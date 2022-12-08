If you’re not fond of your TikTok username, you can choose something you like better. Here, we’ll show you how to change your TikTok username in the mobile app and on the web.

About Changing Your Username on TikTok

Here are a few things to keep in mind if you’re considering picking a new TikTok username:

Table of Contents

You can only change your username once every 30 days.

You must pick a unique username that only contains letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. You cannot have a period at the end of the username.

Changing your username also changes your profile link.

Changing your username removes the verification if you have a verified TikTok account. In this case, you can contact TikTok support for assistance in changing your username.

Change Your TikTok Username in the Mobile App

You can easily change your username in the TikTok app on Android or iPhone on your profile page.

Open TikTok and sign in if necessary. Go to the Profile tab at the bottom. Tap Edit profile . Select your current Username . Type your new handle in the Username box. You’ll see a green checkmark if the one you pick is available. Tap Save to finish and use the arrow on the top left to exit.

Change Your TikTok Username on the Website

If you use TikTok on your computer, you can change your username on the TikTok website in just a few steps.

Visit TikTok.com and sign in. Select your profile icon on the top right and select View Profile . On your profile page, choose Edit Profile .

Type your new handle in the Username box of the pop-up window. If the name is available, you’ll see a green checkmark. Select Save to keep the new username.

Picking out a TikTok username that suits you better is easy in the app or on the web. For more, take a look at how to get featured on TikTok’s “For You” page with our step-by-step guide.