Roblox is one of the most popular online games, especially among the younger demographics. It gives players the ability to not only play games, but also to create their own. It’s both an entertainment and a creation platform.

When you are making content for others, your name matters. If you signed up for Roblox and chose a less-than-fortunate username, you can change your display name at any time. This feature appeared in February 2021, but was quickly retracted when users began to abuse it. Now it has returned and you can take full advantage of it.

How to Change Your Username in Roblox

Roblox is user-friendly and its account settings page is a perfect example. The user can access and tweak the relevant options in the account with ease. Here’s how to change your username and your display name.

Log into Roblox.

Select the Settings icon in the top-right corner and choose Settings.

Select the pencil icon beside your username.

You are required to spend 1,000 Robox, the digital currency of the game, in order to change your username. Enter your desired new username and your account password.

Select Buy.

If successful, another prompt appears that says Successfully changed username. Select Okay.

You can change your username as often as you want, but be aware that every change costs 1,000 Robux. You will see a list of all of your previous usernames under the Account Settings menu. However, changing your display name costs nothing.

How to Change Your Display Name in Roblox

Your display name is how the rest of the players in the game see you. You can change this name for free once every seven days. This allows players to try on a lot of different personas until they find the name that best fits them. Here’s how.

Log into Roblox.

Select the Settings icon in the top-right corner and choose Settings.

Select the pencil icon beside your display name.

Enter your new display name and select Save.

Your new display name will take the place of your old one. While your username has to be unique, your display name can be shared with another user.

Name Change Restrictions

Although Roblox makes it easy to change your username at will, there are a few restrictions you have to bear in mind.

You can’t choose a username that’s in use by another account.

You can’t swap usernames with an alternate account.

You won’t receive a discounted cost for making a small change to your username, like changing capitalization.

Other players can still see your previous usernames, so you can’t change your name to hide from another player.

Your account creation date will remain the same throughout the changes.

Although you can’t hide your previous usernames from other players, there is a benefit to Roblox storing them. You can easily swap back to a previous username from the menu, but bear in mind that it will still cost 1,000 Robux no matter what.

Usernames must also pass human and automated filters for appropriateness. While automated filters will catch obvious obscenities, human reviewers will note anyone that tries to circumvent the filters. Doing so can result in a ban.

How to Buy Robux

Robux is the digital currency in the world of Roblox. It’s used to pay for username changes, as well as avatar accessories and in-game upgrades. There are several ways to purchase this currency in-game.

Log into Roblox.

Select the Robux tab.

You can purchase Robux directly or pay a monthly subscription which yields a better value. Select one of the following options.

Select between Credit Card, Debit Card, Paypal, Roblox Gift Card, or Other payment methods.

Select Continue.

Follow the on-screen prompts to enter your credit card or Paypal information and finalize the purchase. If you attempt to change your username and do not have enough Robux to make the purchase, the menu will ask if you would like to purchase the necessary amount of Robux.

Roblox is a kid-appropriate game; in fact, some surveys suggest that more than 50% of kids under the age of 16 have played Roblox at some point in the past year. The game is poised to take the place of Minecraft and become a phenomenon, which makes it worth checking out.