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You spent hours on a 30-second edit. It looked razor-sharp in Premiere. Then you uploaded it to TikTok and it turned into a blurry, smudgy mess. Sound familiar? Export settings are one of the most common culprits. Source footage, focus, motion and the platform’s own processing can play a part too, but the export is the part you fully control.

Here’s the short answer to “what should I use?” Export H.264 (.mp4) at 1080 x 1920 (9:16). Use square pixels and progressive field order. Match the frame rate of your footage (usually 30fps). Set VBR 1-pass at about 8–12 Mbps target and 12–16 Mbps max. For audio, use AAC, 48,000 Hz, stereo. The bitrate numbers are our practical starting points, not limits published by TikTok, Instagram or YouTube, and the combination is a common H.264 upload format for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. This guide walks you through setting them up in Premiere Pro on Windows and macOS, saving them as a one-click preset, and batch-exporting all three versions with Adobe Media Encoder.

Table of Contents

What Is Premiere Pro’s Export Mode?

Premiere Pro’s Export mode is the screen where your finished edit becomes an actual video file you can upload. You open it with File > Export > Media. Adobe Media Encoder is a separate companion app. It runs those same exports in the background so you can keep editing.

Format and Preset dropdowns: Pick the file type (H.264 for social video) and a starting template.

Pick the file type (H.264 for social video) and a starting template. Video settings: Frame size, frame rate, pixel aspect ratio, and bitrate. Bitrate is how much data the video gets per second. More data means more detail and bigger files.

Frame size, frame rate, pixel aspect ratio, and bitrate. Bitrate is how much data the video gets per second. More data means more detail and bigger files. Audio settings: Codec, sample rate, and channels.

Codec, sample rate, and channels. Save Preset: Stores all of the above so you never retype it.

Stores all of the above so you never retype it. Media Encoder queue: Lines up several exports and runs them one after another.

This setup helps anyone who posts vertical video regularly, especially creators and social marketers who post the same clip to several platforms.

Why do settings matter so much? TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube all recompress your video after you upload it. Think of it like photocopying a photocopy. The cleaner your original is, the better the copy looks. Your goal isn’t the biggest possible file. Your goal is a correctly sized, standard file that gives the platform’s compressor good material to work with.

Prerequisites

A Windows or macOS computer that meets Adobe’s current system requirements (check Adobe’s page, because requirements change with each release)

A Creative Cloud plan or trial that includes Premiere Pro

Premiere Pro and Adobe Media Encoder (this guide follows the current Export mode layout; menu names can differ slightly between versions)

A finished, edited sequence ready to export

Enough free disk space for exports. A fast external SSD makes a great export drive if your internal drive is tight.

Requirement Details Device Windows PC or Mac OS version Check Adobe’s system requirements page for your Premiere Pro version Account Adobe ID with Creative Cloud access Apps Premiere Pro + Adobe Media Encoder

Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Install Premiere Pro and Media Encoder

If both apps are already installed, skip ahead to Step 2.

On Windows

Download the Creative Cloud desktop app from adobe.com and run the installer.

Sign in with your Adobe ID.

In the Apps list, find Premiere Pro and click Install. Then do the same for Media Encoder.

Expected result: Both apps show Open buttons in Creative Cloud, and they appear in your Start menu.

On macOS

Download the Creative Cloud desktop app for Mac from adobe.com. Open the installer from your Downloads folder.

folder. Sign in with your Adobe ID.

In the Apps list, click Install next to Premiere Pro, then next to Media Encoder.

Expected result: Both apps show up in your Applications folder and in Launchpad.

Step 2: Check Your Sequence Settings

Your export can only be as good as your sequence. If you edit in a horizontal 16:9 sequence and export at 1080 x 1920, Premiere has to letterbox or crop your footage to fit the tall frame, so you’ll often see black bars or awkward framing unless you reframe your clips first.

Open your project and click your finished sequence in the Project panel.

panel. Click Sequence > Sequence Settings .

> . Confirm Frame Size is 1080 horizontal by 1920 vertical.

is horizontal by vertical. Set Pixel Aspect Ratio to Square Pixels (1.0) .

to . Set Fields to No Fields (Progressive Scan) .

to . Make sure Timebase matches your footage, such as 29.97 or 30 frames/second for most phone and camera clips.

matches your footage, such as 29.97 or 30 frames/second for most phone and camera clips. Click OK.

