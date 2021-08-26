Whether you’re a seasoned comic book enthusiast or a total newcomer to the world of comics, you’ll find that it can be rather expensive to buy all the comic books you want to read. Or, it may be hard to find specific issues (especially if they’re old or rare).

If you want to read some comics right now, and for free, the best thing you can do is head online to the numerous websites that provide comic books in a digital form. Although these won’t help with comic book collecting, they are the best places to start a new series or catch up on one.

Below you’ll find seven of the best sites to read comic books for free so you can get started right away!

Here, you’ll find a whole ton of titles from the Golden era of comics, all from the public domain and thus easily accessible on this site. You can search through several comic book publishers to find what you’re looking for or discover new titles.

You can download any comic here and read them at your leisure, or you can preview to read them online. The site is clean and easy to navigate, so you can find exactly what you want without hassle.

If you’re looking for more popular comic series, especially from Marvel or DC, Comic Extra is an excellent option for finding these for free. There are tons of comic book scans on this site, both new and old, so you’re likely to find whatever you’re searching for here.

The scans on this site are good quality, and it’s easy to navigate through each comic, making reading them as fun as it should be.

Comixology is one of the best sites for free comic books, giving you access to tons of different types, including graphic novels, indie comics, and more. The site’s purpose is to sell comic books, but you can find hundreds of them to read online if you go to the Free Comics category.

All you have to do is add the free comics you want to read to your cart, and you’ll receive a digital copy upon checkout. There’s no need to pay for anything. If you want to access even more comics on the site, you can also sign up for Comixology Unlimited, a service where you pay monthly to read even more comics on the site. Alternatively, use the Comixology app.

After Marvel and DC, Dark Horse is one of the bigger names in the comic book world. They have licenses for many different franchises, including Stranger Things, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and more. Their website has plenty of comics you can buy, but a large section is also dedicated to free comics.

All you need to do is sign up for a free account. Then, you can read Dark Horse comics digitally. You can also download comics to a mobile device to read them offline if you wish.

This site has a vast selection of comic book issues, no matter what you are looking for. It’s no-frills, allowing you to enjoy just reading your favorite comics without any distractions.

The scans also tend to be very high-quality and are easy to read in your browser without downloading a thing. All the pages for each comic are on one long page if you dislike reloading the website for each new page.

Not only can you read popular titles on this site, but you can also find a variety of lesser-known or indie comics. Use this site to discover a new series to get into, or when you can’t seem to find a particular series on other free comic sites.

Look through collections of comic publishers, creators, or browse by genre. You can also subscribe to Graphite’s premium service for less than 2$ a month and get access to even more comics without ads. There is also an app for the site on both iOS and Android.

Another great site with a seemingly endless library of comics to read is Read Comics Online. You can browse comics by the publisher, alphabetically, by the latest release date, or get a random comic to read if you want something new.

Comic book scans are uploaded weekly, and you can create an account on the site to get access to everything it has to offer. It’s easy to read each comic, as each scan is high quality with reader-friendly formatting.

With several choices for free reading available online, you’re not going to run out of comics to read soon. So, no matter whether you want to read comics by the biggest publishers, old-school golden age comics, or indie comics, you should be able to find it for free online on your favorite digital device for reading.

