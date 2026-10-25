Best USB-C Hubs and Docking Stations for Laptops in 2026

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Your shiny new laptop is thin, light, and gorgeous. It also has about two USB-C ports and not much else, so your monitor, keyboard, mouse, external drive, and charger are all fighting over those two little holes. If you’re shopping for the best USB-C hubs and docking stations for laptops, our top overall pick is the Anker 565 11-in-1 Docking Station. Its listing advertises dual-monitor outputs, fast data ports, Ethernet, card readers, and charging pass-through, all for a mid-range price. If you just need a few extra ports on a budget, the Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is the easy pick.

Affiliate disclosure: Online Tech Tips earns a commission when you buy through our Amazon links, at no extra cost to you. We didn’t test these hubs hands-on. Our picks are based on each product’s Amazon listing specs and on the overall pattern of buyer reviews. Prices change constantly, so we use price tiers instead of exact dollar figures. Always check the current price and listing details before you buy.

Table of Contents

Quick Comparison

Before You Buy: Check What Your Laptop’s USB-C Port Can Do

Plenty of “top 10” lists skip this part. Not every USB-C port can do the same things. Some only charge and move data. Others can also send video to a monitor. Buy a hub that expects features your laptop doesn’t have, and you end up with a hub that “doesn’t work” (spoiler: the hub is usually fine). This five-minute check on Windows and Mac helps you buy a hub that matches what your port can really do.

A USB-C hub only passes along what your laptop already offers. Think of it like a power strip. It gives you more outlets, but it can’t make your wall socket deliver more electricity than it has.

You’re checking for two things:

Video output: The technical name is DisplayPort Alt Mode. It just means “this USB-C port can send a picture to a monitor.” Thunderbolt and USB4 ports generally support video too. If your port can’t carry video, no hub will make your monitor light up.

The technical name is DisplayPort Alt Mode. It just means “this USB-C port can send a picture to a monitor.” Thunderbolt and USB4 ports generally support video too. If your port can’t carry video, no hub will make your monitor light up. Charging input: This is called Power Delivery (PD). It lets your laptop charge through the hub while a charger is plugged into the hub.

On Windows

Look up your laptop’s spec sheet. Find your exact model name. It’s usually printed on a sticker under the laptop or shown in Settings > System > About. Then search the manufacturer’s support site for that model’s specifications or port diagram. This is the most reliable check, because it tells you which USB-C port does what. Many laptops have one port that supports video and another that doesn’t.

Check Settings for USB details. Some Windows systems show USB4 or Thunderbolt information somewhere in Settings, though the exact location and the information shown can vary by manufacturer and Windows version. If you can’t find anything useful there, lean on your laptop’s official spec sheet from step 1 instead.

Check Device Manager as a secondary clue. Right-click the Start button and choose Device Manager. Expand Universal Serial Bus controllers. You may see entries that mention USB 3.x, USB4, or Thunderbolt, but what shows up here can vary by hardware and drivers, so treat it as a hint rather than a definitive answer.

After you plug in a hub and monitor, arrange your displays. Go to Settings > System > Display. If your monitor is detected, you’ll see numbered boxes you can drag around to match your desk layout. You can also choose whether to extend or duplicate your screen.

On macOS

Find your Mac’s model. Click the Apple menu > About This Mac. Note the model name and year.

Check Apple’s tech specs page. Search Apple’s support site for your model’s technical specifications. Look at how the ports are described. Ports labeled Thunderbolt or USB4 handle data, charging, and video. Ports listed only as USB-C may have fewer capabilities. Apple’s spec page also lists how many external displays your Mac supports. That matters a lot if you want two monitors (more on that below).

After you connect a hub, check your displays. Open System Settings (called System Preferences on older macOS versions) and look for the Displays pane. Connected monitors typically show up there, where you can arrange them or choose to mirror or extend, though exact wording and options can vary by macOS version.