Expected result: The Program Monitor shows a tall, vertical 9:16 frame.

Warning: Changing frame size on an already-edited sequence can shift how your clips are framed. Scrub through the timeline afterward and reposition anything that looks off.

Step 3: Open Export Mode

Click inside your sequence on the Timeline so it’s active.

Choose File > Export > Media. You can also press Ctrl+M on Windows or Cmd+M on macOS, or click the Export tab at the top of the window.

Expected result: Premiere switches to Export mode. You’ll see a Settings panel with Preset and Format dropdowns, and a preview on the right.

Step 4: Name the File and Pick the Format

Make sure Media File is turned on in the left-hand destination list.

is turned on in the left-hand destination list. Next to File Name , type a name like brand-promo_tiktok.mp4 .

, type a name like . Click Location and choose where to save the file.

and choose where to save the file. Set Format to H.264 .

to . Set Preset to Match Source – Adaptive High Bitrate as your starting point.

Expected result: The output summary shows an .mp4 file at your sequence’s size (1080 x 1920).

Step 5: Dial In the Video Settings

Expand the Video section and set the following. Click More if some fields are hidden.

Frame Size: 1080 wide x 1920 tall. If your sequence is 1080 x 1920, there’s no need to upscale it to 4K for this preset. More on that later.

wide x tall. If your sequence is 1080 x 1920, there’s no need to upscale it to 4K for this preset. More on that later. Frame Rate: Match your source, usually 30. As a default, use 60 only if you filmed at 60fps. You can convert frame rates deliberately if a project calls for it, but matching the source avoids unnecessary conversion.

Match your source, usually 30. As a default, use 60 only if you filmed at 60fps. You can convert frame rates deliberately if a project calls for it, but matching the source avoids unnecessary conversion. Field Order: Progressive .

. Aspect: Square Pixels (1.0) .

. Under Bitrate Settings , set Bitrate Encoding to VBR, 1 pass .

, set to . Target Bitrate: 10 Mbps is a good middle ground. Anything from 8–12 works.

is a good middle ground. Anything from 8–12 works. Maximum Bitrate: 14 Mbps. Anything from 12–16 works.

VBR stands for “variable bitrate.” Instead of holding one fixed data rate, the encoder varies it with the content. The target bitrate is what the encoder aims for overall, and the maximum bitrate is the peak limit it works within, so the actual results can vary with your footage. 1 pass means it encodes the video in a single pass, which is faster than 2 pass.

Expected result: The estimated file size updates. For a rough estimate, multiply the bitrate by the duration: 10 Mb/s × 60 s = 600 megabits, and 600 ÷ 8 = approximately 75 MB of video for a 60-second clip, if the encode averages about 10 Mb/s. Audio and container overhead add a little, and VBR output can come in above or below that, so treat it as a ballpark rather than an exact size.

Here’s the same math as a quick reference for the video stream, so you can pick a bitrate that fits an upload limit before you export:

Average video bitrate 30-second clip 60-second clip 3-minute clip 8 Mb/s ~30 MB ~60 MB ~180 MB 10 Mb/s ~37.5 MB ~75 MB ~225 MB 12 Mb/s ~45 MB ~90 MB ~270 MB 14 Mb/s ~52.5 MB ~105 MB ~315 MB

Audio adds about 2.4 MB per minute at 320 kbps (320 kb/s × 60 s ÷ 8 ÷ 1,000). These are decimal megabytes, so your computer may show slightly smaller numbers if it reports sizes in binary units.

Step 6: Set the Audio

Expand the Audio section:

Audio Format: AAC

Audio Codec: AAC

Sample Rate: 48000 Hz

Channels: Stereo

Audio Quality: High, with Bitrate at 320 kbps if offered

Expected result: The summary at the bottom shows AAC, 48 kHz, stereo.

Step 7: Save It as a Preset

This is the step that saves you the most time in the long run.

Click the Preset dropdown (or the … menu beside it) and choose Save Preset .

dropdown (or the menu beside it) and choose . Name it something obvious, like Vertical 1080x1920 – TikTok-Reels-Shorts 10Mbps .

