “cops and robbers” game in which players can be on one of three teams – the police, prisoners, or criminals. The goal of the police is to capture criminals and keep them in jail, while prisoners want to escape to become criminals.

9. Welcome to Bloxburg

Similar to Brookhaven, Welcome to Bloxburg is another life-simulation Roblox game that allows players to take part in pretend daily activities in a fictional city. It seems to have taken plenty of inspiration from The Sims 4 and is the only game on this list that’s only available via paid access.

The goal of the game is to take care of your character by making sure they are full, having fun, full of energy, and hygienic. You’re able to build and customize your house which is a very well-received feature. Anyone who’s played both Roblox and Minecraft knows they’re nothing alike, but this is as close as you’re going to get!

In the meantime, players can get a profession to earn money, and explore and socialize with others.

10. Works at a Pizza Place

Works at a Pizza Place is the 10th most-visited game on Roblox and was the 4th game to reach 1 billion visits. It’s over 10 years old, being released on March 28, 2008, and has managed to keep a strong player base throughout this time.

In Works at a Pizza Place, characters work in a pizza place to earn money. These jobs include Cashier, Cook, Pizza Boxer, Delivery, Supplier, and Manager. With earned money, players are able to upgrade their house, buy furniture, and buy items for their character.

Time to Play!

There you have it – now you know the 10 most popular Roblox games to keep your eye on in 2022. Whether you’re looking for a horror game like Piggy, an action game like Jailbreak, or a life-simulation game like MeepCity, there’s something for you on this list! Keep in mind that each of these games offers extra content to those with Roblox Premium subscriptions!