The Two Big Gotchas: MST on Mac and DisplayLink

MST and Macs don’t get along. Some docks drive two or three monitors from one USB-C connection using Multi-Stream Transport (MST). It’s basically a video splitter built into the dock. MST generally works on Windows, but macOS has limited or no support for it. On a Mac, monitors connected through an MST dock often mirror (show the same picture) instead of extending into separate screens. The Anker 577’s documentation spells this out for Windows and macOS directly, though support on ChromeOS isn’t clearly documented, so check the current listing if that’s your platform. Mac users who want two separate screens should check whether a dock’s listing mentions macOS mirroring. Then compare it to Apple’s supported display count for your Mac.

DisplayLink often needs a driver. Some multi-display docks use a technology called DisplayLink. It compresses video and sends it over USB, which can get around some laptop limits. The trade-off is that these docks often require you to install DisplayLink software or drivers for the monitors to work properly. If a listing mentions DisplayLink, check the product listing or manufacturer’s site for setup instructions before expecting your monitors to work out of the box.

1. Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub: Best Budget

If you want one small hub that covers the basics without much fuss, the Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is a strong place to start. It’s sold under Anker’s PowerExpand name and has a large number of customer reviews on Amazon. That’s a lot of people finding it useful enough to talk about it.

According to its Amazon listing, you get one HDMI output rated up to 4K at 30Hz and USB data ports rated up to 5Gbps. There’s also a USB-C Power Delivery input. It accepts up to 100W and passes up to 85W through to your laptop. In plain English, 30Hz is fine for spreadsheets, documents, and video calls. It can feel a bit choppy when you scroll a lot or watch fast action, so keep that in mind if you plan to use a 4K monitor.

One important detail: to charge your laptop through the hub, you need a USB-C charger plugged into the hub’s PD port — check the current listing to confirm whether a charger is included in the box. The listing specifies compatibility with Windows and ChromeOS laptops that support USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode and Power Delivery. If you’re on macOS or Linux, confirm compatibility on the current listing before buying.

Key Specs & Features:

Display: One HDMI output, up to 4K at 30Hz per the listing

One HDMI output, up to 4K at 30Hz per the listing Charging: PD input up to 100W, with up to 85W passed to the laptop

PD input up to 100W, with up to 85W passed to the laptop Data: USB-A and USB-C data ports up to 5Gbps

USB-A and USB-C data ports up to 5Gbps Compatibility: Listing specifies Windows and ChromeOS support for laptops with USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode and Power Delivery; confirm macOS and Linux compatibility on the current listing

Pros Large review volume for a hub in this category

Compact enough to toss in a laptop bag

Strong value for basic laptop expansion Cons Confirm whether a charger is included, and budget for a USB-C charger if you don’t have a spare, since pass-through charging requires one

HDMI tops out at 30Hz at 4K

Some buyers report intermittent connection problems

2. Anker 565 11-in-1 Docking Station: Best Overall

The Anker 565 11-in-1 Docking Station is our best overall pick. It hits the sweet spot between “tiny travel hub” and “giant desk brick.” Its listing title calls it a dual-monitor docking station with HDMI and DisplayPort outputs. It also lists 10Gbps USB-A and USB-C ports, Ethernet, card readers, and Power Delivery pass-through.

That’s a genuinely useful mix for a home office. Plug your monitors in with an HDMI cable and a DisplayPort cable. Run a Cat6 Ethernet cable for a steadier connection than Wi-Fi, and connect your keyboard, mouse, and an external SSD. Then one USB-C cable to your laptop brings it all together. When you leave your desk, you unplug one cable instead of six.

Check the current listing for the exact charging wattage and display resolutions before buying. Mac owners should also look at how the listing describes dual-monitor support on macOS. As we covered above, Macs may mirror instead of extend with some dual-display docks.

