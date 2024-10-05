Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

WhatsApp status is now more intimate with “Status Likes” and “Private Mentions.” The latest WhatsApp update lets users like a contact’s status or mention people in a status they create. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform Beta-tested these features for weeks before the global rollout. Status likes and mentions are live in the WhatsApp mobile and web applications.

Users can like status by tapping the heart icon next to the reply box. When you like a status, a green heart icon—only visible to the creator—appears next to your name in the status viewer list. Like Instagram Stories, WhatsApp won’t have a counter for status likes. This means that creators won’t see the total number of viewers who liked their status. You’ll have to count your status likes manually to get that figure.

WhatsApp is also letting users mention up to five people on a status. When you’re mentioned in a status, WhatsApp privately notifies you (of the mention) in the “Chats” tab.

You can edit and share a status you’re mentioned in with your audience. However, WhatsApp hides the creator’s identity for privacy purposes. People viewing the reshared status (or other people mentioned in the same status) won’t know that you were mentioned.

Interestingly, WhatsApp says anyone can mention you in a status, even people not in your contacts. For instance, people you share a Group or Community with can mention you in a status. Blocking or reporting someone stops them from mentioning you. Alternatively, archive or mute your chat with the person to stop receiving notifications for status mentions.

Although status likes and private mentions are available to all users, WhatsApp is gradually rolling them out. If you don’t have these features, update WhatsApp on your device and check again.