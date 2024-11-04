WhatsApp Introduces “Custom Lists” for Better Chat Filtering

WhatsApp’s latest feature, Custom Lists, permits the creation of custom categories for chat filtering. Previously, WhatsApp had only three chat filters: Unread, Favorites, and Groups. These filters were uneditable, so users could only filter conversations by preassigned categories.

With Custom List, WhatsApp users can create new categories and sort chats using custom filters. For instance, you can create a “Work” custom list for work-only chats or groups. That allows you to quickly sort and find conversations with your coworkers at the tap of a button. If you’re using WhatsApp Business, creating dedicated lists for “Enquiries,” “Suppliers,” or “Refunds” helps you better organize conversations.

The WhatsApp filter bar (below the search box) will now carry a plus (+) icon. Tapping the icon creates a new custom list synchronized across your devices. Custom lists can have alphabets, numbers, symbols, or emojis in their titles.

You can rename or delete a list by long-pressing it (in the filter tab) and choosing List name or Delete list, respectively. You’ll find more management options for custom lists in the WhatsApp Settings menu (Menu > Settings > Lists). Say you want to reorder your custom lists on the filter tab; you can only do so from the Lists settings menu.

WhatsApp allows a maximum of 20 custom lists per user/account. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp added the upper limit to prevent the app’s interface from “becoming cluttered with too many filters.”

Custom Lists are private, which means only you can see and manage your custom list. The feature joins the slew of new additions (Story Mentions, Cloud-Based Contacts, etc.) to the instant messaging platform. According to WhatsApp, custom lists will be available to all users in the coming weeks. The feature will likely roll out with an app update, so ensure WhatsApp is up-to-date on your device.