You spent hours on a 30-second edit. It looked razor-sharp in Premiere. Then you uploaded it to TikTok and it turned into a blurry, smudgy mess. Sound familiar? Export settings are one of the most common culprits. Source footage, focus, motion and the platform’s own processing can play a part too, but the export is the part you fully control.
Here’s the short answer to “what should I use?” Export H.264 (.mp4) at 1080 x 1920 (9:16). Use square pixels and progressive field order. Match the frame rate of your footage (usually 30fps). Set VBR 1-pass at about 8–12 Mbps target and 12–16 Mbps max. For audio, use AAC, 48,000 Hz, stereo. The bitrate numbers are our practical starting points, not limits published by TikTok, Instagram or YouTube, and the combination is a common H.264 upload format for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. This guide walks you through setting them up in Premiere Pro on Windows and macOS, saving them as a one-click preset, and batch-exporting all three versions with Adobe Media Encoder.
What Is Premiere Pro’s Export Mode?
Premiere Pro’s Export mode is the screen where your finished edit becomes an actual video file you can upload. You open it with File > Export > Media. Adobe Media Encoder is a separate companion app. It runs those same exports in the background so you can keep editing.
- Format and Preset dropdowns: Pick the file type (H.264 for social video) and a starting template.
- Video settings: Frame size, frame rate, pixel aspect ratio, and bitrate. Bitrate is how much data the video gets per second. More data means more detail and bigger files.
- Audio settings: Codec, sample rate, and channels.
- Save Preset: Stores all of the above so you never retype it.
- Media Encoder queue: Lines up several exports and runs them one after another.
This setup helps anyone who posts vertical video regularly, especially creators and social marketers who post the same clip to several platforms.
Why do settings matter so much? TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube all recompress your video after you upload it. Think of it like photocopying a photocopy. The cleaner your original is, the better the copy looks. Your goal isn’t the biggest possible file. Your goal is a correctly sized, standard file that gives the platform’s compressor good material to work with.
Prerequisites
- A Windows or macOS computer that meets Adobe’s current system requirements (check Adobe’s page, because requirements change with each release)
- A Creative Cloud plan or trial that includes Premiere Pro
- Premiere Pro and Adobe Media Encoder (this guide follows the current Export mode layout; menu names can differ slightly between versions)
- A finished, edited sequence ready to export
- Enough free disk space for exports. A fast external SSD makes a great export drive if your internal drive is tight.
|Requirement
|Details
|Device
|Windows PC or Mac
|OS version
|Check Adobe’s system requirements page for your Premiere Pro version
|Account
|Adobe ID with Creative Cloud access
|Apps
|Premiere Pro + Adobe Media Encoder
Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Install Premiere Pro and Media Encoder
If both apps are already installed, skip ahead to Step 2.
On Windows
- Download the Creative Cloud desktop app from adobe.com and run the installer.
- Sign in with your Adobe ID.
- In the Apps list, find Premiere Pro and click Install. Then do the same for Media Encoder.
Expected result: Both apps show Open buttons in Creative Cloud, and they appear in your Start menu.
On macOS
- Download the Creative Cloud desktop app for Mac from adobe.com. Open the installer from your Downloads folder.
- Sign in with your Adobe ID.
- In the Apps list, click Install next to Premiere Pro, then next to Media Encoder.
Expected result: Both apps show up in your Applications folder and in Launchpad.
Step 2: Check Your Sequence Settings
Your export can only be as good as your sequence. If you edit in a horizontal 16:9 sequence and export at 1080 x 1920, Premiere has to letterbox or crop your footage to fit the tall frame, so you’ll often see black bars or awkward framing unless you reframe your clips first.
- Open your project and click your finished sequence in the Project panel.
- Click Sequence > Sequence Settings.
- Confirm Frame Size is 1080 horizontal by 1920 vertical.
- Set Pixel Aspect Ratio to Square Pixels (1.0).
- Set Fields to No Fields (Progressive Scan).
