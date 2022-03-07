Riot Games is well-known for titles like League of Legends and Valorant – games you might have played for years. If you’re a long-time gamer, your username and tagline might be a bit unfortunate, especially if you chose it when you were a teenager. The good news is that it’s easy to change your username and tagline without affecting your account.

Your username and Riot ID are different. Your username is used to log into your account, but your Riot ID is your display name across all games. Your tagline is an up to five-character hash following your username.

The combination of these two features means that neither one has to be unique, as long as the combination is original. This results in more options for name customization. Since you can change your Riot ID every 30 days, you can make a new display name for each month.

How to Change Your Riot ID And Tagline

Changing your Riot ID is easy and can be done in less than five minutes.

Navigate to account.riotgames.com. Sign into Riot Games. You may be prompted to enter two-factor authentication if you have that enabled on your account. Select Riot ID on the left-hand side.

Beside the Riot ID header, select Riot ID and enter your new header. Next, select Tagline and enter your new hash. After this is done, select Save Changes.

Every player has a name they choose to use, and sometimes those names are the same among players. While many games make it impossible to have the same name, you can use the same display name or same tagline as another player. All you have to do is make sure the combination of those two fields is unique.

Of course, the username has to fit within the rules. If it’s offensive, the automatic filters will likely block you from using it. If you somehow manage to use an offensive name, Riot Games can force you to change it even if you’ve changed your name within the past 30 days – but don’t try and use this as a way of changing names often. It will more likely result in a ban.

How to Change Your Riot Games Account Password

You should change your Riot games password at least every few months to prevent unauthorized access to your account. You can change this from the same menu where you change your Riot ID and tagline.

Navigate to account.riotgames.com. Sign into Riot Games. Select Riot Account Sign-In on the left side of the screen.

Beneath Change Password, enter your current password and the new password. Enter the new password a second time to confirm it, then select Save Changes.

Regularly changing your password can feel like a bit of a chore, especially if you forget you changed it. (Forgot password? You can recover it from the login page.) An alternative is to use a password manager to keep track of all your separate passwords. This lets you have different passwords for each account, but you only need to keep a single password in mind – a particularly beneficial feature for account management.

Is the Riot ID the Same as My League of Legends ID?

If you’re a long-time LoL player but these steps seem unfamiliar, it’s because of a recent change made by Riot Games that merged all of your accounts into a single access point. Your old League of Legends account needs to be shifted to a Riot Games account.

Once this is done, however, you can sign in the same way you always have. If you don’t already have a Riot Games account, you’ll need to make one. You can sign in through your email account with Gmail. You can also choose to connect your Gmail, Facebook, or Apple account to an existing Riot Games account.

If you want to keep things fresh, don’t be afraid to change your Riot ID and tagline. You can shift it to suit whatever clan you’re playing with or to represent your favorite character. Just make sure to keep it separate from your login information so that a salty Teamfight Tactics or League of Legends: Wild Rift player can’t try and use it to gain access to your account.