Key Specs & Features:

Display: HDMI and DisplayPort outputs for dual-monitor setups (check listing for resolution and macOS behavior)

HDMI and DisplayPort outputs for dual-monitor setups (check listing for resolution and macOS behavior) Data: USB-A and USB-C ports listed at 10Gbps

USB-A and USB-C ports listed at 10Gbps Extras: Ethernet and SD/microSD card readers

Ethernet and SD/microSD card readers Charging: Power Delivery pass-through (confirm wattage on the listing)

Pros:

Broad selection of ports for a mid-range price

Supports dual-display setups, which is a big upgrade for remote work

Strong best-seller placement in its category

Cons:

Some buyers report black screens and intermittent connection issues

Dual-monitor behavior on Macs may not match what you get on Windows

3. Anker 577 13-in-1 Docking Station: Best Full-Size Workstation Dock

If your laptop lives on a desk most of the week, the Anker 577 13-in-1 Docking Station is the “set it and forget it” option. It’s a proper desktop dock, and it comes with its own power adapter, so unlike the smaller hubs, you don’t need to bring your own charger. Check the current listing for the exact adapter wattage.

The port list on the listing is long: two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, three USB-C ports, three USB-A ports (5Gbps), Gigabit Ethernet, SD and microSD slots, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a DC power input. It can charge your laptop at up to 85W and a phone at up to 18W. The USB-C data and SD card ports are rated up to 10Gbps and 104MB/s.

Now the big caveat. The listing and Anker’s documentation say triple extended displays use MST and are supported on Windows. On macOS, Anker’s documentation describes the displays using SST and mirroring instead of extending — so Mac users get one image copied across screens rather than a true multi-monitor setup. ChromeOS behavior isn’t clearly documented, so check the current listing if that’s your platform. If you’re on a Mac and want multiple separate monitors, this dock isn’t the right fit.

Key Specs & Features:

Display: 2x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort; triple extended displays via MST on Windows; mirrors instead of extending on macOS (check listing for ChromeOS behavior)

2x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort; triple extended displays via MST on Windows; mirrors instead of extending on macOS (check listing for ChromeOS behavior) Charging: Power adapter included (confirm exact wattage on the listing); up to 85W to the laptop and 18W to a phone

Power adapter included (confirm exact wattage on the listing); up to 85W to the laptop and 18W to a phone Data: 3x USB-C, 3x USB-A (5Gbps); USB-C data up to 10Gbps

3x USB-C, 3x USB-A (5Gbps); USB-C data up to 10Gbps Extras: Gigabit Ethernet, SD/microSD (up to 104MB/s), 3.5mm audio

Pros:

Large number of ports for a full desk setup

Power adapter included, so it’s ready to go out of the box

Buyers report stable long-term operation

Cons:

Lower average rating than the simpler hubs on this list

Extended multi-monitor mode doesn’t work on macOS

Display compatibility can vary by laptop

4. QGeeM 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: Best Affordable Multiport Hub

The QGeeM 7-in-1 USB-C Hub packs a lot of ports into a budget-tier price. Its listing advertises an HDMI output (the title says 4K), USB-A ports, SD and microSD card readers, and USB-C connectivity. With a large number of reviews on Amazon, it’s clearly a crowd favorite.

This is the hub for students and casual users. Plug in a flash drive, pull photos off a camera card, and hook up a monitor or TV, all without spending much. It’s like a Swiss Army knife for your laptop bag.

Check the current listing for the exact HDMI refresh rate and charging wattage before buying. That matters most for bigger laptops. Buyer feedback suggests it may not deliver enough power for demanding machines, like gaming laptops or larger workstation-class models.

Key Specs & Features:

Display: HDMI output (check listing for resolution and refresh rate)

HDMI output (check listing for resolution and refresh rate) Data: USB-A and USB-C ports

USB-A and USB-C ports Extras: SD and microSD card readers

Pros:

Low price for seven functions

High review volume

Useful mix of everyday ports

Cons:

May not provide enough power for demanding laptops

Exact display and charging specs need checking on the current listing

5. UGREEN 4-Port USB-C Hub: Best Compact Data Hub

Sometimes you don’t need a monitor port or Ethernet. You just need more places to plug stuff in. The UGREEN 4-Port USB-C Hub is the cheapest pick here and is built for exactly that. It’s a data-only hub: no HDMI, no Ethernet, and no laptop charging pass-through.

