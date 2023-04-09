Snapchat Plus is a feature that was introduced to the social media platform Snapchat in 2022, and since then it has gained some popularity. You may have seen it being advertised yourself within the Snapchat app. This is essentially a premium subscription version of Snapchat that provides subscribers access to a wide range of features, including those yet to be released to general Snapchat users.

If you’re debating whether or not to get a Snapchat Plus subscription, it’s a good idea to become familiar with the pricing, added features, and other aspects of the premium program before diving in. From there, you can make the choice on your own if Snapchat Plus seems beneficial to you.

Table of Contents

Snapchat Plus Features

When you become a Snapchat Plus user, you’ll get access to a whole host of exclusive features. Below are some of these perks and how they will change your Snapchat experience.

Best Friends Forever

With this feature, you have the ability to pin anyone in your Snapchat friends list as a #1 BFF. This means they’ll have the Best Friend emoji signifier and will pop up first in your chat feed. You’ll be the only one able to see this, as well.

Friend Solar System

This feature sets up your friend list as a sort of solar system. Typically on Snapchat you will have eight people who are your closest friends, meaning you interact with them the most often. The Friend Solar System can show you how often you and your friend interact in comparison to their other top friends.

Story Rewatch Indicator

With the Story Rewatch Indicator feature, you’ll be able to see how many times your Snapchat story has been rewatched by your friends. This number is shown next to a small peeking eyes emoji. This feature works for any public, private, or shared story. You’ll only be able to see the total number of rewatches, and not who specifically rewatched the story.

Priority Story Replies

If you ever respond to a Snapchat creator’s story, the Priority Story Replies feature will put your reply closer to the top. This will make it more likely that the creator will respond back to you, as it’ll more likely be one of the first they see.

Custom Notification Sounds

This feature allows you to set custom sounds to play when you get a notification from a certain friend or group chat, or when someone is typing.

My AI

My AI is Snapchat’s iteration of an AI chat bot. You receive access to it as a Snapchat Plus subscriber. This feature was built with OpenAI using ChatGPT. It can help you answer questions, give advice, help with planning, and more.

Subscription Prices of Snapchat Plus

Of course, one of the most important factors going into the decision to subscribe to Snapchat Plus is likely the price point. To get access to all the features Snapchat Plus provides, there are a couple options for payment. First, you can pay monthly at $3.99 per month. If you’d rather pay in one lump sum for a year, you can do this for $29.99 and save some money.

Subscriptions, just as they can be bought in the app, can also be canceled, so you don’t have to commit to a certain amount of time. If you buy a subscription for one month and cancel before the month is over, you’ll still have access to Snapchat Plus until the month runs out. The same goes for a year subscription.

Should You Get Snapchat Plus?

The final decision as to whether you should invest in Snapchat Plus might depend the most on how much you use the app and how important it is to you as a mode of communication. For those who just use Snapchat to talk to some friends and share stories every so often, the extra price of paying for Snapchat Plus may not be warranted.

However, if you tend to prioritize using Snapchat as your main method of communication with friends, use it to follow your favorite Snapchat creators, or it’s just one of your favorite social media apps to use, it could be worth it. Especially the fact it’s not too expensive for either a single month or a year, it wouldn’t hurt to try it out once and see how you like it.

Snapchat Plus And Your Snapchat Experience

Snapchat Plus does provide quite a lot of new features for those who enjoy using Snapchat often. However, it also doesn’t impede upon typical Snapchat use and there aren’t any major features blocked behind a paywall due to Snapchat Plus. So, it can be a hit or miss depending on how often you personally use Snapchat and how much of a priority it is for you.