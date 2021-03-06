No matter how tech-savvy you are, some computer problems will stump you. Whether it’s a malfunctioning RJ-45 port or a correcting a vcruntime140.dll error, there are times you need help fast.

The good news is that there are websites that provide fast and knowledgeable help to troubleshoot and correct almost any PC error you encounter. Some are paid services, but others provide help free of charge. These are some of the best remote computer repair options on the web.

Reddit is a treasure trove of information on a variety of subjects, and the Tech Support subreddit is one of the best in terms of solving even the most difficult computer errors. Search the subreddit for your problem before you post. Users have run into almost every issue imaginable and have posted the solutions online.

If you can’t find an answer to your problem, there is an extensive Wiki that covers most basic problems. There’s also the Knowledge Base, an extensive series of guides written by experts. If that doesn’t provide answers, post a question in the subreddit and wait for answers.

If the problem is more immediate, there is a Discord you can use where experienced people hang out. They are willing to help you find a solution or answer more complicated questions so that you can repair your computer as easily as possible.

Geek Squad is one of the most well-known repair services on the market, and a staple of any Best Buy you visit. That said, the Geek Squad remote computer support is incredibly effective, with affordable pricing despite the level of service received.

Plans start at just $9.99 per month, or users can invest in a $199.99 annual membership that covers a wide range of problems. Geek Squad offers in-store, at-home, and remote repair services, and if you register for the Total Tech Support plan it includes an internet security software suite.

Geek Squad connects to your PC through a secure connection and allows you to disconnect at any point you feel uncomfortable with what the technician is doing. After an evaluation, the tech will let you know what needs to be done in order to repair or speed up your machine.

The technicians handle the process for you, which means you don’t have to sit around and wait. You can get up and walk away and come back to your machine later. When the technician is done, they will leave you a note or email you a summary of the repairs that were made.

While Geek Squad specializes in remote virus removal, installing antivirus software, tuning up your PC, and ensuring you have proper internet security, the service is invaluable when it comes to accessing computers that have been locked down due to viruses and malware.

ITSatisfy is a popular website for repairing problems with tablets, laptops, and desktop PCs. The remote computer repair website offers a toll-free helpline to help diagnose what the problem might be. You can also live chat with a technician at any time if you’re a night owl and work on your PC when everyone else is asleep.

Actual repair services do cost, however. ITSatisfy charges $99.99 for a one-time PC fix, or annual unlimited support services for $199.99. The website can help with everything from setup and installation to network and router support.

ITSatisfy is available to both US- and UK-based customers. If you have a bit of technical know-how, the team’s answers to your question can be just the information you need to correct the problem yourself without taking your machine into a shop.

GeeksOnSite is an all-in-one service that offers both in-person and remote technical support. The company offers service in most major cities across the US, but if all you need is technical support, the service is affordable and fast.

GeeksOnSite charges $179 for a one-time fee or a monthly rate of $24.95. A technician will watch what you do on your PC through a secure connection with 256-bit encryption. This is a great option for users trying to solve a software-based problem or tweak a setting they do not understand.

With the remote service, GeeksOnSite will also perform a “system tune up” where they scan your computer for viruses, malware, and other potential problems. They also clean temporary files and defrag your hard drive to improve the overall performance of your computer.

While GeeksOnSite isn’t the most affordable option out there (especially with on-site services starting at $99 per hour), it is an effective one that will see your computer in working order.

GeekBuddy is similar to GeeksOnSite, but serves as a more budget-friendly option. The website offers 24/7 support and free problem diagnosis. According to the site, they have more than 99% customer satisfaction with more than 25 million previous customers.

GeekBuddy offers 24/7 technical support to users in the United States and Canada. The service is entirely remote. Technicians connect to your PC through a secure connection to troubleshoot problems and make repairs as needed. You can also speak to a technician through live chat to work on hardware-focused problems.

While diagnosis is free, the repair service costs $69.99 for a one-time fix. You can also invest in a service that covers three separate machines for $109.99, or a complete coverage option that includes 50 GB of secure cloud storage for $169.99 per year.

These five remote computer repair services offer a wide variety of repair services and technical support. You can mix and match, too–use one service to diagnose what a problem might be and attempt to repair it yourself, and then use your favorite service to perform repairs you cannot handle.

Whatever the situation, you no longer have to leave home to get the repair help you need. The internet is a treasure trove of computer repair and technical support, all at your fingertips.