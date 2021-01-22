For most smartphone owners, the audio quality from the built-in speakers may be low and the sound almost never loud enough.

If you want to set different volume levels for individual apps or if your Android device’s volume hardware keys are broken, there are many ways to squeeze more power from the native volume controls. One of these ways is to use a volume booster app.

Whether you’re listening to a podcast or enjoying Netflix with friends, we’ll show you the best volume booster apps for Android to increase the sound level and quality on your device.

Note: Boosting your device’s audio output may damage your headphones, speaker or your hearing.

Best Volume Booster Apps for Android Devices

Pick one app from the choices below and you won’t have to replace your device for the low volume alone.

Precise Volume is a volume booster app that overrides the standard 15 volume steps limit on Android devices with its 100-step volume levels. The app hooks into your phone or tablet’s audio system and gives you more options to control volume.

There are presets that activate when you plug in your headphones, an equalizer with a sound amplifier and bass booster, plus custom volume levels for different apps. On top of more fine-grained control over volume, the app automatically sets volume for you when you need it most.

You can also set volume for different Bluetooth devices, headphones, apps and more. Also, you can set it in such a way that when you plug a device into your device’s headphone jack, the app will open a dialog asking you which preset to use for your headphones.

The app is free to download and use, but you can get the Pro version and access advanced features like screen off override, which controls behavior while the screen is off or the phone is in your pocket. Plus, you can change the number of volume steps to anything between 0-1,000000 and enable dark mode for night viewing.

Volume Booster is a free volume booster app for Android that increases your headphones or speaker volume as you play music, audiobooks or watch a movie on your device.

The app is small and simple yet very powerful and versatile to use when you want to increase volume beyond the standard levels your Android device provides.

However, the app developer recommends moderation while using the app as it may damage your hearing or speakers when used for a prolonged amount of time. Plus, the app doesn’t work with all Android devices, especially those running Android versions 4.2.1 to 4.3, neither is it ideal for adjusting your speakerphone volume in phone calls.

If you want to improve sound quality, you can use an equalizer as it not only makes your device louder, but also offers an enhanced experience with your audio no matter the style.

Equalizer volume booster app for Android offers a five-band equalizer controller with a sound amplifier, bass booster, 11 stock preset sound profiles and Reverb presets. The app also offers frequency sliders to help you tame any distortions, and you can create your own presets if you upgrade to the premium version.

If you have good quality earbuds or headphones, you can use the Bass Boost for a more thrilling audio experience when listening to your favorite music or watching a movie with surround sound.

VLC for Android is a free multimedia player that plays discs, network streaming protocols, devices and most multimedia files. You’re probably wondering what it’s doing on this list, but it’s a great alternative to downloading and using a standalone volume booster app for Android devices.

The full audio player comes with an equalizer, filters, and plays all audio formats, including the unusual ones. Plus, it has no ads, spying or in-app purchases.

The app supports gestures to control volume, audio headsets control, and offers widgets for audio control, cover art and an entire audio media library.

VLC for Android is a quick solution to your volume woes, especially for music and movies, and you can boost sound up to 200 percent using the Audio Boost feature. An equalizer with preset sound profiles is included so you can pick what suits you listening tastes best.

Like VLC for Android, Boom is a music player app with a built-in equalizer, bass boost and other audio enhancements for a better listening experience. The app also offers system-wide audio effects including loudness, custom-tuned equalizer presets and virtualizer

If you stream music from Spotify, Apple Music or other music streaming services, you’ll love Boom’s 3D surround sound quality on headphones. Not only that, you can also access podcasts or radio stations so you’re not just limited to listening to music on your phone.

Basically, you’re getting both a volume booster app and music player in one app, but you’ll have to pay for the service after the initial 7-day free trial is over.

Equalizer FX allows you to improve your Android device’s sound quality and get more to enjoy your audio listening experience. The app offers features that let you adjust sound effect levels and get the most out of your music.

Among these features include an equalizer for changing the frequency envelope of the sound, Bass boost to amplify or boost low frequencies, and a Loudness Enhancer to increase loudness. In addition, you get virtualization to enhance stereo effect, 12 presets or you can create your own, and equalizer widgets for your home screen.

The app is free to download and works with music players as well as Spotify, Pandora, and other audio streaming services.

Podcast Addict isn’t just the leading podcast app but there’s so much you can do with the app in terms of enhancing your listening experience through its volume boost setting.

If you’re an avid podcast listener, you’ve probably come across some podcasts that lack great sound quality, meaning you have to increase the sound if you have to hear anything. For this reason, Podcast Addict is a suitable app because you get a built-in equalizer to help you adjust the sound while toning down audience noises or music.

Do You Need a Volume Booster App for Android?

While a volume booster app can help improve the audio or sound quality on your device, not all of them are genuine. Some of the options you’ll find on Play Store come with intrusive ads while others are just junk or spammy apps that promise to boost the volume but you’ll struggle to get them to work.

There are other ways to boost volume on Android devices besides using a dedicated app, and these methods include:

Connecting to a Bluetooth speaker

Getting the best headphones for gaming or music to amplify the sound

Checking your speakers to make sure there’s little or no dust blocking the sound coming out of your phone

Trying a better audio or music app for Android or listen to free music online

Using a higher quality setting on your music streaming app to get the best audio experience

Crank Up the Volume

With the right volume booster app, your Android device can be much louder than you think. Regardless of the app you decide to use, there’s still the risk of damaging your hearing, headphones or phone speakers if the volume is too high for long periods of time.

Do you have a favorite volume booster app? Tell us about it in a comment.