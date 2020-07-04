Playing games online is a great way to take your mind off work or studies or just kill a few hours of time when you feel like it. You can play something light and simple like the hidden Google games, or you can choose something more challenging like escape the room games online.

Yes, the popular “find a way out of the room in Xx minutes by solving puzzles” games are also available online. You can play them solo, or host a Zoom meeting with your friends and enjoy looking for clues together.

Have a look at our list of the best free escape room games online that we categorized by interests. Choose one that suits your mood the most, or play them all one by one.

Best Escape Room Games For Fantasy Lovers

Hogwarts Digital Escape Room is the perfect pick for any fantasy lover and especially for the Harry Potter fans. This free escape room game online is packed with the themed references that any Potterhead will appreciate. You’ll also get plenty of fun visuals, such as pictures and clips from the Harry Potter movies.

There’s an option to play individually, as a group, or even compete against other users.

Baba Yaga is also a great escape room game online for the fans of magical spells. The main character here is the witch from Russian folklore – Baba Yaga – who even makes an appearance in the game a few times. You’re kidnapped and have to find a way out of her hut by solving riddles, feeding her pets, and casting spells.

Baba Yaga is a good pick for someone who values a good picture over the contents of the game.

Note: Playing this and some other games on our list requires Flash enabled in your browser.

Released first in 2001, The Mystery Of Time And Space is considered a pioneer of escape room games online.

When you start the game in a simple room with just a few objects, it’s hard to predict the supernatural plot twists yet to come. Some questions might stay unanswered even when you complete this game. A great option for sci-fi fans.

For Gaming Fans

Minecraft is not like any game you’ve ever played before. Whether you’re a big fan or just a beginner, this free Minecraft-themed digital escape room won’t leave you disappointed.

The game is full of math riddles, pictures and videos that all resemble everyone’s favorite Minecraft style.

For those who are into labyrinths and finding the right paths, we recommend trying The Doors escape room game. It has rooms and doors – nothing less and nothing more. Your goal here is to go back and forth, find and solve all the clues, and figure a way out.

If you like thriller and murder mystery, Murder Escape is the game for you. First thing you discover when starting the game is a pool of blood oozing from under the door. You have to find all the clues and get out of the room before the police get there.

Pay attention to all the instructions in the beginning of the game. Otherwise you might have some difficulties figuring out the gameplay.

Escape Room Games Online For Those Working From Home

Whether you’re already working from home or just started looking for an online job to make that happen, this escape the room game will hit the spot for you.

See how fast you can solve the riddles and find the way out of the boring office room that you’re trapped in.

Does your office sometimes feel like prison? In this free escape room game, your character, Henry Stickman, has been wrongfully accused of a bank robbery. Your job is to get him out. Depending what items you use and which paths you take, you will either escape or end up back in the cell.

Escaping The Prison is a fun story with a variety of outcomes and beautiful stick figure animation as well.

For the old school lovers, our next entry is the Crimson Room escape room game online. What may seem as a simple setting and gameplay is actually one of the most engaging and fun escape room games on our list.

Needless to say, if you’re not attentive enough, after a few aimless spins around this art house-style apartment, you’ll hate this crimson room more than you hated that boring office you used to work in.

Family-Friendly Escape Room Games Online

If you’re looking for a game to play with your kids or your family, try the Shrek Themed Escape Room. It’s a free escape the room game with a simple interface and visuals based on the all-time favorite animated Shrek movie.

Ant Hill Trap can be a great educational game for your kids. The graphics and music are child-friendly, and the game plot is endearing. It’s a great way to introduce your children to the world of escape room games.

If you’re looking for a variety of family-friendly digital escape room games, visit Neutral’s website. There are over a dozen escape the room games on the site that feature different style rooms with a variety of puzzles.

The games come in different difficulty levels, from one to four stars, so you can choose the one you feel you can tackle. The Xmas Escape series will make for a good introduction into escape the room games for your kids.

Other Games You Can Play Online

Not every day is the Escape The Room game day. Sometimes you just want to relax and play something less mind-provoking and more silly and fun. For those days, playing Cards Against Humanity online will be just perfect. Though if you’re looking to escalate the challenge, go for intellectual games like Scrabble instead.

Have you ever played an Escape Room game online? What was the most interesting riddle you came across in that game? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.