- Make sure Timebase matches your footage, such as 29.97 or 30 frames/second for most phone and camera clips.
- Click OK.
Expected result: The Program Monitor shows a tall, vertical 9:16 frame.
Warning: Changing frame size on an already-edited sequence can shift how your clips are framed. Scrub through the timeline afterward and reposition anything that looks off.
Step 3: Open Export Mode
- Click inside your sequence on the Timeline so it’s active.
- Choose File > Export > Media. You can also press
Ctrl+Mon Windows or
Cmd+Mon macOS, or click the Export tab at the top of the window.
Expected result: Premiere switches to Export mode. You’ll see a Settings panel with Preset and Format dropdowns, and a preview on the right.
Step 4: Name the File and Pick the Format
- Make sure Media File is turned on in the left-hand destination list.
- Next to File Name, type a name like
brand-promo_tiktok.mp4.
- Click Location and choose where to save the file.
- Set Format to H.264.
- Set Preset to Match Source – Adaptive High Bitrate as your starting point.
Expected result: The output summary shows an .mp4 file at your sequence’s size (1080 x 1920).
Step 5: Dial In the Video Settings
Expand the Video section and set the following. Click More if some fields are hidden.
- Frame Size: 1080 wide x 1920 tall. If your sequence is 1080 x 1920, there’s no need to upscale it to 4K for this preset. More on that later.
- Frame Rate: Match your source, usually 30. As a default, use 60 only if you filmed at 60fps. You can convert frame rates deliberately if a project calls for it, but matching the source avoids unnecessary conversion.
- Field Order: Progressive.
- Aspect: Square Pixels (1.0).
- Under Bitrate Settings, set Bitrate Encoding to VBR, 1 pass.
- Target Bitrate: 10 Mbps is a good middle ground. Anything from 8–12 works.
- Maximum Bitrate: 14 Mbps. Anything from 12–16 works.
VBR stands for “variable bitrate.” Instead of holding one fixed data rate, the encoder varies it with the content. The target bitrate is what the encoder aims for overall, and the maximum bitrate is the peak limit it works within, so the actual results can vary with your footage. 1 pass means it encodes the video in a single pass, which is faster than 2 pass.
Expected result: The estimated file size updates. For a rough estimate, multiply the bitrate by the duration: 10 Mb/s × 60 s = 600 megabits, and 600 ÷ 8 = approximately 75 MB of video for a 60-second clip, if the encode averages about 10 Mb/s. Audio and container overhead add a little, and VBR output can come in above or below that, so treat it as a ballpark rather than an exact size.
Here’s the same math as a quick reference for the video stream, so you can pick a bitrate that fits an upload limit before you export:
|Average video bitrate
|30-second clip
|60-second clip
|3-minute clip
|8 Mb/s
|~30 MB
|~60 MB
|~180 MB
|10 Mb/s
|~37.5 MB
|~75 MB
|~225 MB
|12 Mb/s
|~45 MB
|~90 MB
|~270 MB
|14 Mb/s
|~52.5 MB
|~105 MB
|~315 MB
Audio adds about 2.4 MB per minute at 320 kbps (320 kb/s × 60 s ÷ 8 ÷ 1,000). These are decimal megabytes, so your computer may show slightly smaller numbers if it reports sizes in binary units.
Step 6: Set the Audio
Expand the Audio section:
- Audio Format: AAC
- Audio Codec: AAC
- Sample Rate: 48000 Hz
- Channels: Stereo
- Audio Quality: High, with Bitrate at 320 kbps if offered
Expected result: The summary at the bottom shows AAC, 48 kHz, stereo.
Step 7: Save It as a Preset
This is the step that saves you the most time in the long run.
- Click the Preset dropdown (or the … menu beside it) and choose Save Preset.
- Name it something obvious, like
Vertical 1080x1920 – TikTok-Reels-Shorts 10Mbps.
- Click OK.
Expected result: Your preset shows up in the Preset dropdown. Next time, pick it and you’re done in one click.