Our roundup data lists four USB 3.2 ports with 10Gbps data transfer, aluminum construction, and an extended cable. That said, the listing details aren’t fully consistent. The listing title describes a “USB 3.0 Hub 4 Ports with Type-C Power Input” for “Data Transfer Only.” That power input appears to be for powering the hub itself, not your laptop. So double-check the port types (USB-A or USB-C) and rated speeds on the current listing to make sure they match your accessories.

It’s a great fit for a wired keyboard and mouse, a printer, flash drives, or an external hard drive. Fast data speeds help most when you’re copying big files. For a mouse or webcam, any speed works fine.

Key Specs & Features:

Ports: Four data ports (confirm USB-A vs. USB-C on the listing)

Four data ports (confirm USB-A vs. USB-C on the listing) Data: Listed at up to 10Gbps in roundup data

Listed at up to 10Gbps in roundup data Build: Aluminum housing with an extended cable

Pros:

Compact and travel-friendly

Fast data-transfer capability

Durable metal housing

Cons:

No HDMI output, so it can’t connect a monitor

No dedicated laptop charging or Ethernet port

Listing details are inconsistent, so verify before buying

6. UGREEN 5-in-1 USB-C Hub: Best High-Review-Volume Hub

With a high volume of reviews on Amazon, the UGREEN 5-in-1 USB-C Hub has one of the biggest crowds behind it of anything on this list. It’s a direct rival to the Anker 5-in-1, with a similar idea: a small hub with an HDMI output, USB data ports, and Power Delivery support.

It’s a good middle ground if you want something portable that still covers a monitor, a couple of accessories, and charging. Picture a student plugging into a dorm TV, or a hybrid worker hooking up to a spare office monitor.

Before you buy, confirm the HDMI resolution and refresh rate, the charging wattage, and which USB ports you get on the live U.S. Amazon listing. As with every PD hub, plan on plugging your own USB-C charger into it if you want laptop charging.

Key Specs & Features:

Display: One HDMI output (check listing for resolution and refresh rate)

One HDMI output (check listing for resolution and refresh rate) Data: USB data ports

USB data ports Charging: Power Delivery pass-through (confirm wattage on the listing)

Pros:

Exceptionally large review volume

High customer rating

Good balance of portability and functionality

Cons:

Compatibility and connectivity reports are mixed

Exact U.S. listing specs need verifying before purchase

7. UGREEN Revodok 7-in-1 Dock: Best Dual-Monitor Value

If two monitors are the main reason you’re shopping, the UGREEN Revodok 7-in-1 Dock is worth a look, but treat the dual-display claim as a starting point rather than a guarantee. Its listing advertises support for two external displays over a single USB-C connection in a 7-in-1 design, but it doesn’t clearly state which technology drives the second screen — MST, DisplayLink, or something else — or the exact video outputs, maximum simultaneous resolutions, and refresh rates. It has a solid number of reviews on Amazon.

That distinction matters more than it sounds. As covered above, MST dual-display setups typically extend on Windows but often only mirror on macOS, while DisplayLink-based docks usually need separate driver software installed before the second monitor works at all. Before you buy, check UGREEN’s current listing and product documentation for the specific display technology, the exact resolutions and refresh rates supported on each output, and whether Windows and macOS extend or mirror the second screen.

Two other warnings. First, some buyers report video output failures, which often comes back to the laptop port issue we covered at the top. Second, as with any dock that drives two monitors from one cable, Mac users should check how the listing describes macOS support before assuming they’ll get two independent screens rather than a mirrored image.

Key Specs & Features:

Display: Advertised dual external display support; confirm the display technology (MST vs. DisplayLink), exact resolutions/refresh rates, and Windows/macOS extend-vs-mirror behavior on the current listing

Advertised dual external display support; confirm the display technology (MST vs. DisplayLink), exact resolutions/refresh rates, and Windows/macOS extend-vs-mirror behavior on the current listing Design: 7-in-1 port layout

7-in-1 port layout Connection: Single USB-C cable to the laptop

Pros:

Advertised support for two external displays

Good review volume

Useful for office and home workstations

Cons:

Listing doesn’t specify the underlying display technology or exact resolutions/refresh rates

Some buyers report video output failures

Dual-display behavior on Macs needs checking before you buy

How to Choose the Right USB-C Hub or Docking Station

Still on the fence? These are the things that make the biggest difference.

