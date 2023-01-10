Since its release in 2011, Minecraft has become the best-selling video game of all time, with over 238 million copies sold and nearly 140 million monthly active players across several platforms, including PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices.

Minecraft players explore a virtually infinite world, mining raw materials, crafting tools and items, and building structures and machines. This tutorial will cover everything you need to know to make a campfire in Minecraft.

Table of Contents

What is a Minecraft Campfire?

Campfires were added to Minecraft in Version 1.14 – the Village & Pillage update.

They are blocks you can use to cook raw food items, pacify bees, or act as a source of light. You can also use them to create smoke signals or as trap blocks.

The campfire block also has a dimmer variant with turquoise flames called the soul campfire, which deals more damage than a regular campfire and repels Piglins.

How to Craft a Campfire in Minecraft

Here are the three steps you need to take to create a campfire:

1. Make a Crafting Table

If you haven’t already, make a crafting table. Punch or use an ax on any tree to harvest wood. In your inventory, put one wood block into the crafting grid to make four wooden planks. Put the wooden planks into all slots of the crafting grid to make a crafting table.

Place the crafting table anywhere to use it.

2. Gather Your Materials

Here is what you will need to make one campfire:

Three wooden blocks. You can also use stripped wooden logs, stripped wood, and hyphae. Three wooden sticks. You can craft these by putting one wooden plank in the center of the crafting grid and another below. These also drop from dead trees, or you can find them while fishing. One piece of coal or charcoal. You can mine coal ore with a pickaxe or smelt wood. You can also find these in mob drops or chests.

3. Craft the Campfire

Go to the crafting table and place the blocks according to the following crafting recipe:

Place coal or charcoal in the center of the second row of the crafting grid. Put a stick above and on either side of the coal/charcoal. Now place three logs along the bottom row.

Voila! You now have a campfire.

How to Craft a Soul Campfire in Minecraft

Here are the four steps you need to take to create a soul campfire:

1. Make a Crafting Table

If you haven’t already, make a crafting table as described above. Place the crafting table anywhere to use it.

2. Gather Your Materials

Here is what you will need to make one soul campfire:

Three wooden blocks. Stripped wooden logs, stripped wood, and hyphae will also work. Three wooden sticks. Craft these by placing two wooden logs vertically on the crafting table. One block of soul sand or soul soil. You can mine soul sand in the Nether below Y=34 and soul soil in the soul soil biome.

3. Craft the Soul Campfire

Go to the crafting table. Place the soul sand or soul soil in the center of the crafting grid. Put a stick above and on either side of the soul sand/soil. Now place three logs along the bottom.

4. Light the Campfire

When you place your Minecraft campfire, it should light automatically. Campfires will go out if splashed with a water bottle. You can manually light campfires by using or dispensing flint and steel on them, shooting them with a flaming arrow, or using or dispensing fire charges, blaze fireballs, and ghast projectiles.

Other Ways to Obtain Campfires

While crafting a campfire is relatively easy, you can also get campfires other ways. For example, campfires spawn in Taiga and Snow Taiga villages. If you come across a campfire, you can mine them without a tool (but an ax will be faster) and place them where you like. You can also buy them from villagers in exchange for emeralds.