. Click OK.

Expected result: Your preset shows up in the Preset dropdown. Next time, pick it and you’re done in one click.

Tip: If you queue jobs with Send to Media Encoder (Step 8), the job carries the settings you chose in Premiere, so you don’t need to rebuild the preset in Media Encoder.

Step 8: Export Now or Send to Media Encoder

You have two choices:

Export: Premiere renders the file right away. It’s simple, but Premiere is tied up until it finishes.

Premiere renders the file right away. It’s simple, but Premiere is tied up until it finishes. Send to Media Encoder: The job goes to Media Encoder’s queue, and you can keep editing in Premiere.

To batch all three platforms:

Click Send to Media Encoder .

. In Media Encoder’s Queue panel, select the job and duplicate it twice (right-click it and choose Duplicate , or use the Edit menu).

panel, select the job and duplicate it twice (right-click it and choose , or use the menu). To change a copy’s bitrate, click the blue preset name in its Preset column to open its export settings, adjust the Target and Maximum Bitrate values (see the cheat sheet below), and click OK .

column to open its export settings, adjust the and values (see the cheat sheet below), and click . Click the blue path in each job’s Output File column to rename the file so it ends in _tiktok , _reels , or _shorts , and confirm where it will be saved.

column to rename the file so it ends in , , or , and confirm where it will be saved. Click the Start Queue button (▶).

Expected result: Media Encoder works through each export in order and shows a green checkmark when each one is done.

Configuration: The Platform-by-Platform Cheat Sheet

So, do TikTok, Reels, and Shorts need different settings? For typical clips, only slightly. All three commonly play full-screen vertical video in a 9:16 frame, and 1080 x 1920 is simply the full-HD size of that frame (for background, see Adobe’s Instagram Reel size guide and Adobe’s social export guide). Each platform publishes its own upload limits and can change them, but for typical clips one preset covers almost everything. The main difference is how much bitrate headroom you give each one.

Setting TikTok Instagram Reels YouTube Shorts Format H.264 (.mp4) H.264 (.mp4) H.264 (.mp4) Frame size 1080 x 1920 1080 x 1920 1080 x 1920 Aspect ratio 9:16 9:16 9:16 Frame rate Match source (30 or 60) Match source (30 or 60) Match source (30 or 60) Field order / Aspect Progressive / Square Pixels Progressive / Square Pixels Progressive / Square Pixels Bitrate encoding VBR, 1 pass VBR, 1 pass VBR, 1 pass Target / Max bitrate 10 / 14 Mbps 8–10 / 12 Mbps 12 / 16 Mbps Audio AAC, 48 kHz, Stereo AAC, 48 kHz, Stereo AAC, 48 kHz, Stereo

Why the small bitrate differences? They’re our own practical starting points, not official platform numbers, so treat them as values to test rather than rules. A slightly leaner Reels file is quicker to move to a phone if you post from there, and we give Shorts a little extra headroom (for YouTube-specific export advice, see Adobe’s YouTube export guide). If you filmed at 60fps, try raising each target by 2–4 Mbps.

A few other settings are worth knowing about:

Use Maximum Render Quality: Mainly useful when you scale much larger footage, like 4K, down to 1080. It slows exports down, so for a 1080 x 1920 sequence exported at the same size you can usually leave it off.

Mainly useful when you scale much larger footage, like 4K, down to 1080. It slows exports down, so for a 1080 x 1920 sequence exported at the same size you can usually leave it off. Render at Maximum Depth: It’s off by default, and for everyday 8-bit phone or camera footage exported to H.264 you can usually leave it that way.

It’s off by default, and for everyday 8-bit phone or camera footage exported to H.264 you can usually leave it that way. Encoding Settings > Performance: Hardware Encoding is usually faster when your computer’s graphics hardware supports it. Keep it on unless exports fail.

For a deeper dive into every option, see Adobe’s overview of export settings.

Tips and Troubleshooting

Problem: Video looks blurry after uploading

Make sure you exported at 1080 x 1920. Every platform re-encodes what you upload, and how a larger upload such as 4K ends up looking depends on the platform and your source, so we treat 1080 x 1920 as the predictable starting point rather than a guaranteed quality win either way.

