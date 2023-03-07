If you love horror games, Roblox isn’t just a platform for kids; it’s also full of thrilling, scary, and exciting horror-themed games that are sure to get your adrenaline pumping. With its unique customizable worlds and interactive characters, Roblox has truly taken online gaming to an entirely new level, and with hundreds of options, it can be hard to narrow down the best horror games.

Many gamers consider Roblox to be for kids because of its blocky and cute graphics, but that’s not the case. The platform hosts many games designed for adults, including some of the best scary games. So if you’re ready for plenty of screams and jumpscares, read on to discover our picks of the 18 best horror games available in Roblox right now. Also, make sure to check out our top list of popular games in Roblox.

If you’re into creepy experiences, you don’t have to look further. Alone in a Dark House is as creepy as it gets on Roblox. As the title clearly states, this game is about you being alone in a dark, abandoned house. You’re playing an investigator who needs to understand the history behind this creepy house and the family that lived in it. This game is best played alone, so getting a private server for it is advisable.

Piggy is a Roblox classic. This game finds its way on various horror game lists, and for a reason. You can play this episodic game solo, or with your friends. The most intriguing part of the game is that it was based on the beloved children’s show Peppa Pig. This adorable children’s cartoon character just became a monster from a nightmare.

The main idea behind the game is to escape Piggy’s grasp. Piggy is always chasing you, and he is always right behind you. However, you also need to understand the nature of Piggy. Although very simple, this game has a narrative that you’ll follow to find out why Piggy wants to kill you in the first place.

This game is for everyone who enjoys the mystery of Japanese folklore. The Mimic is filled with jumpscares and an extremely creepy atmosphere. This game is only for true horror genre lovers. If you are fainthearted, perhaps you should consider playing it with friends.

Explore the chilling stories while playing different chapters. You’ll play different characters in each of the four books, and you’ll have a very unique gameplay experience each time.

Breaking Point is not necessarily a horror title, but it is dark and scary, and it’ll keep you on edge. It’s one of the most popular games on Roblox to be played with friends or total strangers. If you played Among Us, you will definitely love Breaking Point.

This is a game of social deduction and deception. You and your friends will play a murder mystery. One of the players is a killer and you all take turns in trying to figure out who it is.

This game is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is survive the killer, but there is a twist to the game. You either play a survivor and you’ll have to run and hide from the killer, or you play as the killer and try to get as many people as you can.

Although scary and creepy, this game is actually pretty fun when you play it with friends. There is a solo option, but Survive the Killer shines as a multiplayer game.

Apeirophobia is the fear of infinity. Imagine having to explore an uncountable number of rooms, and infinite offices of various sizes. Some are empty (and safe) while others contain monsters just waiting for someone to come to them. Some of the monsters are chill and won’t harm you, but others are aggressive and will try to kill you.

Aperiphobia is a horror game that scares you with a gloomy atmosphere. The feeling of impending doom is constant, and it’ll follow you from room to room. In fact, it might follow you even when you finish playing the game.

If you are a horror genre lover, you probably watched The Purge. Now imagine the movie’s story in the form of a Roblox game and you got the Break In. This epic horror game will keep you on the edge because crime is not legal for only a day, but for five whole days. The AI controls the evil killers that break into your home, and your job is to hide, evade them, and survive.

Depending on how you play, this game will offer you one of several possible endings. This is a very advanced and surprising addition to a Roblox game.

Have you ever heard of the Japanese urban legend Teke-Teke? It’s a story of a schoolgirl whose body was cut in half by a train. Geisha is a Roblox game based on this legend, but with some twists.

You’ll be playing a character trapped alone in its childhood home. As you explore all the nooks and crannies of the extremely quiet house, you’ll constantly have a feeling someone is watching you, until you see her. Geisha is always following you and you must avoid her at all costs.

If you like Alone in a Dark House, Finders Keepers should be the next game on your list. These two games share many horror elements such as setting, and jumpscares. However, Finders Keepers is played from the first-person perspective because it makes the whole gaming experience more immersive.