Tip: If you queue jobs with Send to Media Encoder (Step 8), the job carries the settings you chose in Premiere, so you don’t need to rebuild the preset in Media Encoder.
Step 8: Export Now or Send to Media Encoder
You have two choices:
- Export: Premiere renders the file right away. It’s simple, but Premiere is tied up until it finishes.
- Send to Media Encoder: The job goes to Media Encoder’s queue, and you can keep editing in Premiere.
To batch all three platforms:
- Click Send to Media Encoder.
- In Media Encoder’s Queue panel, select the job and duplicate it twice (right-click it and choose Duplicate, or use the Edit menu).
- To change a copy’s bitrate, click the blue preset name in its Preset column to open its export settings, adjust the Target and Maximum Bitrate values (see the cheat sheet below), and click OK.
- Click the blue path in each job’s Output File column to rename the file so it ends in
_tiktok,
_reels, or
_shorts, and confirm where it will be saved.
- Click the Start Queue button (▶).
Expected result: Media Encoder works through each export in order and shows a green checkmark when each one is done.
Configuration: The Platform-by-Platform Cheat Sheet
So, do TikTok, Reels, and Shorts need different settings? For typical clips, only slightly. All three commonly play full-screen vertical video in a 9:16 frame, and 1080 x 1920 is simply the full-HD size of that frame (for background, see Adobe’s Instagram Reel size guide and Adobe’s social export guide). Each platform publishes its own upload limits and can change them, but for typical clips one preset covers almost everything. The main difference is how much bitrate headroom you give each one.
|Setting
|TikTok
|Instagram Reels
|YouTube Shorts
|Format
|H.264 (.mp4)
|H.264 (.mp4)
|H.264 (.mp4)
|Frame size
|1080 x 1920
|1080 x 1920
|1080 x 1920
|Aspect ratio
|9:16
|9:16
|9:16
|Frame rate
|Match source (30 or 60)
|Match source (30 or 60)
|Match source (30 or 60)
|Field order / Aspect
|Progressive / Square Pixels
|Progressive / Square Pixels
|Progressive / Square Pixels
|Bitrate encoding
|VBR, 1 pass
|VBR, 1 pass
|VBR, 1 pass
|Target / Max bitrate
|10 / 14 Mbps
|8–10 / 12 Mbps
|12 / 16 Mbps
|Audio
|AAC, 48 kHz, Stereo
|AAC, 48 kHz, Stereo
|AAC, 48 kHz, Stereo
Why the small bitrate differences? They’re our own practical starting points, not official platform numbers, so treat them as values to test rather than rules. A slightly leaner Reels file is quicker to move to a phone if you post from there, and we give Shorts a little extra headroom (for YouTube-specific export advice, see Adobe’s YouTube export guide). If you filmed at 60fps, try raising each target by 2–4 Mbps.
A few other settings are worth knowing about:
- Use Maximum Render Quality: Mainly useful when you scale much larger footage, like 4K, down to 1080. It slows exports down, so for a 1080 x 1920 sequence exported at the same size you can usually leave it off.
- Render at Maximum Depth: It’s off by default, and for everyday 8-bit phone or camera footage exported to H.264 you can usually leave it that way.
- Encoding Settings > Performance: Hardware Encoding is usually faster when your computer’s graphics hardware supports it. Keep it on unless exports fail.
For a deeper dive into every option, see Adobe’s overview of export settings.
Tips and Troubleshooting
Problem: Video looks blurry after uploading
- Make sure you exported at 1080 x 1920. Every platform re-encodes what you upload, and how a larger upload such as 4K ends up looking depends on the platform and your source, so we treat 1080 x 1920 as the predictable starting point rather than a guaranteed quality win either way.
- Upload the original file. Don’t upload a copy sent through WhatsApp, Messages, or email, because those apps squash video again (like nobody’s business).
- Check that your Target Bitrate isn’t below 8 Mbps.
- Check the app’s upload quality setting. Instagram, for example, offers an option to upload at the highest quality; turn it on if your version of the app shows it.
