The Kanban method of project management has become increasingly popular over the years. It allows you to break down a project into stages and manage the workflows and tasks within those stages.

The nice thing about the Kanban process is that it can be used for any size project, by teams or individuals, and for personal or business situations.

Table of Contents

If you’re interested in managing your next project, large or small, look at these best free online Kanban boards.

About Kanban Boards

What makes the Kanban methodology shine is what’s called a Kanban board. This visual representation lets you see the entire project with its phases broken down. You then move tasks or flows to different stages as the project progresses.

These free tools provide you with customizable lists (or stages) in a column format where each column contains cards for the tasks. They also offer drag and drop for their board view, making managing tasks a breeze.

Because each tool gives you the structure and essential features you need in web-based Kanban software, we’ll look at what makes each stand out.

Trello is one of the most popular online Kanban tools, suitable for individuals and teams. For over a decade, Trello has provided users with a solid system interface, helpful new features, and enhancements to take managing a project to the next level.

Customize your board background, create multiple workspaces, and enjoy intuitive navigation and interface.

Notable Features

Multiple views including timeline, calendar, dashboard, and table

Cards for tasks with assignees, deadlines, reminders, checklists, and comments

Attachments and uploads for files and images

Search and filter features

Team collaboration with comments and mentions

Automations with the Butler tool for moving lists, scheduling assignments, and more

Integrations with apps like Confluence, Slack, Evernote, Google Drive, and Dropbox

Availability: Use it on the Web, Windows and Mac desktop, Android, iPhone, and iPad mobile devices, Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari.

Pricing: Free with paid subscription plans for additional features including unlimited boards, custom fields, dashboard, timeline, calendar views, and more.

Asana is another terrific choice for a Kanban tool. For team environments, you have a section to see just your tasks, add favorites, and view your inbox for recent activities.

For individuals, you can see your tasks in list, board, or calendar view so that you’re always on top of the next task. Plus, you can add sections for great customization.

Notable Features

Unlimited projects, tasks, messages, activity logs, and file storage (100 MB per file)

Multiple views including board, list, and calendar as well as a timeline

Project brief and overview

Collaboration with comments, messaging, and announcements

Tasks with assignees, due dates, subtasks, and sections

Attachments for both tasks and projects

Integrations with popular tools and services like Slack, Google Drive, Dropbox, GitHub, and more

Availability: Use it on the Web, Windows and Mac desktop, Android, iPhone, and iPad mobile devices, and Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari.

Pricing: Free with paid subscription plans for additional features including unlimited dashboards, forms, reporting for unlimited projects, custom fields, and more.

With handy premade lists, intuitive navigation, and plenty of customization, Monday is a solid agile project management tool.

The cards in the columns are expanded just enough to see the necessary details. When you add in the filter and sort options, you can view exactly what you need on your board.

Notable Features

Over 200 templates in various industries

More than 30 column types for customization

File attachments and uploads with search ability

Multiple views including timeline, calendar, and Gantt

Collaboration with comments, chat integration, and mentions

Unlimited automation recipes for notifications, assignees, statuses, and more

Integrations with over 40 tools and services including Slack, Dropbox, Microsoft Excel, Google Drive, and others

Availability: Use it on the Web, Windows and Mac desktop, Android, iPhone, and iPad mobile devices, and Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari.

Pricing: Free for up to two seats and then paid subscription plans for additional features, including unlimited items, increased file storage, dashboard and calendar views, and more.

With MeisterTask, you’ll see a helpful dashboard when you sign in that gives a nice overview of your items. You can see your agenda and review reports for project activities.

You can add a task, see your existing tasks, view your notifications, or perform a search with the buttons across the top. MeisterTask has an attractive and easy-to-use interface for both personal and business use.

Notable Features

Unlimited, collapsible sections

Project filters and timelines

Dashboard and agenda views

Automations for repeated workflows

Task due dates, time tracking, attachments, tags, and recurring tasks

Custom fields for cards

Reports for progress and time tracking

Availability: Use it on the Web, Windows and Mac desktop, Android, iPhone, and iPad mobile devices, Apple Watch, andChrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, and Safari.

Pricing: Free for up to three projects and then paid subscription plans for additional features, including unlimited projects, recurring tasks, multiple checklists, and more.

With Wrike, you can customize your colors and main purpose from the get-go, making the interface work for you and your team members.

You’ll also like the convenience of accessing your to-do list, starred tasks, and items created by you right from the left-hand navigation.

Notable Features

Customizable dashboards

Templates for marketing, IT, operations, and creative teams

Shareable team calendars

Multiple views like list, board, table, and files

Convert comments and chats into tasks and projects

Integrations and connections with over 400 applications

Automation options and workflows

Availability: Use it on the Web, Windows and Mac desktop, Android, iPhone, and iPad mobile devices, and Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari.

Pricing: Free with paid subscription plans for additional features, including shareable dashboards, interactive Gantt charts, custom workflows, and more.

ClickUp is a service that offers many features in addition to its Kanban boards. Take advantage of Gantt charts, dashboards, mind maps, forms, and to-do lists.

You can also check out webinars, get help with coaching, visit the ClickUp blog, or listen to the podcast.

Notable Features

Nested subtasks and checklists for task dependencies

Multiple views such as list, board, box, and calendar

Additional functions in the form of “ClickApps” to customize and automate tasks

Integration with over 1,000 popular tools and services

Team collaboration via email, chat, comments, and proofing

Time management features including tracking, estimates, and reporting

Availability: Use it on the Web, Windows, Mac, and Linux desktop, Android, iPhone, and iPad mobile devices, and Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari.

Pricing: Free with paid subscription plans for additional features including unlimited storage, dashboards, integrations, Gantt charts, and custom fields, agile reporting, and more.

Manage Any Project With Ease

Maybe you’re an individual looking to improve your productivity or a team leader seeking reliable project management software using the Kanban method. Either way, these online tools provide free plans along with subscriptions, access from multiple platforms, and the ease-of-use you’ll appreciate.

Wondering if the Kanban method is for you? Check out these tools to measure your productivity to see if it’s time for a change!