A demonic entity is possessing a family home, and the whole family is missing. You are playing a paranormal investigator ready to dispel the evil presence and find out what happened to the house owners. Your only weapon is a flashlight!

Bear (Alpha) is a game for 10 people. You can play it with friends, or complete strangers. Nine out of 10 people will play survivors, and the 10th person will play a big plush bear who shouts when he gets near players. The bear is the killer and he has a limited time to eliminate all 9 survivors.

On the other hand, survivors need to work together and solve puzzles. Each solved puzzle reduces the time Bear has to kill them, increasing the chances for survival. That means you’ll have to work together with other members of the team, and that’s where the fun begins. Although a horror game, you might find yourself enjoying the teamwork.

Zombies are all-time favorite monsters of many horror movies, series, and games. So it’s no surprise Zombie Attack is on this horror list. Although not quite as creepy or scary as other games mentioned above, this game will certainly keep you on the edge of your seat.

You and your friends need to survive waves and waves of incoming brain-eating zombies. As the game progresses, you’ll find new powerful weapons, but also new rare and much stronger zombies to kill.

In this game, you’ll have to solve a murder mystery. You either play as an innocent who needs to use his detective skills to find out who’s the murderer, or you play the killer and you have to kill everyone before they find out you’re the killer.

As an innocent, you can’t get the murderer. You can only expose him and call the sheriff. It’s the sheriff that has the weapon and can kill the murderer. Play it together with friends, and have hours of fun hiding and seeking. Work together to solve the mystery, or avoid being shot by the sheriff.

Doors can be really scary, especially when your task is to open a hundred doors, and there are monsters possibly lurking behind each one. You’ll never know behind which door your doom awaits. Doors is a first-person game that takes place in a hotel you need to escape.

You may bring along up to three friends. You’ll start the game in an elevator where you can acquire some useful items. The monsters range from jumpscaring screechers to some pretty unique entities that’ll want to harm you in different ways.

Get out of the Maze with just a not-so-trusty flashlight and a camera. Plenty of people love maze games. They are very straightforward. All you have to do is find your way out. But what if the maze was filled with creepy monsters that are out to get you? The Maze can be played with up to 12 people. Take your friends with you to help you fight your way out.

Slender Man is a famous horror character, and “Stop it, Slender” brings him back for more horror-filled gameplay. The game is quite similar to the original and just as fun! You need to find 8 hidden pages spread all over the creepy and dark map before Slender Man gets you. All you are equipped with is a faulty flashlight that tends to turn off or flicker at the worst possible time.

Based on a movie with the same name, Dead Silence is filled with horror and dread. Step into the role of an investigator who needs to find out what happened with Mary Shaw. She used to be a ventriloquist, and her spirit is now haunting the town.

Dead Silence is a slow-paced game that gets you with a constant feeling of suspense, and some quality scares. The horror feeling is amplified by the creepy sounds and haunting atmosphere. You’ll be followed by fear-inducing whispers, water gurgling, and creepy ambient noise, as you progress through the game. Dead Silence is not a silent game at all and we highly recommend you use a headset for the best experience.

If you want a single-player experience, check out The Mirror. It has a very simple premise: complete different tasks, but you’re allowed only to look at your reflection in the mirror. This game is a psychological horror game based on a real phenomenon. The longer we stare at our own reflection, the weirder it gets. You might start seeing things that aren’t really there, and you’ll start questioning reality.

This game is not your typical jump-scare horror experience. Instead, it relies on your brain tricking you. That’s what makes it a great VR experience as well.

Ever wonder what it would be like if you get locked in a huge IKEA store after hours? 3008 has the answer. In this game, one such IKEA facility turns into a prison, and you can’t get out. The Swedish furniture store is not a safe place and you’ll have to build your own base, find other players, and use them to survive. 3008 is a classic SCP game, and it was based on the original SCP – Containment Breach. A reason to love it even more.

With so many horror games to choose from on Roblox, you have plenty of options for the perfect spooky experience to suit your needs. Whether you’re looking for a game that will make your hair stand on end or one with lighter touches of horror and mystery, chances are you will find something that fits the bill.