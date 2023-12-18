Anyone can create an account on TikTok, without verifying their age. However, if you want to change your age or birthday in the app, that’s a different matter. TikTok’s official stance is that you must be aged 13 or older to create an account, as some content on the app isn’t suitable for younger children and has been the subject of controversy after trending challenges have led to teenagers injuring themselves or others.

For this reason, if you want to change your age on TikTok, you’ll need to prove that you’re the age you’re claiming. We’ll show you how to change your age on TikTok if you entered it incorrectly when you set up your account.

How to Change Your Age on TikTok

If you’re wondering how to change your birthday on TikTok, or your age, the answer is that you can’t do this manually in the app or using TikTok on PC. It’s possible to change your username in the app, but if you want to change your age — for example, if you entered your date of birth incorrectly when you set up your account — then you’ll need to contact customer support to do this.

How to Change Age on TikTok by Contacting Customer Support

It’s easy to reach out to TikTok customer support to change your age or date of birth, and here’s how to do that:

Launch the TikTok app and tap Profile in the bottom right. Tap the three stacked lines icon in the top right corner of your profile. Select Settings and Privacy . Scroll down to Support and About and tap Report a Problem .

Under Topics , tap Account and Profile . Select Editing Profile , then tap Other .

Choose Need More Help . Now, write a message explaining you want to change your birthday. Once you’re done, tap Submit to send the message to customer support.

It may take a few days to receive a response from customer support. When you’re contacted by the support team, the representative will ask to see a government-issued ID to prove your birthday and age. You’ll need to provide this for customer support to update your birthday and age on TikTok.

What if TikTok Support Won’t Update My Date of Birth?

Unfortunately, if you can’t provide a valid ID, your birthday and age will not be updated. If TikTok customer support refuses to change your birthday or age, you can always delete your account and create a new one with the correct birthday.

What Is Age Restriction on TikTok?

TikTok age restriction allows parents or guardians to filter out content that may not be suitable for younger viewers. Here’s how to set up Restricted Mode on TikTok:

Launch the TikTok app and go to your profile. Tap the three stacked lines icon at the top right. Tap Settings and Privacy. Scroll down and tap Content Preferences . Tap Restricted Mode .

Tap Turn On . Create a four-digit passcode to set up Restricted Mode, then tap Next. Confirm your passcode and tap Set .

To turn off Restricted Mode, follow steps 1 through 5, then tap Turn Off and enter your passcode, and tap Next .

It’s not as simple as you might think to change your age or birthday on TikTok, which is why it’s so important to enter these details correctly — and honestly — when setting up your account. As you can see, it is possible to change these details, but you’ll need to reach out to customer support and provide ID to prove your date of birth and age. It may take a while for the support team to respond to you and action your request, and if you can’t provide ID, you might need to delete your TikTok account and create a new one.