Buying a pair of headphones can often be a bit of a hit and miss affair. There are so many variables to consider – the sound quality, the comfort of the headphones on your head, and if they are Bluetooth-connected, you also want the connection to be stable. There’s nothing worse than listening to music or a TV show and having the sound cut out every minute or two.

After using a pair of Sennheiser wired headphones for many years, I thought that nothing could tear me away from them. However, after trying iClever’s Bluetooth BTH03 headphones, I may have to change my mind. They may be a small set of headphones at a small price, but they pack a big punch in the sound department.

Not Just For Kids!

I should clear something up before I continue. These headphones are marketed as “kids headphones” but they can easily be used by an adult (provided your head is not totally enormous!).

The earpads are easily adjustable to fit either a child’s head or an average adult’s head. At 160 grams in weight with a very soft headband, you also won’t even feel they’re on your head to begin with. They are also extremely flexible, as you will see in the video above, so they can be squashed into your kid’s school bag without you having to worry about them being broken.

But if you’re an adult looking for a cheap pair of headphones, you also can’t go wrong with these. Don’t let the marketing to kids throw you off.

The Pros Of The iClever BTH03 Headphones

Let’s just dive right into the important stuff with all that’s good about these headphones.

First, it takes less than two hours to charge these headphones to full capacity (in my tests, I clocked it at around 90 minutes). Then once you have a full charge, the battery lasts for an unbelievable 18-20 hours (again, this was tested where it came out at just over 18 hours, although the company claims 20 is possible – your mileage may vary).

On the side of the headphones is an on/off button which helps to conserve battery strength when you’re not using them. Switch on the headphones, then switch on Bluetooth on your device, whether it be your smartphone, tablet or laptop, and the headphones will automatically pair.

Next to the on/off switch is the volume control. Start your music, movie, or TV show, and off you go. With a possible 33 foot range between the device and the headphones, you don’t need to have the device perched right beside you.

If you’re using the headphones on your smartphone, you can also answer, pause and end phone calls. They have a built-in microphone which delivers excellent sound quality.

But How Is the Sound Quality Overall?

Put simply – the stereo sound quality is surprisingly good.

As the saying goes, you get what you pay for. So at only $36 for these headphones, you would be forgiven for thinking that the audio quality would be subpar at best.

But you would be wrong. The audio quality is actually really good.

Now I am no audiophile or sound engineer. If I was, I would most likely pick up on tiny little audio quirks that would bother me. I’m just your average headphones user like you probably are. And remember the box says “kids headphones” – so your child isn’t likely to complain are they? As long as they can listen to Cookie Monster or Spongebob Squarepants, the sound will be good enough for them.

To my untrained ear, the sound is fabulous.

The Cons Of The iClever BTH03 Headphones

I’m not sure if this is a “con” as such, but if you have paired the headphones with one device, the headphones will not pair simultaneously with a second device. You must unpair with the first device first. Only then will the headphones pair with another device.

Whether this is a limitation with the headphones or with Bluetooth in general, I can’t say. But if you’re using the headphones with various devices, it can get a bit annoying constantly having to click “Forget This Device”, every time you want to use the headphones with another device.

4 out of 5 stars