Problem: Black bars or a sideways video
- Reopen Sequence > Sequence Settings and confirm the size is 1080 x 1920 with Square Pixels.
- In Export mode, confirm the frame size wasn’t swapped to 1920 x 1080.
- If a clip itself looks rotated, select it and fix it with the Rotation setting under Motion in the Effect Controls panel.
Problem: Text or faces get covered by the app’s buttons
- Keep captions, logos, and faces away from the very top, bottom, and right edges. That’s where usernames, captions, and like buttons sit.
- Preview the exported file on your phone before you post it.
Problem: Choppy, stuttery motion
- Match the export frame rate to your footage. Avoid converting 30fps footage to 60, or the other way around, unless you’re doing it on purpose.
Problem: File too big to upload
- Lower the Target Bitrate. Bitrate is the direct lever on file size: video size is roughly bitrate × duration ÷ 8, so a 60-second clip at 8 Mb/s comes to about 60 MB of video, versus about 75 MB at 10 Mb/s.
- Keep 1080 x 1920 and VBR 1 pass when they suit your source and platform. Changing the resolution also changes size, but lowering the bitrate is usually the simpler first step.
Problem: Export fails with an encoding error
- Go to Encoding Settings > Performance and switch from Hardware Encoding to Software Encoding, then try again. If Premiere itself keeps crashing, that’s a different problem, and our crash-fix guide covers it.
Problem: No sound, or very quiet audio
- Confirm the audio settings are AAC, 48000 Hz, stereo.
- Check that no audio tracks are muted on the Timeline.
- Export a 5-second test clip and listen on decent headphones before rendering the full video.
- Remember that the mix matters more than the AAC bitrate. Platforms such as YouTube normalize playback loudness, so a clean, balanced mix with clear dialogue does more for your audio than pushing the bitrate to 320 kbps.
Pro tips:
- Quick Export: Click the Quick Export icon (top right of Premiere) to export with a recent preset without opening Export mode at all.
- Name presets by platform and bitrate: Future-you will thank present-you.
- Batch overnight: Queue a week’s worth of clips in Media Encoder, click Start Queue, and go to bed.
FAQ
What resolution and aspect ratio should I export at for TikTok and Reels? 1080 x 1920 pixels, which is a 9:16 aspect ratio. Use the same for YouTube Shorts.
What bitrate keeps my video from looking compressed? As a practical starting point, VBR 1 pass with a target of 8–12 Mbps and a maximum of 12–16 Mbps. These are our recommendations rather than official platform numbers. Going much higher rarely helps, because the platform recompresses your video anyway.
Do the three platforms need different export settings? Not really. One 1080 x 1920 H.264 preset works for all of them. You can fine-tune the bitrate per platform if you like.
How do I save my settings so I don’t redo them every time? In Export mode, open the Preset menu and choose Save Preset. It then appears in Premiere’s Preset dropdown, ready for your next export.
Premiere’s Export versus Media Encoder: what’s the difference? Both produce the same file. Exporting directly is simpler. Media Encoder runs in the background and lets you queue several versions at once.
Wrapping Up
Getting crisp vertical video out of Premiere Pro comes down to one well-built preset: 1080 x 1920, H.264, VBR 1 pass at around 10 Mbps, and AAC stereo audio. Set it up once, save it, and let Media Encoder handle the busywork.
My honest take? People overthink this. Platform-specific tweaks are nice, but the big wins are exporting at the right size and uploading the original file. Get those two right and your videos will look noticeably better than most of your feed.
|Step
|Action
|Applies To
|1
|Install Premiere Pro + Media Encoder
|Windows, macOS
|2
|Set sequence to 1080 x 1920, Square Pixels
|All platforms
|3–6
|Configure H.264 video and AAC audio
|TikTok, Reels, Shorts
|7
|Save a reusable preset
|Premiere + Media Encoder
|8
|Export or batch-queue in Media Encoder
|All platforms