Start With Your Laptop, Not the Hub: Run the port check above first. If your USB-C port doesn’t support video, skip the monitor features and save money with a data hub like the UGREEN 4-Port. If it does, you’re free to pick any of the display-capable options.

Hub vs. Docking Station: A hub is a small, bus-powered dongle that adds a few ports. The Anker 5-in-1, QGeeM 7-in-1, and UGREEN 5-in-1 fall here. A docking station is bigger and usually stays on your desk. It offers more ports, multi-monitor support, and often its own power supply. The Anker 565, Anker 577, and UGREEN Revodok fit this group. Hubs are for travel; docks are for home base.

Count Your Monitors: One monitor? Any hub with HDMI will do, as long as your laptop supports video over USB-C. Two or more? Look at the Anker 565, Anker 577, or UGREEN Revodok, but confirm on each listing whether the second display uses MST or DisplayLink, since that changes driver requirements and Mac behavior. On a Mac, also check Apple’s spec page for how many external displays your Mac supports, and watch for the MST mirroring limit.

Match the Charging Wattage: Look at the wattage printed on your laptop’s charger. Then make sure the hub’s pass-through wattage is close to it. If the hub delivers less, your laptop may charge slowly or drain while you work. Also check whether a charger is included — the Anker 577 ships with its own power adapter, while you should confirm package contents on the Anker 5-in-1’s current listing before assuming one is included.

Data Speed Matters Only for Big Files: 10Gbps ports are great if you move large video files or backups to an external SSD. For a keyboard, mouse, or webcam, speed makes no real difference.

Check OS Support on the Listing: Compatibility varies by model. The Anker 5-in-1, for example, lists Windows and ChromeOS support on its listing. Read the listing’s stated OS support before you click buy, especially if you’re on macOS or Linux.

Quick Troubleshooting: “My New Hub Doesn’t Work!”

No Video on the Monitor: Your laptop’s USB-C port probably doesn’t support video, or you’re using the wrong port. Check your laptop’s port diagram and move the hub to the port that carries video.

Your laptop’s USB-C port probably doesn’t support video, or you’re using the wrong port. Check your laptop’s port diagram and move the hub to the port that carries video. Laptop Won’t Charge Through the Hub: Make sure a USB-C charger is plugged into the hub’s power-input port, in addition to the cable going to your laptop. Many hubs don’t include a charger.

Make sure a USB-C charger is plugged into the hub’s power-input port, in addition to the cable going to your laptop. Many hubs don’t include a charger. Mac Monitors Show the Same Picture: That’s the MST limitation. You’ll need a dock with independent video outputs your Mac supports, or you’ll need to accept mirroring.

That’s the MST limitation. You’ll need a dock with independent video outputs your Mac supports, or you’ll need to accept mirroring. Random Disconnects or Black Screens: Try a different USB-C port. Run Windows Update or macOS Software Update to get current drivers. And skip USB-C extension cables between the laptop and the hub.

Try a different USB-C port. Run Windows Update or macOS Software Update to get current drivers. And skip USB-C extension cables between the laptop and the hub. Not Enough Power for a Big Laptop: Compare the hub’s maximum pass-through wattage to your laptop charger’s wattage. If the hub is lower, it’s not a good choice as your only power source.

Wrapping Up

Picking a USB-C hub is way less stressful once you know what your laptop’s port can actually handle. Do that five-minute check first, and you’ll dodge the “no video, no charging” headaches that fill so many hub reviews. For most folks, the Anker 565 11-in-1 is the best all-around choice. Budget shoppers will be happy with the Anker 5-in-1 or the QGeeM 7-in-1, and Windows users with a big desk setup should look hard at the Anker 577.

The hub matters less than the match. A modest hub that fits your laptop beats a fancy dock that doesn’t, every single time.