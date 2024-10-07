Online Tech Tips is reader-supported. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Image credit: Spotify

Spotify’s Offline Backup feature has been in the testing phase for months. The streaming service provider is now rolling out Offline Backup to Premium subscribers using the Spotify Android and iOS app. The feature will also be available on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Spotify designed Offline Backup to keep the music playing, especially when users lose an internet connection. The feature automatically compiles your queued and recently streamed tracks into an “Offline Backup” playlist in the Spotify mobile app.

Table of Contents

Offline Backup doesn’t use any extra data or storage space. That’s because tracks in the playlist already exist on users’ devices as cached data. Say your phone loses internet connectivity while hiking. There are songs in the Spotify “Downloaded” playlist, but you want to listen to something new and different. Offline Backup provides an offline listening alternative.

Unlike Offline Mode, which entails manually downloading songs for internet-free listening, Offline Backup automatically collates songs in your device’s cache and makes them available for offline listening.

To use Offline Backup, you must enable Offline Listening and have listened to more than five songs with an internet connection. An “Offline Backup” card will appear on the “Home” feed when your device is offline. You can add Offline Backup to your library, just like Daylist and other auto-generated playlists. Additionally, Spotify lets you sort the playlist and filter songs by mood, genre, artist, and other options.

Per Spotify, Offline Backup will roll out to Premium users globally this week. Update Spotify to the latest version on your Android and iOS device and wait until it’s available in your region.