Daylist is Spotify’s hyper-personalized and dynamic playlist uniquely modeled after a user’s momentary listening patterns. The entire premise of daylist is that since users are ever-changing, so should their playlists. The feature launched about a year ago to English users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Now, Daylist is available to all Spotify users (Free and Premium subscribers) globally.

Additionally, daylist is also rolling out in these languages: Arabic, Catalan, French (Canada), French (France), German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Mexico), and Turkish. With these updates, non-English listeners can now enjoy Daylist titles in their native languages.

Daylist is accessible in the “Made For You” hub or by searching “daylist” in the mobile, web, or desktop app. Users can also access their daylist via spotify.com/daylist. Daylist playlists are shareable as screenshots, social media stickers, or sharecards with varying background graphics. Interestingly, Spotify says daylists is the second most shared personalized playlist on the streaming platform.

Spotify updates songs in a daylist multiple times daily, and users can see when (the exact time) an update is due. Each daylist comprises niche songs and “microgenres” users typically listen to during specific moments in the day or week. Every daylist also has unique and relatable mood-matching titles that reflect tracks in the playlist.

Check out Spotify’s guide on making the most of daylist. It has quick and easy tutorials on finding, duplicating, sharing, and adding (specific) daylist playlists to your library.