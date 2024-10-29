WhatsApp Launches Cloud-Based Contact Managment Feature

WhatsApp is introducing a new way for users to save and manage contacts on their devices. The instant messaging platform now lets users create a cloud-based contact list different from their device’s phonebook.

Adding a contact on WhatsApp requires scanning the person’s QR code or saving their phone number to your device. The new feature allows you to add WhatsApp contacts without saving their phone number to your device.

Users can toggle the new “Sync contact to phone” option on the contact creation/addition screen to save contacts exclusively to WhatsApp or locally on their devices.

Source: WhatsApp Blog

Contacts saved to WhatsApp are securely encrypted and saved within the platform using WhatsApp’s new Identify Proof Linked Storage (IPLS) technology. In the event of device change or loss, WhatsApp automatically restores your contact list to your new device.

Additionally, users can access and manage WhatsApp-exclusive contacts across linked devices like WhatsApp Web and desktop apps.

According to WhatsApp, separating personal and business contacts on the same device would be a good use case for a WhatsApp-exclusive contact list. For instance, you can save personal contacts on your phone while business contacts stay on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp says the new feature is a strategic piece of a larger puzzle. Saving contacts to WhatsApp feeds into the company’s long-term plan of letting users save and manage contacts by username—just like Telegram. With usernames, WhatsApp intends to increase privacy by eliminating the need to reveal or share phone numbers.

The new contact syncing option will be available to all WhatsApp users globally in the coming weeks. While you await the feature, ensure you have the latest WhatsApp version installed on your mobile device and computer. Likewise, update your web browser if you use WhatsApp Web.

Check out WhatsApp’s official announcement to learn more about the new approach to contact management.