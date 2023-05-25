When you begin collecting trading cards, it’s only a matter of time before your trading card collection can start getting out of hand. Once you have a lot of cards, organizing them becomes difficult and time-consuming. Even more time-consuming can be attempting to estimate the value of your collection, taking hours to look up the value of singular cards over and over again.

To fix these issues, one solution is to download a trading card collection app. These apps allow you to scan in your cards, keep them all organized in one spot, and many of them will even value your cards and collection as a whole. This is a much more efficient option than trying to physically organize and value cards yourself. In this article we’ve listed the best of these trading card tracker apps to help you keep them all in one place.

Table of Contents

1. Collectr

Collectr is one of the top apps for organizing your trading card collection. To add a card, you first select from the many different trading card games available on Collectr’s database, which includes Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic the Gathering, and more. From there you can search for the exact card you own and add it to your portfolio.

In the portfolio section of the app, you can look through all the cards you own and sort them through multiple filters, including price, TCG line, name, and more. You can tap on an individual card to see its value. Collectr also has a marketplace tab where you can search for and buy trading cards through eBay and other sites.

Download Collectr for iOS

Download Collectr for Android

2. CollX

If you’re a sports card collector, CollX is a great app to try out. You can scan your cards, add them to your collection on the app, as well as see other’s collections. You can buy and sell cards through the app too, making it an easy way to offload some cards in your collection.

It’s also a great app for connecting with like-minded card collectors, allowing you to follow other’s activity and even message other users. For sports card collectors, CollX should be one of the first you check out.

Download CollX for iOS

Download CollX for Android

3. Cardbase

Another useful app for sports card collectors is Cardbase. You can add cards to your in-app collection by either searching for it, scanning it, or adding a full set of cards you may own. Cardbase also allows you to browse cards to add them to your Favorites, allowing you to find cards you may want to buy next. If there’s a card you’re really interested in, you can add it to your Watchlist, which allows you to track the card’s availability and value.

You can also find Pokemon cards on the app, however the main focus on Cardbase is sports cards. You can buy cards from other users as well as sell cards yourself. You can even see the current value of your collection as a whole. Overall, Cardbase is the perfect app for card collectors looking to organize and value their collection.

Download Cardbase for iOS

Download Cardbase for Android

4. Poke TCG

This app from Dragon Shield allows you to scan in your Pokemon cards and organize your collection easily. You can sort cards into decks, create a wishlist and trade list, and see all your cards in your inventory, which can be sorted into folders. In your inventory, you can also see the value of your cards.

You can also pay for a premium version of the app which allows for an ad-free experience, card price charts, and more. You can get a yearly subscription for $29.99 a year, or a monthly subscription at $2.99 a month. Also, besides an app for Pokemon cards, Dragon Shield also has apps for Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Flesh and Blood cards.

Download Poke TCG Scanner for iOS

Download Poke TCG Scanner for Android

Organize Your Card Collections With These Apps

All of these apps listed are great choices if you need to organize a card collection, no matter what kinds you’re into. What these apps are especially good for too, is finding other card collectors to connect with and buy and sell cards. It’s a great way to easily stay involved with a card collecting community no matter where you are.

What kind of cards do you collect? Let us know in the comments.