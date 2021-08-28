Bollywood movies are slowly going mainstream in many markets outside of India. More people want to know where they can watch Bollywood movies online for free or with minimal fees while still being legal.

If you want to watch Hindi movies online free or at a reasonable price, we have compiled the best sites to cater to your Bollywood film cravings.

With an extensive collection of Hindi movies, Disney+ Hotstar is the most popular Indian over-the-top streaming service.

The platform’s free content is easy to access and doesn’t have a multi-step sign-up process that most of its competitors employ. You can immediately watch any TV episode or movie on their website, provided that it’s not under the category of Premium content.

Furthermore, the popular streaming service also has access to English content and eight regional languages other than Hindi. The Disney-owned platform also has neatly separated each film into their respective sections, making it easier to search the type of movie you like.

Aside from TV shows and movies, you can also watch live sporting events such as kabaddi, cricket, football, and much more. If you want to have an ad-free and uninterrupted service, you can subscribe to their Premium account for a monthly fee of Rs. 199 or an annual fee of Rs. 999.

However, subscribers outside India have to pay a hefty fee of $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually since the terms of service are different for their markets abroad. You can also use Disney Plus to access most, but not all, of Hotstar’s content.

MX Player is one of the first streaming services that featured a large inventory of Bollywood films.

Aside from Bollywood movies, this popular Android media player also hosts English movies with Hindi dubs. Their content is available in five other Indian languages, including Punjabi, Bengali, and Gujarati.

You can watch all these Hindi films and shows without signing up. The site’s user interface is relatively clean and even includes a dark mode. Their content is also sorted out according to language and genre.

The website also has an MX Original series which you can watch for free. However, MX player’s large database of films and TV shows makes it harder to browse since there is too much stuff going on the screen.

If you don’t mind paying a small fee for streaming Bollywood films and other Hindi language videos, then SonyLiv is perfect for you. The website also hosts a few Indian TV channels while having a vast collection of free and premium content.

The user doesn’t have to sign up on the platform when watching most of its free videos. However, you need to pay a subscription fee if you want to view their Premium content.

Fortunately, SonyLiv has one of the cheapest plans among streaming sites beginning at Rs. 199 (roughly $2.69) a year for its Special plan and Rs. 299 ( about $4.04) per month for the Premium.

SonyLiv also allows you to purchase pay-per-view events such as boxing matches directly on their platform. However, the main downside of SonyLIv is that it’s only available in India. If you live abroad, you will need to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to gain access.

Zee5 is your best bet for a wide back-catalog for Bollywood movies. If you want to watch old-school Hindi films, then this platform is your first choice. While they are known for their retro content, Zee5 also has a vast collection of new Hindi movies across all genres.

The great thing about Zee5 is you don’t have to sign up to start viewing their free content. However, those with a Premium badge require a subscription in their affordable plans for you to view them.

In terms of streaming speed, Zee5 is consistently fast and doesn’t have any lag or interruption. Moreover, the website’s layout and interface are user-friendly.

Zee5’s premium plan costs Rs 499 ($84 a year) a year, giving you access to more than 200 web series and over 4,500 movies.

If you want to watch Bollywood movies while on the move, then Airtel Xstream got you covered. As one of India’s most extensive telecommunication services, Airtel has a movie app that allows you to watch movies and TV series in the Hindi language.

Airtel also gives you access to a wide range of HD channels to watch the news, shows, and other content for a reasonable subscription plan of Rs. 999 (about $13.48). Their platform combines OTT and Satellite TV content and is compatible with other streaming sites like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Moreover, some of their popular content is free if you are already an Airtel user. Airtel also allows offline viewing once you have downloaded a film or video into your smartphone.

YouTube is the first thing that pops into your mind when you think of watching videos online. Unsurprisingly, this pioneering entertainment platform also hosts many Bollywood movies and shows if you know the channels where they are posted.

The great thing about YouTube is that you can stream any videos for free even without an account. You can select the film’s video quality and even turn on the subtitles when needed. Furthermore, you can save a Bollywood movie to the Watch Later section if you have other urgent activities.

However, not every channel that streams free Hindi movies on YoTube is technically “legal.” As such, you may want to check the copyright status of the content before watching them.

Some of the legitimate Hindi channels on YouTube include Rajshri, Goldmines Telefilms, and Shemaroo movies.

Stream type is a no-frills free streaming service that allows you to watch Bollywood films and other shows in the Hindi language. The website does not require you to fill any form and will enable you to stream the video right away.

Aside from Indian TV shows and films, you can also watch anime and other multimedia produced worldwide. The video quality is decent, and the streaming speed is relatively acceptable. However, there are many advertisements on the website which can easily distract your watching experience.

Furthermore, the website is prone to occasional errors on the server’s end. Hence, you might encounter some episodes or films missing even when the stream is posted on the website. Overall, it’s a great site to watch Bollywood films if you don’t mind being bothered by ads every few minutes.

Couch Potato Mode On

Watching Bollywood movies is one of the best ways to entertain yourself in the comforts of your own home. With lots of streaming services to choose from, you can watch Bollywood movies online free or with the subscription plan of your choice.

If you want to watch Hindi movies online for free on other websites that are not on this list, we suggest you first check the copyright status of that film.