Upload the original file. Don’t upload a copy sent through WhatsApp, Messages, or email, because those apps squash video again (like nobody’s business).

Check that your Target Bitrate isn’t below 8 Mbps.

Check the app’s upload quality setting. Instagram, for example, offers an option to upload at the highest quality; turn it on if your version of the app shows it.

Problem: Black bars or a sideways video

Reopen Sequence > Sequence Settings and confirm the size is 1080 x 1920 with Square Pixels .

> and confirm the size is 1080 x 1920 with . In Export mode, confirm the frame size wasn’t swapped to 1920 x 1080.

If a clip itself looks rotated, select it and fix it with the Rotation setting under Motion in the Effect Controls panel.

Problem: Text or faces get covered by the app’s buttons

Keep captions, logos, and faces away from the very top, bottom, and right edges. That’s where usernames, captions, and like buttons sit.

Preview the exported file on your phone before you post it.

Problem: Choppy, stuttery motion

Match the export frame rate to your footage. Avoid converting 30fps footage to 60, or the other way around, unless you’re doing it on purpose.

Problem: File too big to upload

Lower the Target Bitrate. Bitrate is the direct lever on file size: video size is roughly bitrate × duration ÷ 8, so a 60-second clip at 8 Mb/s comes to about 60 MB of video, versus about 75 MB at 10 Mb/s.

Keep 1080 x 1920 and VBR 1 pass when they suit your source and platform. Changing the resolution also changes size, but lowering the bitrate is usually the simpler first step.

Problem: Export fails with an encoding error

Go to Encoding Settings > Performance and switch from Hardware Encoding to Software Encoding, then try again. If Premiere itself keeps crashing, that’s a different problem, and our crash-fix guide covers it.

Problem: No sound, or very quiet audio

Confirm the audio settings are AAC, 48000 Hz, stereo.

Check that no audio tracks are muted on the Timeline.

Export a 5-second test clip and listen on decent headphones before rendering the full video.

Remember that the mix matters more than the AAC bitrate. Platforms such as YouTube normalize playback loudness, so a clean, balanced mix with clear dialogue does more for your audio than pushing the bitrate to 320 kbps.

Pro tips:

Quick Export: Click the Quick Export icon (top right of Premiere) to export with a recent preset without opening Export mode at all.

Click the icon (top right of Premiere) to export with a recent preset without opening Export mode at all. Name presets by platform and bitrate: Future-you will thank present-you.

Future-you will thank present-you. Batch overnight: Queue a week’s worth of clips in Media Encoder, click Start Queue, and go to bed.

FAQ

What resolution and aspect ratio should I export at for TikTok and Reels? 1080 x 1920 pixels, which is a 9:16 aspect ratio. Use the same for YouTube Shorts.

What bitrate keeps my video from looking compressed? As a practical starting point, VBR 1 pass with a target of 8–12 Mbps and a maximum of 12–16 Mbps. These are our recommendations rather than official platform numbers. Going much higher rarely helps, because the platform recompresses your video anyway.

Do the three platforms need different export settings? Not really. One 1080 x 1920 H.264 preset works for all of them. You can fine-tune the bitrate per platform if you like.

How do I save my settings so I don’t redo them every time? In Export mode, open the Preset menu and choose Save Preset. It then appears in Premiere’s Preset dropdown, ready for your next export.

Premiere’s Export versus Media Encoder: what’s the difference? Both produce the same file. Exporting directly is simpler. Media Encoder runs in the background and lets you queue several versions at once.

Wrapping Up

Getting crisp vertical video out of Premiere Pro comes down to one well-built preset: 1080 x 1920, H.264, VBR 1 pass at around 10 Mbps, and AAC stereo audio. Set it up once, save it, and let Media Encoder handle the busywork.

My honest take? People overthink this. Platform-specific tweaks are nice, but the big wins are exporting at the right size and uploading the original file. Get those two right and your videos will look noticeably better than most of your feed.

Step Action Applies To 1 Install Premiere Pro + Media Encoder Windows, macOS 2 Set sequence to 1080 x 1920, Square Pixels All platforms 3–6 Configure H.264 video and AAC audio TikTok, Reels, Shorts 7 Save a reusable preset Premiere + Media Encoder 8 Export or batch-queue in Media Encoder All platforms

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